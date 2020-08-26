Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Influenza Medication market.

The global influenza medication market size was USD 889.2 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 993.7 million by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period.

We have updated Influenza Medication Market with respect to COVID-19 Impact.

In past few decades, the number of critical and potentially life-threatening infectious diseases have shown increasing prevalence across the global landscape. One of these critical diseases includes the various types of influenza, which have shown steady increase in prevalence worldwide, primarily driven by the changing nature of the influenza virus. The global influenza medication market growth is also anticipated to be driven by annual epidemics in key growth countries such as the United States and also through flu outbreaks in several countries across the world. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there has been an estimated 9.7 million cases in the United States of influenza since October 2019. Some of the global influenza medication market trends includes the usage of seasonal influenza vaccines, but in many instances, the flu vaccines may not be completely effective in terms of prevention.

In the determination of the current influenza therapeutics market size, there are a number of factors and trends to be considered that are providing major impetus to the demand for influenza (flu) antiviral drugs. There is an increased awareness with respect to the serious impacts of influenza, which has been linked to other critical diseases, on human health. Some of the current modern lifestyle trends may lead to a significant proportion of the global population developing influenza, which is one of the most common contagious diseases.

Individuals at risk of developing influenza may suffer from chronic diseases, be of an older age, are pregnant, and are suffering from weakened immune system. The genetic nature of the influenza virus makes them undergo constant change which has a significant impact on human immunity. This has led to increasing research and development of novel therapeutics and greater awareness have contributed substantially to the introduction of new influenza medications, which is boosting the influenza drugs market growth.

Rapid influenza diagnostic tests or RIDTs, refer to antigen detection assays that are used in the detection of influenza A and B viral nucleoprotein antigens in respiratory specimens. Rapid influenza diagnostic tests (RIDTs) enable a quick detection of influenza by providing results in a time span of 5 to 15 minutes. Some of the RIDTs have the status of CLIA waiver and can be used in any outpatient settings. Due to the technological advancements in RIDTs and recent regulatory changes, where RIDTs were re-classified from class I to class II devices, there has been a greater degree of accuracy attached to RIDTs. This higher degree of accuracy of rapid influenza diagnostic tests is anticipated to result in the greater number of diagnosed cases. The increase in the number of influenza cases, is expected to result in the greater adoption of influenza medications or therapeutics. Some of the prominent rapid influenza diagnostic tests (RIDT) include BD Veritor Flu A + B by BD (Becton Dickinson & Co.), Sofia Influenza A + B FIA by Quidel Corp., and BIONEXIA Influenza A+B by bioMerieux, Inc.

MARKET DRIVERS

Increased R&D Efforts and Greater Awareness of Influenza to Propel the Market

One of the crucial drivers for influenza treatment market growth is the increased awareness regarding the impact of influenza on human health and the corresponding increase in R&D efforts for the launch of novel drugs. Influenza medication currently centers on the recommendations of regulatory agencies such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The serious and the potentially dangerous nature of influenza has led to several governmental and non-governmental initiatives to launch awareness campaigns for influenza. Such initiatives have led to greater awareness and also increased need for more treatment options. For instance, critical agencies such as Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO) have run and continue to run campaigns for greater flu awareness.

Increasing Need for Advanced and Effective Drugs to Drive the Market

Other critical factors driving the influenza medication market trends is the increased prevalence of the two types of influenza and the increasing demand for more effective therapeutics. Influenza therapeutics have undergone major R&D innovations since the time they were initially introduced to the general public. But, despite the high potential for market growth due to untapped patient needs, only four major drugs for influenza treatment have been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This market may be considered to be dominated by the presence of a few major players and increasing influence of the comparatively cheaper generics. But, the ever-changing nature of the influenza virus renders some forms of the disease highly treatment resistant and the rising prevalence is further worsening the treatment outlook for patients. This has led to the development of a huge unmet treatment need in the market and is anticipated to be one of the other key factors fueling the influenza medication market demand.

SEGMENTATION

By Treatment Outlook

Baloxavir Marboxil Segment to Generate the Highest Growth Rate During the Forecast Period

On the basis of treatment, the market can be segmented into baloxavir marboxil, oseltamivir phosphate, and others.

The oseltamivir phosphate segment is estimated to hold a dominant portion in the influenza therapeutics market share, especially due to their status as one of the most commonly prescribed drugs for influenza treatment and due to their strong efficacy in terms of treatment. This segment is anticipated to grow at a comparatively lower CAGR due to the loss of patents and also due to the influx of several generic versions of the drug.

Some of the other segments that have contributed to the steady growth of the global market is the baloxavir marboxil segment. This segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR due to the recent launch of this treatment in several key markets such as the U.S. and Japan. This drug has demonstrated a greater efficiency compared to other drugs in some clinical trials, while the overall consensus over the drug remains undecided. The others segment contains other key drugs such as peramivir and zanamivir.

