Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the India Peritoneal Dialysis market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on India Peritoneal Dialysis Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the India Peritoneal Dialysis market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ India Peritoneal Dialysis Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis (CAPD), Automated Peritoneal Dialysis (APD)), By Product (Devices (Cyclers/Machines), PD Solutions/Fluids, PD Sets, Catheters) Forecast, 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

The India peritoneal dialysis market size was USD 43.1 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 79.0 million by 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period.

We have updated India Peritoneal Dialysis Market with respect to COVID-19 Impact.

Inquire before buying

Kidney failure occurs when an individuals kidneys lose the ability to appropriately filter the waste from the blood. The kidneys remove toxins and send them to the bladder, after which the toxins are expelled from the body through urination. Some of the critical factors that can interfere with kidney health include kidney trauma, toxic exposure to certain medicines and environmental pollutants, severe dehydration, and certain acute and chronic diseases. Kidney failure often does not occur all at once and instead progresses slowly over the years. Kidney failure usually consists of several stages of chronic kidney disease (CKD) and end-stage renal disease (ESRD). Kidney failure consists of five stages, and stage 5 is the stage of end-stage renal disease (ESRD).

Kidney failure can be treated mainly through dialysis and kidney transplant. Dialysis is of two types: peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis. Peritoneal dialysis consists of two types: continuous ambulatory peritoneal dialysis (CAPD), automated peritoneal dialysis (APD). Peritoneal dialysis is considered to be one of the initial and long term dialysis therapies. In terms of popular home dialysis modalities, peritoneal dialysis is again one of the most commonly used treatment modalities. These are some of the factors and peritoneal dialysis market trends expected to drive the market in India and contribute to the future growth of the market in the country.

India has a substantial patient base suffering from various stages of chronic kidney disease (CKD) and end-stage renal disease (ESRD). The market in the country is severely underpenetrated in terms of the number of end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients on dialysis, with an even smaller number of patients on peritoneal dialysis. Factors as such, and the establishment of government initiatives such as PD First is expected to drive the India peritoneal dialysis market growth during the forecast period.

MARKET DRIVERS

Increasing Prevalence of End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) and Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) are likely to propel the Market Growth

One of the crucial and significant drivers for the peritoneal dialysis modality market growth is the rising prevalence of kidney failure and end-stage renal disease (ESRD), resulting in an increased patient pool for dialysis. A significant increase in the prevalence of associated disorders, such as diabetes and hypertension, is also contributing to the increased prevalence of end-stage renal disease (ESRD). Individuals with chronic kidney disease (CKD) and end-stage renal disease (ESRD) often only have two forms of treatment: dialysis and kidney transplantation. According to The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, under Pradhan Mantri National Dialysis Programme, every year, 2.2 lakh new patients of ESRD get added in India, resulting in the additional demand for 3.4 Crore dialysis annually. These trends and the advantages associated with peritoneal dialysis modality is expected to drive the market. Some of the advantages associated with this modality includes, fewer dietary restrictions, no need for regular visits to dialysis centers, portability, and lesser weight gain compared to hemodialysis.

Rapidly Increasing Government Initiatives will Aid the Adoption of Peritoneal Dialysis

Another critical driving factor of the India peritoneal dialysis market is the government initiatives for the greater adoption of peritoneal dialysis. This includes the establishment of guidelines for peritoneal dialysis by the Indian health ministry. The aim of the establishment of these guidelines is the better accessibility of peritoneal dialysis, which can be undertaken in home settings. This is especially beneficial for patients in rural areas who incur additional costs traveling to dialysis centers in far places. Peritoneal dialysis also allows for greater flexibility and freedom in the treatment schedule. The inclusion of peritoneal dialysis in the Pradhan Mantri National Dialysis Programme is further anticipated to reduce the out of pocket expenditure of the patients undergoing dialysis. The other reasons for the Indian governments increasing push towards peritoneal dialysis include the lesser requirement of technical power, better productivity, and quality of life at a lower cost. In May 2019, the Indian Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare announced the plans to offer peritoneal dialysis facility for patients suffering from kidney ailments under the Pradhan Mantri National Dialysis Programme (PMNDP).

SEGMENTATION

By Type Outlook

The Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis (CAPD) Segment Likely to Generate the Highest Growth Rate during the Forecast Period

On the basis of type, the India peritoneal dialysis market can be segmented into continuous ambulatory peritoneal dialysis (CAPD) and automated peritoneal dialysis (APD).

