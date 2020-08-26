Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Evaporative Cooling Tower market.

Evaporative Cooling Tower Market size is anticipated to witness a notable growth owning to expansion and upgradation of energy generation infrastructure across the developing economy. The critical contribution to overall operational efficiency through their ability for large process heat dissipation will positively enhance the product demand. Furthermore, significant upsurge in number of construction activities across the commercial and residential establishments is anticipated to foster the industry landscape.

Technological advancements in the system components with an aim to maximize operational efficiency & reduce maintenance cost will drive the product demand. Environmental concerns related to the systems including drift, plume and water contamination are expected to impact the industry growth. However, the ongoing R&D investments towards development of eco-friendly technology will positively influence evaporative cooling tower market.

The large-scale installation of Heat Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) systems on account of increasing rate of urbanization and improvement in standard of living are anticipated to propel the evaporative cooling tower market growth. Stringent government regulations toward product installations will complement the industry landscape.

The deployment of the compact models coupled with increasing applications of building energy management technologies will enhance the business outlook. The growing focus toward utilization of recycled municipal wastewater for heat reduction in utilities will strengthen the evaporative cooling tower market size. In addition, the revival nuclear power industry across China, India and other Asia Pacific nations as a sustainable low carbon energy source will positively influence the product demand.

The increasing number of industrial development projects along with rapid development of urban areas will propel the evaporative cooling tower market size. The effective dissipation of large amount of process heat generated through continuous operation of machineries makes the heat reduction technology an integral part of thermoelectric power plants. In addition, the rising demand for electricity along with various promotional activities toward clean energy solutions will positively complement the business outlook.

China evaporative cooling tower market is projected to grow on account increasing number of manufacturing facilities along with expansion of industrial sector in the country. In addition, the growing focus toward coal-based power plants will positively influence the product demand. Furthermore, Chinas increasing interest for new nuclear power project as a sustainable energy source for meeting the rising electricity demand will enhance the product penetration.

The key players operating across the evaporative cooling tower market share includes ENEXIO, Haman, SPX Cooling, Baltimore, Paharpur Cooling Tower, SPIG, Delta, Thermal Care, Thermax, Reymsa, Johnson Controls, BERG, Brentwood, Bell, International Cooling, Perfect, ENGIE and Star Cooling.

