Bacteriophage therapy is also known as phage therapy. It needs viruses for the medication of bacterial infections. Bacterial viruses are called bacteriophages or phages. They combat bacteria; phages are safe to animals, plants, and humans. Bacteriophages are supposed to be natural antagonists of bacteria. Bacteriophages are found in soil, water, sewage, and other places where bacteria are exposed. Phage therapy is widely being reviewed as an option for antibiotics. Therefore, phage therapy is the remedial use of lytic bacteriophages for managing pathogenic bacterial infections.

What is the Dynamics of Bacteriophage Therapy Market?

The bacteriophage therapy market is driving due to the rising prevalence of drug-resistant infections, increasing research, and the development of products. However, the high cost of bacteriophage therapy and the shortage of skilled professionals are expected to hamper the growth of the global bacteriophage therapy market. Moreover, growing strategic alliances by market players are anticipated to drive demand for the growth of the market for bacteriophage therapy.

What is the SCOPE of Bacteriophage Therapy Market?

The “Bacteriophage Therapy Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the healthcare industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of bacteriophage therapy market with detailed market segmentation by targeted bacteria, route of administration, application and end user. The bacteriophage therapy market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading players in bacteriophage therapy market and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The bacteriophage therapy market is segmented on the basis of targeted bacteria, route of administration, application and end user. Based on targeted bacteria, the market is segmented as Escherichia coli, Streptococcus, Pseudomonas, Staphylococcus, Salmonella, others. On the basis of route of administration, the market is categorized as oral, topical, parenteral. On the basis of application, the market is categorized as diagnostic, antimicrobial drug discovery, veterinary medicines, and others. On the basis of end user, the market is categorized as hospitals & clinics, academic research organizations & institutes, and others.

What is the Regional Framework of Bacteriophage Therapy Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the bacteriophage therapy market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The bacteriophage therapy market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

