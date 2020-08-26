Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Mobility Devices market.

The global mobility devices market size stood at USD 8.75 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 14.86 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.

Mobility aid devices are technologically advanced and ergonomically designed products used to enhance mobility independence among children recovering from injury, disabled or elderly adults. People living with mobility issues can choose different mobile devices based on the range of motion. People with physical disabilities require more health care, and along with this, their unmet needs are rising at a high rate. The increase in the physical and mobility impairment population is likely to boost the demand for mobility aid devices during the forthcoming years. According to the data published in Disabled World, an independent Health and Disability news source, around 35.2 million people in the U.S. are living with at least one physical functioning difficulty and approximately 17.2 million adults are unable to walk a quarter mile.

Thus, high prevalence of physical disabilities is likely to boost the mobility aid devices market. Combined with this is the rising geriatric patient population and growth in incidences of falls among the elderly population, both of which are expected to fuel the mobility assistance devices market demand during the forthcoming years. Moreover, development of technologically advanced mobility aid devices by many players and favorable reimbursement policies are likely to drive the mobility assistive devices market during the forecast period.

MARKET DRIVERS

Growing Aging Population and Rise in Mobility Impairment Disorders to Drive the Market

The older population around the globe is continuously growing at an unprecedented rate. Aging decreases the ability to move and reduces the ability to perform physical tasks to maintain independent functioning among the elderly population. The growing older population count is likely to increase the percentage usage of mobile devices during the forecast period. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2017, the global population aged 60 years or over was around 962 million and is projected to reach about 2.1 billion by 2050.

Increasing longevity and infertility are the key factors likely to expand the elderly population number around the globe. Moreover, older people are more prone to falling which can cause fatal or non-fatal injuries. According to the data published by the National Council of Aging (NCOA), one in four Americans aged 65 years and above fall each year and more than 2.8 million injuries are treated in emergency department in hospitals due to falling. Growing number of geriatric population and the rise in the fear of falling could limit their physical activities, which in turn is anticipated to drive the demand for mobile devices during the forecast period.

There has been a dramatic increase in the population facing physical and mobility impairment challenges globally. Growing demand for assistive devices or mobility aids such as canes, crutches and wheelchairs to obtain mobility among people with mobility impairment disorders is likely to drive the mobility devices market trends during the forecast period.

Rising prevalence of chronic conditions such as arthritis, cerebral palsy, and muscular dystrophy among every age group is expected to increase the demand for highly advanced mobility aid devices during the forecast period. According to the research conducted by Deerfield Institute, around 362 incident cases of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) were reported in 2019 and 65.4% DMD patients were under the age of 20 years.

Along with this, rapid increase in the number of spinal cord injuries is anticipated to fuel the mobility assistance devices market growth at a significant rate during the forecast period. According to the National Spinal Cord Injury Statistical Center, an estimated 291,000 Americans have spinal cord injuries every year and around 17,730 new spinal cord injury occurs annually in the United States.

Increasing awareness about the growing technological innovations and the introduction of many products by many large and mid-scale companies are likely are expected to expand the sales of assistive mobility devices during the forthcoming years.

SEGMENTATION

By Product Analysis

Rise in Technological Innovations to Drive Mobility Scooters Segment Growth

Based on product, the market segments include wheelchairs, mobility scooters, walking aids, and others. Among them, the wheelchair segment held the largest market share in the year 2018. The rise in accidental and innate mobility deformities and mobility independence in both indoor and outdoor settings are likely to boost the demand for wheelchairs during the forecast period. Moreover, the growing availability and accessibility of wheelchairs in both middle and low-income countries is expected to increase the segment growth during the forecast period.

Rising incidence of orthopedic diseases and advanced features of mobility scooters enabling quick mobility are likely to boost the growth of mobility scooters at a significant rate during the forthcoming years.

The walking aid segment is likely to expand at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period owing to the presence of a large number of walking aids in the market and the growing usage of walking aids among older adults.

By End-user Analysis

Personal Users Segment to Continue Its Dominance Throughout the Forecast Period

Based on end-user, the market has been categorized into personal users and institutional users. Among them, the personal user segment captured a significant share in the mobile devices market. This is mainly due to the rising prevalence of arthritis and developmental disabilities among children. The adoption of mobile devices has helped older adults to maintain their physical activities and remarkably helped in quick recovery from major disabilities. Thus, advantages offered to personal users by mobility devices and rapid rise in the adoption of mobility devices are likely to play a significant role in maintaining the dominance of the personal user segment during the forecast period. Moreover, growing demand for customized mobility aids is likely to expand sales of medical devices among personal users.

The institutional user segment is projected to witness remarkable growth during the forecast period owing to the rising number of hospitals and nursing homes utilizing mobility aids for walking and increasing number of older adults residing in nursing homes.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

Geographically, this market is grouped into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Among them, North America dominated the mobility devices market share during the forecast period. Increasing number of patients diagnosed with mobility impairment disorders and an increase in the geriatric population are the major factors likely to boost the demand for mobility aid devices in North America. In addition to that, the presence of key players engaged in mobility devices in the U.S. is likely to boost the mobility assistive devices market growth.

Europe is likely to hold the second-largest market share after North America owing to the rising number of the geriatric patient population with mobility disabilities. The mobility assistive device market in Asia-Pacific is likely to witness fast-paced growth during the forecast period majorly due to the growing older population and rising number of developmental disabilities among children. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are likely to experience significant growth in the mobility devices market owing to the growing awareness about the technologically advanced mobile devices and the presence of high unmet needs in the region.

INDUSTRY KEY PLAYERS

Strong Product Offerings by Key Players to Propel the Mobility Devices Industry Growth

Invacare Corporation, Ottobock, Sunrise Medical Limited, Pride Mobility Products Corp., and Permobil are the leading players in the mobility devices. The players offer wide range of products in mobility devices, through strong distribution network established by strategic collaboration.

Other market players such as 21st Century Scientific, Inc., MEYRA GmbH, GF HEALTH PRODUCTS, INC. and others are majorly engaged in the development of highly advanced mobility devices and focuses on strengthening their distribution channel across the globe to establish their footprints in emerging regions.

List Of Key Companies Covered:

Invacare Corporation

Ottobock

Sunrise Medical Limited

Pride Mobility Products Corp.

Permobil

21st Century Scientific, Inc.

MEYRA GmbH

GF HEALTH PRODUCTS, INC.

Others

Segmentation

By Product

Wheelchairs

By Type

Manual

Powered

By Application

Standard Wheelchair

Bariatric Wheelchair

Sports Wheelchair

Others

Mobility Scooters

By Wheels

3 wheels

4 wheels

Others

Walking Aids

Others

By End-user

Personal User

Institutional User

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT:

November 2019: Permobil launched a technologically advanced wheelchair power assist system. This advanced smartwatch app enables users to simply tap the wheel to control the powerful SmartDrive MX2+ motor via Bluetooth.

October 2019: byACRE announced launched carbon ultralight rollator and will be commercially available in the U.S. and Canada.

January 2019: Sunrise Medical Limited announced the launch of QUICKIE Q700 M SEDEO PRO, an easily adjustable mid-wheel drive power wheelchair. This power wheelchair can be easily customized to suit individual requirements and quickly adapted to changing needs.