The continuous ambulatory peritoneal dialysis (CAPD) segment dominated the India market in 2018 with a dominant market share. The segment is anticipated to remain leading during the forecast period, attributable to the increased prevalence of advanced stages of kidney failures such as end-stage renal disease (ESRD). In the current market scenario, the hemodialysis is substantially cheaper than peritoneal dialysis. But in terms of cost comparison for peritoneal dialysis, the continuous ambulatory peritoneal dialysis (CAPD) is cheaper than automated peritoneal dialysis (APD). The higher costs of the automated peritoneal dialysis (APD), can be attributed to the high costs of the APD cyclers.

By Product Outlook

PD Solutions/Fluids Anticipated to hold the Highest Market Share during the Forecast Period

On the basis of product, the India peritoneal dialysis market can be segmented into devices (cyclers/machines), PD solutions/fluids, PD sets, and catheters. The PD solutions/fluids segment holds the highest market share in the India market. PD solutions/fluids are estimated to be a leading product segment for peritoneal dialysis in India, attributable to the large requirement of PD solutions/fluids during the process. The catheters segment is estimated to hold the second-largest market share, because of their increased usage as the numbers of procedures increase.

The devices (cyclers/machines) segment in the India peritoneal dialysis is anticipated to grow at a comparatively slower CAGR. This is primarily due to the high costs associated with the APD cyclers, which further limits the market growth of the segment. Continuous ambulatory peritoneal dialysis (CAPD) and automated peritoneal dialysis (APD) both cost more than HD, but the costs related to APD are significantly higher, thus limiting the procedure to only a fraction of the population. A small but determined group of doctors is leading efforts to increase the adoption of PD in rural areas. These significantly overcome the challenges that patients in the rural areas face primarily due to the distance of their homes from the dialysis centers and lack of proper transportation facilities. These factors are further anticipated to contribute to the India peritoneal dialysis market growth.

INDUSTRY KEY PLAYERS

Baxter Expected to Strengthen the Market Position by Providing Peritoneal Dialysis across India

The India peritoneal dialysis market is expected to be dominated by Baxter, having majority of the market share due to its strong product portfolio and key strategic decisions. Some of the key products of Baxter in India include HOMECHOICE CLARIA with SHARESOURCE for Renal Care and DIANEAL Low Calcium Peritoneal Dialysis Solution 1.5% Dextrose, AMBU-FLEX II Container with yellow pull ring, 2000 mL. The market has also witnessed the presence of domestic players such as Mitra Industries (P) Ltd. Companies such as Medtronic, Cook India, and Poly Medicure Limited, among others, are players operating in the market. The growing competitive landscape between domestic and international manufacturers is also likely to drive market growth during the forecast period.

LIST OF KEY COMPANIES PROFILED:

Baxter

Medtronic

Mitra Industries (P) Ltd

Cook India

Poly Medicure Limited

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

ADfusion

REPORT COVERAGE

The increased demand for effective dialysis and the establishment of governmental policies and guidelines for increasing the adoption of peritoneal dialysis is expected to increase the India peritoneal dialysis market growth.

Along with this, the report provides an elaborative analysis of the India market dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights presented in the report are the prevalence of chronic kidney disease (CKD) and end-stage renal disease (ESRD) in India (2018), recent industry developments in the India peritoneal dialysis market, overview of governmental initiatives, reimbursement scenario in India, overview of major peritoneal dialysis services provider, estimated number of patients on HD (hemodialysis) vs. PD (2018), average price of devices (cyclers/machines), market share analysis (in terms of value) (2018), competitive landscape, and company profiles.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Segmentation

By Type

Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis (CAPD)

Automated Peritoneal Dialysis (APD)

By Product

Devices (Cyclers/Machines)

PD Solutions/Fluids

PD Sets

Catheters

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT:

October 2019: The Indian Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare announced the establishment of a new set of guidelines for peritoneal dialysis services under the Pradhan Mantri National Dialysis Programme.

May 2019: The Indian Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare announced the plans to offer peritoneal dialysis facility for patients suffering from kidney ailments under the Pradhan Mantri National Dialysis Programme (PMNDP).

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on India Peritoneal Dialysis in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ India Peritoneal Dialysis Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis (CAPD), Automated Peritoneal Dialysis (APD)), By Product (Devices (Cyclers/Machines), PD Solutions/Fluids, PD Sets, Catheters) Forecast, 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580