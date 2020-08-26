Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Technical Textiles market.

The global technical textiles market size was USD 159.29 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 195.36 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period.

We have updated the Technical Textiles Market with business impact analysis and disruption caused by COVID-19.

Technical textile is defined as the textile material which is manufactured to meet technical & performance requirement rather than decorative or aesthetical requirements. The main application areas of technical textile include agriculture & horticulture, construction & civil engineering, footwear & clothing, household furniture & coverings, cleaning & conveying industrial equipment, automotive industry, environmental protection, packaging industry, personal protective equipment, sport, and leisure.

MARKET TRENDS

Favorable Government Policies To Fuel The Market Growth

Tariff barrier, technical standard requirements, conformity assessment procedure are the major obstacles for the development of textile trades. However, government bodies working across a few countries are working to boost local textile businesses through free trade agreements. For instance, in 2019, the European Union signed a free trade deal with Vietnam to cut 99% of tariffs on almost all goods. The EU is the second-largest exporter for garment & footwear products in Vietnam. Additionally, to boost domestic production, the Indian government is developing new policies to use technical textiles for defense and agro applications. Such favorable government policies are expected to boost demand for the same in the near future.

Wide Acceptance Of Geotextiles In Different Applications To Drive The Demand

In modern civil engineering applications, geotextiles are widely adopted to improve soil structure. It improves soil stability and reduces soil erosion due to wind or water. Geotextiles are widely adopted to perform functions such as filtration, drainage, sealing, protection, and reinforcement. Therefore, it can be considered as an ideal material for the construction of roads, dams, bridges and other infrastructures. With the increasing population, the construction industry is also growing across the world. This, in turn, represents a potential growth opportunity for geotextiles over the forecast period.

MARKET DRIVERS

Multiple Advantages Of Technical Txtiles To Boost The Market Growth

Technical textiles are gaining popularity due to their multi-dimensional properties. As compared to conventional textiles, these textiles are durable, lightweight, high strength, versatile and can be customized as per requirements. Also, these textiles holds higher mechanical, chemical and thermal resistance. Moreover, these textiles are flexible offering high absorption & insulating properties. The aforementioned properties are anticipated to increase the demand for technical textiles, thereby boosting the market.

Growth of End-Use Industries In Developing Economies To Fuel The Demand

The technical textiles market is diverse in terms of application and is highly dependent upon the growth of the individual end-use industry across each country. For instance, in emerging economies, such as China, and India, the growth of the industrial sector is high as compared to developed economies in America & Europe region. Therefore, rapid industrialization in such economies is expected to create a highly conducive environment for the growth.

Continuous Technological Innovations Widening The Market Growth Opportunities

With constantly evolving technology and product innovations in the manufacturing sectors, the scope of technical textiles is expanding. For instance, in the medical industry, the need for biocompatible, implantable, durable and lightweight material over time has excelled a wide array of MedTech applications from simple bandage to permanent body implants.

In recent years, nanotechnology is playing an important role in developing new textile materials by improving existing textile properties. For instance, in the construction industry, nano-fibers and nano-tubes are used to manufacture lighter & stronger concrete material to withstand over a long period of time.

MARKET RESTRAINT

High Cost Compared To Conventional Textiles To Hinder The Market Growth

Technical textiles are expensive as compared to conventional textiles. As these products are manufactured to meet specific technical requirements, more precise manufacturing procedures are followed in the production and more skilled manpower is required. Therefore, the cost of manufacturing is high. However, the performance that technical textile offers cannot be attained by normal conventional textiles. Therefore, the impact of this restraint is low where high standard material is required to meet the end quality of products.

SEGMENTATION

By Product Type Analysis

Mobiltech segment Dominated the Global Market

On the basis of product type, the global technical textiles market is segmented as Agrotech, Buildtech, Clothtech, Geotech, Hometech, Indutech, Medtech, Mobiltech, Packtech, Protech, Sporttech and Oekotech.

Mobiltech segment accounted for the largest revenue share in the global market in 2018. Owing to the rapid adoption of technical textile by the automotive & aerospace industry, the segment is expected to lead the technical textile market over the forecast period. Mobiltech is used in the manufacturing of seat covers, tires, seat belts, airbags, automotive bodies, aircraft bodies, aircraft engine components & wings, carpets, etc. Increasing demand for lightweight, stronger & precise engineering materials is further expected to propel the demand for mobiltech in the automotive & aerospace industry.

By Fiber Type Analysis

Synthetic fiber segment held the largest revenue share in the Global Technical Textiles Market

On the basis of fiber type, the global market is segmented as natural fiber and synthetic fiber. In 2018, the synthetic fiber segment dominated the market and the trend is projected to remain the same throughout the forecast period. Natural fibers such as cotton, wool or silk are derived from plants and animals. Synthetic fibers such as polyester, rayon, acrylic, and others are manufactured with the help of chemical processes in factories. Advantages in terms of overall strength and less manufacturing & maintenance cost compared to natural fibers are the key factors driving the growth of this segment.

