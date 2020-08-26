An independent software vendor (ISV) defines as individuals and organizations that develop, market, and offer software that runs on third-party software and hardware platforms. With the arrival of digital disruption, businesses are raising their focus on process innovation in order to deploy an enriched end-user experience. Various companies in the ISV market are highly investing in product architectures, which are fail-proof, scalable, and cost-effective. Further, the high adoption of cloud-based solutions by several applications, such as healthcare and financial services and has driven the growth of the market.

Top Companies Covered in this Report: Apple, Inc., Avgi Solutions, Cisco Systems, Inc., Google, LLC, HP Development Company, L.P., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Red Hat, Inc., Virtusa Corporation

What is the Dynamics of Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) Market?

The acceleration of modernizations in the healthcare sector is driving the growth of the independent software vendors (ISVs) market. However, protecting valuable customer data in cloud environments may restrain the growth of the independent software vendors (ISVs) market. Furthermore, the growing number of companies, which are looking for flexible, cost-effective, and strong solutions, is anticipated to witness massive demand during the forecast period.

What is the SCOPE of Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) Market?

The “Global Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the independent software vendors (ISVs) market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of independent software vendors (ISVs) market with detailed market segmentation by deployment type, industry, and geography. The global independent software vendors (ISVs) market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading independent software vendors (ISVs) market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the independent software vendors (ISVs) market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global independent software vendors (ISVs) market is segmented on the basis of deployment type and industry. On the basis of deployment type, the market is segmented cloud and on-premise. On the basis of industry, the market is segmented as BFSI, healthcare, government, IT and telecom, retail, and others.

What is the Regional Framework of Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global independent software vendors (ISVs) market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The independent software vendors (ISVs) market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Table Of Content

1.INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. INDEPENDENT SOFTWARE VENDORS (ISVS) MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. INDEPENDENT SOFTWARE VENDORS (ISVS) MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6. INDEPENDENT SOFTWARE VENDORS (ISVS) MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. INDEPENDENT SOFTWARE VENDORS (ISVS) MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 ? DEPLOYMENT

8. INDEPENDENT SOFTWARE VENDORS (ISVS) MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 ? INDUSTRY

9. INDEPENDENT SOFTWARE VENDORS (ISVS) MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 ? GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

10. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

11. INDEPENDENT SOFTWARE VENDORS (ISVS) MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