By Influenza Type Outlook

Influenza A is Anticipated to Exhibit a Significant CAGR During the Forecast Period

On the basis of influenza type, the market can be segmented into influenza A and influenza B. In terms of influenza type, the influenza A segment is anticipated to grow at a faster CAGR. This is primarily due to the increasing prevalence of influenza A and the large number of patients across the world suffering from this type of influenza. Other factors contributing to the growth of the influenza A segment is its status, apart from being the most common type of influenza, as a seriously threatening form of influenza condition. A number of key influenza outbreaks can be attributed to the influenza A form of the disease.

Owing to the ever-changing nature of the influenza disease, in some flu seasons, there can be a greater occurrence of influenza B compared to the A type of influenza. For these reasons, there can be a greater uptake of the influenza medications for the treatment of the influenza B type of the disease, according to the influenza medication market forecast. Trends such as these and the increase in the treatment and management of diverse types of influenza have also contributed to the determination of global market shares of influenza by type.

By Route of Administration Outlook

Oral Segment is Anticipated to Account for the Highest Share During the Forecast Period

On the basis of route of administration, this market can be segmented into oral and others. In terms of route of administration, the oral segment is anticipated to grow at a faster CAGR. This is primarily due to the increasing numbers of product launches in this segment and the greater ease in terms of consumption for the large number of patients across the world. Two key major products of the oral segment includes Xofluza and Tamiflu.

In the others segment, the influenza medications that can be administered intravenously or in the form of nasal administration. For instance, Rapivab (peramivir), can be administered intravenously, while Relenza (zanamivir) by GlaxoSmithKline can be administered nasally.

By Distribution Channel Outlook

Hospital Pharmacies Segment to Hold the Largest Share Among Distribution Channels

On the basis of distribution channel, the market for influenza treatment can be segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies, and others. The hospital pharmacies segment is anticipated to have the dominant share because these medications are often prescribed after a thorough diagnosis which is often conducted at these institutions.

Retail pharmacies segment is anticipated to hold the second-largest share because in cases of re-filling prescriptions, these institutions are able to provide more efficient facilities and the major products of the market are in the oral form, which can be self-adminstered. Online pharmacies segment is anticipated to experience the highest CAGR for revenue increase due to the increasing usage of online pharmacy facilities, which are gaining popularity due to their ease and convenience.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

North America generated a revenue of USD 527.3 million in 2018 and is anticipated to dominate the influenza medication market share during the forecast period. High prevalence of the several forms of influenza in the region, coupled with the new and anticipated product launches, will drive the market growth in the region. Besides this, the increasing research and development initiatives, coupled with increasing awareness and high presence of risk factors such as chronic illness in the general population, are expected to drive the market in North America during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth in the influenza drugs market value. Due to increasing disposable income and government initiatives across the region, there is a greater awareness with respect to influenza. Increasing prevalence of influenza in the key countries in the region and the increasing status of influenza as the leading cause of mortality is also anticipated to drive the influenza medication market growth across the region.

On the other hand, in Europe, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), influenza activity continued to increase across the region. The high growth countries, including the U.K., France, and Germany would contribute to the growth of the European market. The Latin America market for influenza drugs is anticipated to undergo a robust growth due to the increasing prevalence of influenza. The Middle East and Africa expected to witness steady growth in the future due to the rising prevalence of influenza, increasing initiatives for awareness, and provision of subsidized drugs.

INDUSTRY KEY PLAYERS

Market Players like Genentech, Inc., Shionogi & Co., Ltd., and GlaxoSmithKline plc to Strengthen the Market Position

The influenza medication market analysis shows that this market is dominated by some key companies owing to their strong product portfolio, key strategic decisions, and dominance of market share. These include a group of 2-3 key companies with wider geographic presence and continued R&D, resulting in strong regulatory approvals. Furthermore, a number of other companies operating in generics are also present in the market. The global market is mature, has a heavy presence of generics, and is difficult in terms of entry for new competitors.

REPORT COVERAGE

The increasing awareness of influenza, unmet patient needs, and anticipated and new product launches based on advanced technologies is expected to increase the global influenza therapeutics market growth.

Along with this, the influenza medication market report provides an extensive analysis of the global market dynamics and competitive landscape and scenario. Various key insights presented in the report are the overview of influenza epidemiology, pipeline analysis, key industry developments, new product launches, analysis of disease burden of influenza, by key regions, regulatory scenario by key countries, and analysis of the impact of the launch of generics on the influenza medication market growth. Along with this other key insights includes key strategies adopted by market leaders, competitive landscape, and company profiles.

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT:

October 2019: Genentech, Inc. announced the FDA approval of Xofluza (Baloxavir Marboxil) for individuals at an elevated risk of developing influenza-related complications.

October 2019: Shionogi & Co., Ltd. announced the filing of a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for Xofluza (baloxavir marboxil) in Japan for the postexposure prophylaxis of influenza virus infection.

August 2019: Shionogi & Co., Ltd. announced the approval of Xofluza (Baloxavir Marboxil) 20mg tablets for the treatment of influenza types A and B in patients over the age of 12 in Taiwan.

