The global transrectal ultrasound (TRUS) market size was valued at USD 204.8 Million in 2017 and projected to reach USD 291.2 Million by the end of 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.5%.

Increasing the R&D focus of market players operating in the ultrasound segment is leading to the introduction of new and innovative systems in the transrectal ultrasound market. Increasing prevalence of prostate cancer and benign prostatic hyperplasia, along with increasing government initiatives promoting early diagnosis of prostate cancer, and technology advances in the transrectal ultrasound segment are propelling the growth of the global market. The global transrectal ultrasound market is projected to reach USD 291.2 Million by 2025.

Introduction of systems with improved and efficient imaging capabilities, incorporated with techniques facilitating MRI-US fusion biopsies, high-resolution ultrasound scanning, and real-time elastography for diagnosis of prostate cancer, are driving the shift of diagnostic approaches of prostate cancer from conventional to advanced techniques. The large and aging installed base in emerging countries such as China, and India, along with developing healthcare infrastructure in these countries, is propelling the increasing adoption of transrectal ultrasound systems.

Market Segmentation

“”Launch of Innovative and Advanced Systems Steers Growth in Systems Segment””

The global transrectal ultrasound market is segmented on the basis of product (systems, & transducers), type (cart/trolley-based, and portable), application (diagnostic {prostate cancer, benign prostatic hyperplasia, and others}, and therapeutic), end-user (hospitals, diagnostic centers, and others), and region.

Market players are introducing new and advanced systems in the market, with efficient imaging capabilities, for accurate diagnosis of prostate cancer and other conditions. This has led to the segment dominating the global market in 2017. In North America, the systems segment accounted for over 90% share of the regional market in 2017.

Regional Analysis

“”Developing Hospital Infrastructure Fuels Demand for New Unit Shipments of Transrectal Ultrasound Systems in the Asia Pacific””

The Asia Pacific has a large and aging installed base of ultrasound systems, which is one primary factor fueling the demand for replacement unit shipments to drive the growth of the market in the region in 2017. This growth is further augmented by a rapidly developing hospital infrastructure and increasing per capita healthcare spending in countries such as China, India, and other southeast Asian countries, which is leading to rising demand for new unit shipments of transrectal ultrasound systems. In 2017, Asia Pacific accounted for around 26% of the global transrectal ultrasound (TRUS) market.

Asia Pacific Transrectal Ultrasound (TRUS) Market, 2017

Key Market Drivers

“”Presence of a Diversified And Well-Established Portfolio for Urology Catapults BK Medical Holding Company, Inc.””

The transrectal ultrasound market is characterized by a semi-consolidated environment, where the top 2-3 players dominated the global market in 2017, while other players also accounted for a significant share of the market. A well-established brand presence, diversified portfolio of ultrasound systems for urology, and widespread geographic presence have been factors responsible for the strong position of BK Medical Holding Company, Inc., in 2017. Other market players include GE Healthcare, Esaote SpA, Exact Imaging, The Prometheus Group, TELEMED, among others.

KEY COMPANIES MENTIONED IN REPORT

GE Healthcare

BK Medical Holding Company, Inc.

KOELIS

Exact Imaging

The Prometheus Group

TELEMED

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

Other players

Introduction of systems focusing on specialty procedures including urology is transforming the landscape of the ultrasound market for diagnosis of prostate cancer and other urology diseases. The report on the global transrectal ultrasound market focuses on market size in terms of revenues (US$ Mn), of ultrasound systems and transducers, for the period 2014-2025.

The report offers information pertaining to various dynamics of the market including drivers, restraints, opportunities for market players in the transrectal ultrasound market, and trends. The report analyzes and evaluates current market size, growth rates, and forecast of the global transrectal ultrasound market, with regards to product (ultrasound systems, and transducers), type (cart/ trolley-based systems, portable systems), application (diagnostic applications: diagnosis of prostate cancer, benign prostatic hyperplasia, and other urological conditions; and image-guided treatment applications), and end-users (hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, and others).

The report also offers key insights related to different parameters including the prevalence of prostate cancer, and benign prostatic hyperplasia, key mergers and acquisitions in the market, technological advances in the TRUS market, and distribution analysis of major market players.

SEGMENTATION

By Product

Systems

Transducers

By Type

Cart/Trolley Based

Portable

By Application

Diagnostic

Prostate Cancer

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia

Others

Image-guided Treatment

By End User

Diagnostic Laboratories

Hospitals

Others

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key Industry Developments

In 2018, KOELIS developed Trinity, a fully integrated platform, 3D-image based cartographer specifically created for personalized prostate care.

In May 2017, Analogic Corporation announced the launch of bkFusion €“ a MRI-US fusion biopsy platform, at the AUA (American Urological Association), held in Boston

