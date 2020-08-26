Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Rehabilitation Robots market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Rehabilitation Robots Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Rehabilitation Robots market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Rehabilitation Robots Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Type (Therapeutic Robots, Exoskeleton Robots, Assistive Robots, Others), By End User (Rehabilitation Centers, Hospitals, Others), and Regional Forecast 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

The global rehabilitation robots market size was USD 529.8 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 2,617.3 million by 2026 exhibiting a CAGR of 22.1% between 2019 and 2026.

We have updated Rehabilitation Robots Market with respect to COVID-19 Impact.

Inquire before buying

Rehabilitation robotics is a division of robotics that focuses on the development of machines/robots that help people recover from physical trauma. Robots designed are multi-functional manipulators to help move material and are vital to serve as devices to help people with disabilities. Since the evolution of rehabilitation robots since the 1960s, it has been developed as assistive devices, prosthetics, robot-mediated therapy, and many others.

The assistive technology aims to enhance the efficacy of medical treatment and to increase the ease of activities performed by patients with disabilities. Recently, in January 2019, Bionik Laboratories Corp. launched InMotion ARM/HAND robotic system for clinical rehabilitation of stroke survivors and those with mobility impairments due to neurological conditions. The introduction of new devices and the high investments by different key market players into rehabilitation robots will help in the rehabilitation robots market growth.

“”Aging Population, Rising Cases Of Strokes And Serval Other Chronic Diseases to Favor Growth of the Market””

Aging population and rising cases of stroke rendering people immobile, are few of the major factors driving the rehabilitation robots market share. The therapeutics robots segment is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, aiding the rehabilitation robots market analysis.

For instance, PARO is a companion robot, developed by Dr. Takanori Shibata of Japans National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology. PARO has been designed for patients with Dementia, Alzheimer”s, and other cognition disorders. Assistive robots help people with disabilities accomplish activities of daily living, such as walking and eating.

These assistive medical robots are also used to recover a patient from a stroke or other causes of paralysis. The increasing investment by key market players in the development and design of novel assistive robots to treat patients with various disease conditions, is one of the major factor anticipated to drive the rehabilitation robots market growth.

The rising investments by key players can augment the rehabilitation robots market revenue. Increasing prevalence of diseases like cerebral palsy (CP), multiple sclerosis (MS), Parkinsons disease (PD), and spinal cord injuries will also drive the need for rehabilitation robots. These factors are anticipated to propel the market growth.

Based on type, the global rehabilitation robots market segments include therapeutic robots, exoskeleton robots, assistive robots, and others. The exoskeleton robots segment is anticipated to grow at a relatively higher CAGR during the forecast period, which in turn, is expected to positively impact the market share. Based on end user, the market for rehabilitation robots segments includes rehabilitation centers, hospitals, and others.

Regional Analysis

“”Adoption of Rehabilitation Robots, Combined with Adequate Reimbursement Policies, to Propel Growth in North America””

North America dominated the rehabilitation robots market in 2018, owing to the higher adoption of advanced technologies, comparatively higher per capita healthcare expenditure and adequate reimbursement policies. Asia Pacific is projected to register a significant CAGR by the end of the forecast period due to the increasing awareness about conditions such as Alzheimers, and dementia which has fueled the demand for therapeutic robots in these regions.

The United Nation (UN) estimated that Asia Pacific accounts for 60 of the world”s disabled population. Due to these trends, the adoption of prosthetic and handicap assistive robots are also growing at a faster pace in the region. Rest of the World is expected to project a moderate market growth by the end of 2026 due to developing healthcare infrastructure and low adoption of new technologies in countries such as Brazil, Mexico, and others.

North America Rehabilitation Robots Market Size, 2018

Key Market Drivers

“”Presence of an Innovative and Strong Portfolio to Aid CYBERDYNE INC., Ekso Bionics, and BIONIK are Leading the Global Market””

The current global rehabilitation robots market is combined owing to the strong portfolio and diverse product offerings by major players in the rehabilitation robots products. CYBERDYNE INC., Ekso Bionics, and BIONIK are among the leading players in the global market. A well-established brand presence and a strong distribution channel have been contributory in the success of these players in the market. Other market players include ReWalk Robotics, Rex Bionics Ltd., Corindus, Inc., Hocoma, Bioxtreme, and others.

List of Companies Profiled

CYBERDYNE INC.

Ekso Bionics

BIONIK

ReWalk Robotics

Rex Bionics Ltd.

Corindus, Inc.

Hocoma

Bioxtreme

Other Prominent Players

Report Coverage

The rising adoption of prosthetic and assistive robots and increasing investment by key market players in the research and development of the rehabilitation robots are major factors propelling market growth. Technological advancements along with new product launches in the market are some of the major factors likely to drive the rehabilitation robot market during the forecast period.

The report provides qualitative and quantitative insights on rehabilitation robots industry trends and detailed analysis of market size & growth rate for all possible segments in the market. The rehabilitation robots market report includes segments as type and end-user. Based on type, the market is further segmented into therapeutic robots, exoskeleton robots, assistive robots, and others.

Based on end user, the global rehabilitation robot market is segmented into rehabilitation centers, hospitals, and others. Geographically, the market is segmented into five major regions, which are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and others. The regions are further categorized into countries.

Along with this, the report analysis comprises of rehabilitation robots market dynamics and competitive landscape. Additionally, the report offers insights on the prevalence of key disease conditions (Dementia, Alzheimer”s, and other cognition disorders.) for key countries/region, recent industry developments such as partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, new product launch, the regulatory framework by key countries and reimbursement scenario by key regions.

SEGMENTATION

By Type

Therapeutic Robots

Exoskeleton Robots

Assistive Robots

Others

By End User

Rehabilitation Centers

Hospitals

Others

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of World

Key Industry Developments

In June 2019, ReWalk Robotics, Inc. announced that the food and drug administration (FDA) approved its ReStore soft exo-suit system for sale to rehabilitation centers across the U.S.

In January 2019, BIONIK Inc. launched Next-Generation InMotion Arm/Hand Robotic System at the American Physical Therapy Association Combined Sections Meeting which is used for rehabilitation of stroke survivors.

In January 2018, Cyberdyne Inc. received approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the sale of HAL (Hybrid Assistive Limb) lower-body exoskeleton in licensed medical facilities of U.S.

In 2016, Apollo hospitals launched India”s first rehabilitation hospital ApoKos for providing comprehensive rehabilitation for a range of medical conditions.

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Rehabilitation Robots in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Rehabilitation Robots Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Type (Therapeutic Robots, Exoskeleton Robots, Assistive Robots, Others), By End User (Rehabilitation Centers, Hospitals, Others), and Regional Forecast 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580