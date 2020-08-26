Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Influenza Vaccine market.

The global influenza vaccine market size was USD 4.05 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 7.34 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period.

Influenza is a respiratory illness caused by the influenza virus type A or B. The disease affects the upper and lower respiratory tract causing serious illness that leads to hospitalizations and sometimes death. The influenza virus circulates continuously, causing regional epidemics and outbreaks, leading to thousands of deaths. The changing character of the virus is necessitating an annual change in the vaccine strain to match the circulating influenza virus strain globally. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), annually, 3-5 million cases of severe illness due to influenza are recorded worldwide. Increasing prevalence of influenza epidemics and seasonal outbreaks are expected to expand the sales of influenza vaccines in the forecast period.

In the current global influenza vaccines market scenario, there are numerous licensed seasonal influenza vaccines recommended by World Health Organization (WHO), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and other governmental organizations to help fight the disease. Governments have focused on getting vaccinated early to get maximum protection later during the flu season. Pharmaceutical organizations are constantly facing new challenges in developing a suitable vaccine against a particular strain. Rising demand for effective flu vaccines is anticipated to surge the seasonal influenza vaccines market value.

Moreover, provision of immunization coverage by government bodies and larger procurement volume of vaccines by Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI), the United Nations Children”s Fund (UNICEF), Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), and other organizations would lead to greater seasonal influenza vaccines market revenue during the forecast period.

MARKET DRIVERS

Strong Government Support for Immunization Accountable for Growth of the Market

One of the crucial and significant factors driving the influenza vaccine market is the increased government support and surveillance regarding vaccination against influenza. It is of vital importance that surveillance must be carried out on the national as well as the global level to monitor the supply, distribution, and administration of flu vaccines. WHO, in association with country governments, constantly monitors the demand, administration as well as to conduct immunization programs globally to minimize the influenza vaccines unmet needs. Organizations such as WHOs Global Influenza Surveillance and Response System (GISRS), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and health ministries of countries are helping in keeping track of the disease. Combined with this, the National Institutes of Health (NIH), Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, among others, provide research funding and centers to develop effective flu vaccines. Universal Influenza Immunization Program (UIIP), Walgreens, and health ministries of various countries have joined hands in launching immunization programs at national as well as global level.

Robust Pipeline Candidates to Expand the Market Potential in the Foreseeable Period

Another critical factor contributing to the higher growth of the market is the robust pipeline candidates for influenza vaccines. Increased investment and government funding have boosted research and development of pharmaceutical companies, encouraging them to launch therapeutically effective vaccines. Companies such as Sanofi, Emergent BioSolutions Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd as well as others have a full-fledged pipeline, which is anticipated to elevate the market value in the forecast period. Acquisition and partnerships among the market players give them an edge in the flu vaccines market by introducing more vaccine trials and potential candidates in the market. Sanofis US$750 million acquisition of Protein Sciences helped built its vaccine portfolio and rise as a leader in the flu vaccine market.

SEGMENTATION

By Type Analysis

Inactivated Segment to Generate the Highest Revenue

On the basis of product, the influenza vaccine market can be segmented into inactivated and live attenuated.

The inactivated segment is estimated to hold the most dominant share of the flu vaccines industry. Higher sales of these vaccines, coupled with demand for inactivated vaccines, is responsible for the dominance. Developing inactivated vaccines is also the forefront focus of industrialists as these vaccines are standardized according to the specific virus strain. This characteristic of the vaccines helps in minimizing the flu in lesser time and reverts positive effects. On the other hand, the live attenuated vaccines are anticipated to grow at a slower rate owing to numerous challenges faced by companies in the development and approval of the vaccines.

Inactivated vaccines such as Seqiruss AFLURIA FLECELVAX, GlaxoSmithKlines FLUARIX and FLULAVA, and Sanofis FLUZONE are the current recommended and the high-in-demand inactivated vaccines for influenza. This increasing demand for vaccines and higher prevalence of influenza is responsible for marking of highest CAGR of the inactivated vaccines segment during the forecast period.

By Valency Analysis

Quadrivalent Vaccines to Account for Highest Market Share

Based on valency, the seasonal influenza vaccine market can be segmented into quadrivalent and trivalent. The quadrivalent vaccines accounted for the highest market share in the valency segment owing to greater demand for quadrivalent vaccines as they help protect from four strains of influenza virus through a single vaccine. Quadrivalent vaccines sales have pushed up in the emerging nations to meet the immunization targets set by the government to shield against influenza outbreaks. Additionally, launch of quadrivalent vaccines has also contributed to the expansion of the quadrivalent vaccines market value. Further, safety and immunogenicity properties coupled with potential quadrivalent pipeline candidates have ensured a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

On the flip side, trivalent vaccines recorded a smaller share in the flu vaccines market owing to the limited trivalent vaccines availability in the market.

By Age Group Analysis

Rising Demand for Pediatric Vaccines to Aid the Segment to Register a High CAGR

On the basis of age group, the global market can be segmented into pediatrics and adults. Pediatric vaccines registered a higher market size among the age group segment. This dominance is attributable to the higher vaccination doses provided to newborns, infants, and children to shield them from an early age against influenza disease. WHO, as well as CDC, have implemented immunization strategies such as the provision of vaccines at an early age as well as to every child globally. A high increase in the influenza infection and frequency rates among young children have led to the execution of various strategies. CDC also states that since 2010, flu-related hospitalizations among children has also increased the demand for the higher supply of pediatric vaccines. Population enlargement in emerging countries such as China and India has led to the increasing demand for the pediatric vaccines, thus propelling market growth.