By Product Form Analysis

Fabric segment dominated the Global Technical Textiles Market in 2018

On the basis of product form, the global market for technical textiles, is segmented as fabric, fiber, and yarn. Among this, the fabric was the largest consumed form of technical textiles in 2018 followed by fiber. Fabric is the final processed product from yarn.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

In terms of value & volume, Asia Pacific dominated the global technical textile market in 2018. In Asia Pacific, countries such as China, India, and Japan are the key markets for technical textiles. Bulk availability of the raw material along with the favorable growth of technical textile end use-industries such as automotive, construction, packaging, clothing, among others. in the region is projected to drive the growth of the market in the near future.

India is projected to be the fastest-growing market for technical textiles. Rapid industrialization along with increasing investment by the Indian government to support the textile business is creating potential growth opportunities for the technical textile market in India. Huge investment isis done under Scheme for Integrated Textile Parks (SITP) and Technology Upgradation Fund Scheme (TUFS). According to India Brand Equity

Foundation, over US$ 4 Billion recorded investments were done in the textile sectorfrom June 2017 to May 2018. Moreover, under the Union budget 2019-20, the government allocated around US$ 97 million for the Amended Technology Upgradation Fund Scheme (ATUFS).

North America was the second-largest consumer of technical textiles in 2018. The demand for these textiles in North America is expected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period, owing to the well-established industrial sector, the U.S. is one of the largest end-user and importer of technical textiles in the world.

Europe was the third-largest consumer in the global market in 2018. The technical textile industry accounted for over an 18% share in Europe. In Europe, Germany accounted for the highest share in terms of reveue and expected to grow at the fastest CAGR. Germany is considered as a technology hub for automotive innovation. Therefore, the need for advanced material such as carbon fiber by the automotive industry is further expected to propel the demand for automotive textiles in Germany.

KEY INDUSTRY PLAYERS:

Key Players Implementing Various Growth Strategies to Maintain Their Dominance in the Technical Textiles Market

Competitive landscape of this market depicts a consolidated market with the top 5 companies accounting for about 20% of the market share. Key players in the market have invested a considerable amount of resources in research and development to launch innovative products. Acquisitions, expansions, and novel technology development, are the key growth strategies adopted by the market leaders.

LIST OF KEY COMPANIES PROFILED:

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Freudenberg Group

Asahi Kasei company

TenCate Fabrics

Milliken & Company

SKAPS Industries

Terram (Berry Global)

International Fibres Group

Strata Geosystems

HUESKER Group

SRF Limited

Officine Maccaferri S.p.A.

Arrow Technical Textiles Private Limited

Johns Manville

DELCOTEX DELIUS TECHTEX GMBH & CO. KG

Other Key Players

KEY INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS:

March 2020: PPSS Group based in England launched a new black version of Cut-Tex Pro, a cut resistance fabric. This fabric is durable, dependable, soft, not much thicker than a regular T-shirt and allows industrial uniform & workwear manufacturers to easily incorporate into their products.

February 2020: Freudenberg Group sold its hygiene nonwoven business in South America to Fitesa. The acquisition enabled Fitesa to use state-of-art manufacturing capacity and well trained professional staff of Freudenberg Group to better serve consumers in the global hygiene market.

September 2019: In New York, Cortland Biomedical launched a new state-of-the-art facility for the development of textile products for the medical industry. This new facility is engaged in providing robust designs to meet optimal performance and high-quality medical textile structures.

November 2018: Ahlstrom-MunksjÃ¶ launched a new next-generation Breathable Viral Barrier fabric for surgical purposes. This tri-laminate is resistant to fluid, viruses & bacteria. It is specially designed for gastric, cardiac and cesarean surgeries to offer protection as well as comfort.

REPORT COVERAGE

The report provides both qualitative & quantitative insights into the technical textiles across the world. Quantitative insights include technical textile market sizing in terms of value (US$ Billion) & volume (Million Tons) across each segment, sub-segment, and region profiled in the scope of the study. Additionally, the report provides market analysis and growth rates of segment, sub-segment and key counties across each region. Qualitative insight covers an elaborative analysis of market drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, key technical textiles industry trends related to the technical textile market.

Moreover, the competitive landscape section provides detailed profiles of key players operating in the market covering their business overview, key management, key geographic operations, business strategies, and SWOT analysis.

REPORT SCOPE & SEGMENTATION

Segmentation

By Product Type

Agrotech

Buildtech

Clothtech

Geotech

Hometech

Indutech

Medtech

Mobiltech

Packtech

Protech

Sporttech

Oekotech

By Fiber Type

Natural Fiber

Synthetic Fiber

By Product Form

Fabric

Fiber

Yarn

By Geography

North America (the U.S. and Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, and the Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea and the Rest of Asia- Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico and the Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, and the Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

