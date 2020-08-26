Drive through coronavirus testing center is an emerging trend all across the globe. A drive-through testing site refers to a place where parents and children remain in the car while a healthcare provider performs tests. These types of tests are getting popular as they help to keep the patients and healthcare providers comparatively safe.

Top Companies Covered in this Report: Moderna, Inc., LabCorp, Quest Diagnostics, Walgreens, Kroger Health, CapitalBio Medlab, BEIJING IPE CENTER FOR CLINICAL LABORATORY, KingMed Diagnostics, Pony Testing International Group, Kaipu

What is the Dynamics of Drive Through COVID-19 Testing Market?

The drive through COVID-19 testing market is driving due to the rapidly spreading pandemic, fear among the millennial to get transfected with he virus in healthcare institutions and others. However, unavailability of drive through test sites at small and medium sized towns is expected to hamper the growth of the global drive through COVID-19 testing market.

What is the SCOPE of Drive Through COVID-19 Testing Market?

The “Drive Through COVID-19 Testing Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the healthcare industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of drive through COVID-19 testing market with detailed market segmentation by type, bed type and end user. The drive through COVID-19 testing market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading players in drive through COVID-19 testing market and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The drive through COVID-19 testing market is segmented on the basis of type and end user. Based on type, the market is segmented as throat swab testing, and nose swab testing. On the basis of end user, the market is categorized as personal and group.

What is the Regional Framework of Drive Through COVID-19 Testing Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the drive through COVID-19 testing market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The drive through COVID-19 testing market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Table Of Content

1.INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. DRIVE THROUGH COVID-19 TESTING MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. DRIVE THROUGH COVID-19 TESTING MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6. DRIVE THROUGH COVID-19 TESTING MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. DRIVE THROUGH COVID-19 TESTING MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – TYPE

8. DRIVE THROUGH COVID-19 TESTING MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – END USER

9. DRIVE THROUGH COVID-19 TESTING MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

10. IMPACT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC ON GLOBAL DRIVE THROUGH COVID-19 TESTING MARKET

11. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

12. DRIVE THROUGH COVID-19 TESTING MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

