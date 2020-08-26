Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Packaging Machinery market.

The global packaging machinery market size was USD 38.95 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 50.21 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.3 % during the forecast period.

The packaging industry has grown significantly over the past few decades, The growth is due to increasing demand from several industries/sectors, such as FMCG, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, automotive, and many more. The packaging industry is one of the renowned industries, this is due to the multiple factors, such as increasing investments in eCommerce and retail industry. Also, the purchasing rationalization and minimal timelines of product are influencing the market growth of the packaging industry.

Generally, the packaging industry is divided into three major categories, i.e. packaging manufacturing, packaging services and packaging Machinery. Wherein, packaging manufacturing holds the largest market share in the packaging industry. Furthermore, the packaging technology and machinery market is expected to grow moderately in the near future. The packaging equipment market growth is attributed due to the increase in small and mid-sized packaging companies across the world. Moreover, the packaging machinery includes machines such as bottling line, cartoning, case handling, closing, filling & dosing and many more. Furthermore, import and export of packaging machinery across the globe is another reason for holding the largest share in the above stated segments.

Globally, there are several international and domestic packaging machinery manufacturing companies. Wherein, most of the international players are implementing various statergies to present their machinery as standarlized. For instance, standardization of machinery offers multiple advatages such as nations can demand for a lower purchasing price and activities with ease of troubleshooting and maintenance.

MARKET DRIVERS

Demand for Packaging in the logistics & Transportation and Supply-chain Industry is Driving the Market

Several logistics and transportation companies require packaging Machinery to wrap and bundle their goods and comodities. Therefore, with the continuous growth in the logistics and transportation industry, the packaging machine market of packaging technology and machineries is expected to grow in the coming future. The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing need for transportation of goods and products safely, from one place to another. Also, the packing machinery market share is expected to grow moderately in the near future, owing to the adoption of such Machinery in the developing and under-developing economies. Moreover, the e-commerce industry has grown tremendously over the past few years, which in turn is impacting the packaging machine market growth

SEGMENTATION

By Machine Type Analysis

Case Handling and Filling & Dosing Machines Sub-segments are Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share

Based on machine type, the market is classified into bottling line, cartoning, case handling, closing, filling & dosing, form, fill & deal, labelling, decorating & coding, palletizing, wrapping & bundling and others which includes inspection machines, detecting and check weighing machines, specialty machines, etc. Wherein, the case handling and filling & dosing sub-segments is expected to hold the largest market share, owing to the usage of case handlers in carrying the goods and products safely in warehouses, trucks or any other mode of transports. On the other hand, continous growth of the material handling equipment market is also influencing the growth of the case handling machines market.

Followed by case handlers, filling & dosing and labelling sub-segment is expected to hold the second and third highest market share. In terms of growth, wrapping and bundling machines sub-segment is projected to achieve the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Furthermore, other segments, such as form, fill & deal, labelling, decorating & coding, palletizing, wrapping & bundling, are expected to grow steadily in the coming future.

By End User Analysis

Food and Beverages Sub-segments are Projected to Grasp the Largest Shares in the Market, Owing to the Increasing Demand for Processed Food Products

The end user segment is divided into food, beverages, pharmaceuticals, personal care and toiletries, household, industrial and agricultural chemicals and others. Wherein, the food sub-segment is expected to hold the largest market share. This growth is attributed due to the increasing investments by government and private companies in building new warehouses to store the food products. Also, increasing population and urbanization are another important factors that are influencing the market indirectly.

Furthermore, the beverages sub-segment is also expected to hold the second-highest market share, followed by food. On the other hand, sub-segments such as pharmaceuticals, personal care and toiletries, household, industrial and agricultural chemicals are expected to hold approximately 40% – 43% of total market share. Therefore, the packaging equipment and technology industry is expected to grow moderately during the forecast period.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

The packaging machinery market is segmented across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle-East and Africa and Latin America.

Amongst all the regions, Asia Pacific is projected to hold the largest market share, owing to the huge investments in the manufacturing sector from the developing countries. The governments of India and China are focused on investing in the manufacturing sector to attract domestic and international consumers. Furthermore, the markets in North America and Europe are estimated to grow steadily in the coming future, owing to the less adoption of new packaging Machinery from the existing customers. This is because the companies that are using such machinery do not purchase new machines in a short time period, as the life span of packaging machinery is around 8 -12 years. Therefore the packaging machinery industry is growing steadily with the increase in the growth of the overall packaging industry.

Asia Pacific Packaging Machinery Market Size, 2018 (USD Billion)

Additionally, huge investments in the logistics and transportation industry from the governments of several countries located in the Middle East and Africa is the primary factor that is affecting the growth of the market. For instance, the government of Saudi Arabia has launched a program named Vision 2030, wherein the government is focused on investing huge amount into its infrastructural, industrial and tourism sectors.

The packaging machinery market in Latin America is expected to grow moderately. This is mainly due to the slow adoption of such Machinery and also due to the less investments from the governments of multiple countries in the region.

INDUSTRY KEY PLAYERS

Prominent Players in the Market are Focused on Manufacturing Smart Packaging Machinery

Currently, the packaging machinery industry is concentrated with numerous numbers of small-midsized and large manufacturing companies. Large manufacturers such as Krones AG, Robert Bosch Packaging Technology GmbH and Coesia S.P.A are focused on producing smart and innovative packaging Machinery, to provide enhanced services to their clients with optimum safety. Also, these companies hold approximately 20% – 25% of total market share. Furthermore, SMEs and large enterprises are working continuously on expanding thier market reach by conducting joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions with other regional leading players.

List of Key Companies Profiled:

Krones AG

Robert Bosch Packaging Technology GmbH

Coesia S.P.A

I.M.A. INDUSTRIA MACCHINE AUTOMATICHE S.P.A.

Salzgitter AG

Viking Masek Global Packaging

Nichrome Packaging Solutions

Asian Packing Machinery Pvt. Ltd.

Aagard Group, LLC

MG America

REPORT COVERAGE

The report presents a comprehensive assessment of the global packaging Machinery market by offering valuable insights, facts, industry-related information, and historical data. Several methodologies and approaches are adopted to make meaningful assumptions and views. Furthermore, the report offers a detailed analysis and information as per market segments, helping our readers to get a comprehensive overview of the global market.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Segmentation

By Machine Type

Bottling line

Cartoning

Case Handling

Closing

Filling & Dosing

Form, Fill & Deal

Labelling, Decorating & Coding

Palletizing

Wrapping & Bundling

Others (Inspection Machines, Detecting and Check weighing Machines, Specialty Machines, Etc.)

By End User

Food

Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care and Toiletries

Household, Industrial and Agricultural Chemicals

Others (Garments, Labeling, Electronics, Tobacco, etc.)

By Region

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT:

October 2019: Krones AG partnered with Stadler Anlagenbau GmbH to develop recycling technology, Which will help in the reduction and improvement of interfaces.

August 2018: Robert Bosch GmbH launched a new automation solution for SMEs, which has the production capacity of up to 150 packages per minute. This machine is an entry-level Pack 102 horizontal flow wrapper using a Fanuc Scara robot.

