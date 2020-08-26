Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Sugar Substitutes market.

The global sugar substitutes market size was USD 6.35 billion in 2018, is projected to reach USD 10.27 billion by the end of 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.3% in the forecast period.

We have updated the Sugar Substitutes Market with business impact analysis and disruption caused by COVID-19.

Sugar substitutes are basically the food additives that can replicate the effect of sugar in taste but usually have less food energy/calories. The popularity of sugar substitutes has surged owing to the consumers perception and realization of energy imbalance between calories consumed and calories expended -this imbalance in food calories is due to factors such as growing urbanization, enhancement in the discretionary spending on the processed foods and beverages, sedentary lifestyles which have collectively led to increased incidences of lifestyle disorders.This trend has prompted consumers to opt for suitable sugar substitutes that do not contribute to overall calories consumed. The sugar substitutes global market size is also set to experience significant transition owing to all-natural trend resonating in global marketplace, the companies in market are also set to sense the pulse of this demand dynamics and reciprocating it with innovative sugar substitutes and related products and solutions that are not only minimally-processed but also contain clean-label traits aligning with the sustainable consumption practices.The World Health Organization (WHO) has reported that excessive sugar consumption is a risk factor for obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases (CVDs). The WHO has also decreased its recommendation for the consumption of added sugars from 5 to 10 percent of the energy component in the daily diet.Many scientific and clinical studies have linked excessive sugar consumption to the increased risks for certain degenerative diseases such as obesity, diabetes, and heart disease -thus the robust consumers inclination towards reduced-sugar in their diet and increasing demand for sugar substitutes have been major propellers for the sugar substitutes market revenue.

The sugar substitutes have initially thrived on synthetic alternatives for sucrose such as Saccharine, Aspartame, and Acesulfame potassium to name but a few -these sugar alternatives have enjoyed market dominance due to robust consumption patterns and strong demands from developed markets. The global market for sugar substitutes is now undergoing distinctive transition -robust popularity of clean-labeling has brought natural sweeteners such as stevia and monk fruit gain greater sales momentum.Apart from taste concerns, the other functionality of sucrose is being achieved by the addition of soluble fibers which act as a bulking agent with sugar substitutes without significantly affecting the sensory properties of food matrices. Companies in the sugar substitutes market such as Roquette have already started working in developing sugar substitutes -the firm has developed a range of Nutriose soluble fibers which contains half as many calories (2kcal/g) as sugar and offers a reliable and clean-label solution for sugar reduction projects. Cargill has also expanded its sugar-reduction strategy from beverages to bakery, convenience, snacks, sports nutrition, and confectionery.

Regional Analysis

“”Asia Pacific Region remains the Fastest Growth Market for Sugar Substitutes during 2019-2026″”The developed markets of North America and Western Europe continue to dominate the sugar substitutes market growth. One important regulatory and the policy-level initiative has been sugar taxes, that came into force in several markets in 2018, this has prompted reformulation across many processed food segments and spurred innovation in sugar substitutes. The sugar-reduction and consequently the reformulation has taken the center-stage with a rapid rise in the number of companies offering less sugar while retaining a similar taste and texture.The developing markets of Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa are expected to witness sugar substitute sales growth well above the global average. Sugar-reduction is no longer a trend but a norm in the global food & beverage industry as this is known to align positively with consumers purchasing patterns. Manufacturers in the sugar substitute market share are prompted to significantly reduce sucrose levels in bakery, beverages, breakfast cereals, and even infant nutrition.Beverages are one of the largest segments where sugar reduction is intensively taken-up. Apart from consumer demand for reduced-sugar products and increasing preference for sugar substitutes, there has also been an increasing call for governments and regulatory bodies for keeping the sugar consumption in check. North America Sugar Substitutes Market, 2018

Consumers nowadays are seeking ways to maintain a healthy lifestyle, and sugar remains top-of-mind in terms of health and wellness needs. Evolving consumers opinion towards table sugar has resulted in many multinationals expanding their portfolio of sugar-reduced or sugar-free options, which augurs well for the sugar substitutes market.The sugar-reduction concept has effectively taken a stronghold in the product categories with higher sugar content levels, viz. beverages, bakery, and confectionery, resulting in higher adoption rates of sugar substitutes.Beverages continue to hold dominance among the application areas of sugar substitutes owing to the consumers demand for low-calories formulations. Moreover, the shift towards natural positioning, organic, functional, and highly convenient beverages is expected to strengthen the market sentiments for the alternative sweeteners, especially for the natural ones derived from stevia, monk fruit, agave, etc.The future growth in the sugar substitute market report gives opportunities lies in innovative sugar substitutes and ingredients that offer taste along with the health benefits.Report CoverageThe global market for sugar substitutes is primarily driven by expanding application spectrum – from being limited to tabletop packets and diet soft drinks, these sugar substitutes are increasingly incorporated in the products such as baked commodities, ketchup, jams, cereals, snack bars, flavored waters, and dairy products including sugar-free yogurts, no-sugar-added ice cream, and flavored milk.Sugar substitutes also find application in dietary supplements, medications, and hygiene homecare products such as toothpaste and mouthwash, boosting the sugar substitutes market revenue.The market report on sugar substitutes provides qualitative and quantitative insights on the market and detailed analysis of market size & growth rate for all possible segments in the market. The market is segmented by type, application, and geography. On the basis of type, the sugar substitutes industry is categorized into aspartame, acesulfame potassium, saccharine, sucralose, stevia, sugar alcohols, and others.Based on the application, the market is segmented into food and beverage applications (includes table-top, beverages, bakery & confectionery, and other processed foods), pharmaceuticals, and personal care and cosmetics. Geographically, the market is segmented into five major regions, which are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The regions are further categorized into countries.

Along with this, the report provides an elaborative analysis of the sugar substitutes dynamics and competitive landscape for sugar substitutes. Various key insights provided in the report are the overview of related markets, recent industry developments such as mergers & acquisitions, the regulatory scenario in key countries, and key industry trends.

SEGMENTATION ATTRIBUTE DETAIL

By Type Aspartame

Acesulfame potassiumSaccharineSucraloseSteviaSugar AlcoholsOthersBy ApplicationFood and BeverageTable-topBeveragesBakery & ConfectioneryOther Processed FoodsPharmaceuticalsPersonal Care and CosmeticsBy GeographyNorth America (U.S., Mexico, Canada, and Rest of North America)Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe)Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)South America (Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of the South America)Middle East & Africa (UAE, South Africa, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)Key companies covered in the reportTate & LyleCargill, IncorporatedArcher Daniels Midland CompanyIngredion IncorporatedRoquette FrÃ¨resThe Nutra Sweet CompanyAjinomoto Co., Inc.JK Sucralose Inc.DowDuPontPure Circle LimitedOther Key Market Players

KEY INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS

In June 2019, Pioneer Foods entered into a joint venture to launch a sweetener viz. Freesweet, developed by Durbanite, Deborah Good. It is a proprietory blend of erythritol xylitol, and inulin.In February 2019, Tata Chemicals has launched Tata Nx product contains Zero Sugar and 100% natural sweetener made from stevia herb extract and lactose (used as a bulking agent).In May 2018, Tate & Lyle PLC entered into an agreement to acquire a 15% equity holding in Sweet Green Fields (stevia ingredient firm). The deal was aimed to strengthen the company leading portfolio of stevia-based ingredients and solutions.