Furthermore, vaccination for adults has also become mandatory to minimize the hospitalizations and deaths caused due to influenza. Adult vaccines also have a significant market share in the flu vaccines market owing to the rise in immunization programs launched by government and higher vaccine dose procurement by GAVI, PAHO, and UNICEF. Immunization coverage provision has also led to the increase in the geriatric population getting vaccinated, thus increasing the demand for adult vaccines.

By Distribution Channel Analysis

Hospital & Retail Pharmacies to Lead the Distribution Channel Segment

Based on the distribution channel, the influenza vaccines market is classified into hospitals & retail pharmacies, government suppliers, and others. Hospital and retail pharmacies generated the highest revenue among the distribution channel segment in 2018. This leading position is attributable to the fact that vaccination is generally preferred and conducted at smaller institutions. Larger vaccine supply from hospitals has led to the generation of higher market value and, thereby, market share in the global market. The hospital and retail pharmacies are also anticipated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

On the other hand, government suppliers also have a significant share as governmental organizations, through their vaccination programs, help in immunizing individuals globally. GAVI/ PAHO/UNICEF procures large volume of vaccination doses and supply at a cost-effective or no cost to all the regions covered under these organizations. The growing vaccination programs will further help in generating comparatively higher market value in the foreseeable period.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

North America generated a revenue of USD 1.98 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to dominate the influenza vaccine market share during the forecast period. The rapid development of efficient influenza vaccines coupled with the usage of technologically advanced vaccine manufacturing systems across the region would drive the market growth in the region. Besides, increasing influenza prevalence and sales of vaccines are also expected to fuel the growth of the market in North America during the forecast period. Moreover, rising government funding, the presence of strong players, and sophisticated vaccination centers and hospitals will also contribute to the stellar growth of the North American flu vaccines market.

North America Influenza Vaccine Market Size, 2018

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth in the market value across the region. Due to the rising population across the region, including countries such as China and India, demand for effective vaccines as well as increased manufacturing aligned with higher sales is boosting the market growth. Proactive initiation of government in the supply of flu vaccines across the region, coupled with improved influenza control strategies, would help drive the influenza market growth across the region. Besides, the establishment of advanced technologies for the manufacturing of vaccines would also help strengthen the market position of the region.

On the other hand, Europe is projected to witness significant growth in the market owing to the expansion of vaccination coverage for high-risk people leading to higher immunization rates among the European population. Moreover, stringent government regulations regarding immunizations have increased awareness among the population. High growth countries, including UK, France, and Germany, would contribute to the growth of the European market. Latin America and Middle East & Africa would have restricted growth contributing to a lower market value compared to the other key regions. This is attributable to fewer influenza cases recorded annually in the region because the lower-income countries are the red zone for disease outbreaks and are under constant government surveillance to get every individual vaccinated.

INDUSTRY KEY PLAYERS

Sanofi to Dominate the Market Owing to Strong Product Portfolio

The influenza vaccine market report says that this market is dominated by Sanofi, a global leader in the healthcare industry. Sanofi has a full-fledged vaccine portfolio, including quadrivalent as well as trivalent vaccines. The company focuses on delivering effective influenza vaccines by constantly upgrading its technologies used in manufacturing influenza vaccines. Other companies like CSL Limited, GlaxoSmithKline plc, AstraZeneca, among others, also have their effective products marketed globally. Additionally, focused R&D, aligned with increasing pipeline candidates to help minimize the serious effects of influenza, is a vital challenge accepted by the market players.

LIST OF KEY COMPANIES PROFILED:

Sanofi

CSL Limited

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

AstraZeneca

BioDiem

Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Sinovac Biotech Ltd

Other Prominent Players

REPORT COVERAGE

Increased awareness about the impact of vaccination on human health and focus on the launch of effective vaccines based on advanced technologies are expected to increase the global influenza vaccine market growth.

Along with this, the report provides detailed information regarding various insights into the market. Some of them are growth drivers, restraints, competitive landscape, regional analysis, and challenges. It further offers an analytical depiction of the influenza vaccines market trends and estimations to illustrate the forthcoming investment pockets. The market is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2026 to provide the financial competency of the market.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Segmentation

By Type

Inactivated

Live Attenuated

By Valency

Quadrivalent

Trivalent

By Age Group

Pediatric

Adults

By Distribution Channel

Hospital & Retail Pharmacies

Government Suppliers

Others

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT:

November 2019: USFDA approved Sanofis FLUZONE high-dose quadrivalent vaccine for the age group of 65 years and older.

October 2019: National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), a part of the National Institute of Health (NIH), has planned to launch influenza vaccine research centers to fight against influenza on a global scale effectively.

January 2019: Seqirus received European Commission marketing approval for its seasonal influenza vaccine FLUCELVAX TETRA. Flucelvax was the first cell-based quadrivalent vaccine to be marketed in Europe.

February 2017: Zydus Cadila launched VAXIFLU in India. Vaxiflu was the first quadrivalent inactivated influenza vaccine to be launched in the country.

