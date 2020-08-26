Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Advanced Wound Dressings market.

The global advanced wound dressings market size was USD 5,916.8 million in 2017 and projected to reach USD 8,460.8 million by 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.6% between 2018 and 2025.

The constant focus of market players on R&D to introduce new products in the market, has led to introduction of innovative wound dressings with improved efficiency in exudate management and healing of chronic wounds. This has led to a shift in preference of healthcare providers from traditional wound dressings to advanced wound dressings in management and treatment of chronic wounds including diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, lower limb ulcers, etc.

This is further augmented by the increasing demand for advanced wound dressings in the global market, owing to rising prevalence of chronic wounds and surgical wounds in emerging countries. Increasing availability of advanced wound dressings, is projected to lead to decline in prices of products during the forecast period, which will expand advanced wound dressings market growth.

Key Market Drivers

“”Alginate Dressings Segment is Anticipated to Attract Higher Demand during 2018-2025″”

Clinical benefits and advantages of alginate dressings in treatment of chronic wounds, including higher efficiency in exudate management, promoting tissue formation, and improved healing of the wound are some of the major factors leading to increasing adoption and preference for alginate wound dressings in the global market. The segment accounted for 11.8% of advanced wound dressings market share in 2017. Hydrogel wound dressings, antimicrobial wound dressings and hydrocolloid wound dressings segments are projected to account for significant share of the market by 2025.

Market Segmentation

On the basis of indication, the global advanced wound dressings market segments include diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, surgical wounds, and others. Rising incidence of diabetes in emerging countries, combined with increasing availability of advanced wound dressings and rising per capita healthcare expenditure in these countries are propelling the growth of the diabetic foot ulcers indication segment in the global market. the basis of end user, advanced wound dressings market segments include hospitals, clinics, home care settings, and others. The home care settings segment is projected to register a comparatively higher CAGR from 2018-2025.

Regional Analysis

“”Large Patient Pool Suffering from Diabetic Foot Ulcers, and Rising Aging Population in Japan, China, and India are Propelling the Demand for Advanced Wound Dressings Market in Asia Pacific””

According to United Nations, Japan has the highest life expectancy among all countries, and other countries in Asia Pacific together with Japan account for a significant share of the population above 60 years of age globally. This has led to increasing incidence of chronic diseases leading to longer inpatient hospital stays, and reduced mobility which are perceived to be the major factors attributing to pressure ulcers.

Asia Pacific Advanced Wound Dressings Market, 2017

However, comparatively inadequate reimbursement policies for advanced wound dressings in Asia Pacific countries are restraining the growth of the market. The region generated revenue of US$ 1,916.0 Mn in 2017 and is expected to register a comparatively higher CAGR during the forecast period. North America dominated advanced wound dressings market in 2017 followed by Europe. The market in Middle East & Africa, and Latin America accounted for a comparatively small share of the market in 2017.

Key Players

“”Diverse Portfolio and Strong Distribution Network Globally Are Primary Reasons Responsible for the Dominance of KCI Licensing, Inc., Smith & Nephew and Molnlycke Health Care AB in the Global Market in 2018″”

A strong and diverse product portfolio of market players, along with an established brand presence and widespread geographic presence globally are factors attributed to a significant share of Smith & Nephew, Molnlycke Health Care AB, and KCI Licensing Inc., advanced wound dressings market revenue in 2017. Other players operating in the market are Coloplast Corp, Derma Sciences Inc., ConvaTec, Inc., Integra LifeSciences, Medline Industries, Inc., and 3M, among others.

Key Companies Profiled in This report

Derma Sciences Inc.

Coloplast Corp

ConvaTec Inc.

Molnlycke Health Care AB

Smith & Nephew

KCI Licensing, Inc.

Medline Industries, Inc.

Integra Lifesciences

3M

Other Prominent Players

Report Coverage

A shift from traditional wound dressings to advanced wound dressings by healthcare providers is leading to increasing demand for these products in the global market. The clinical benefits of advanced wound dressings over traditional dressings is among the major factor projected to drive the growth of the market during 2019-2026. This combined with increasing R&D focus of market players, and improving reimbursement scenario in emerging countries, are factors anticipated to augment the demand for advanced wound dressings in the global market.

However, the introduction of new and innovative therapies and wound care devices for management and treatment of chronic wounds, are factors projected to restrain the market growth during the forecast period.

The report provides qualitative and quantitative insights on advanced wound dressings industry trends and detailed analysis of market size & growth rate for all possible segments in the market. The market is segmented as per product type, indication, and end user. On the basis of product type, advanced wound dressings market report is further segmented into alginate dressings, hydrogel dressings, hydrocolloid dressings, film dressings, antimicrobial dressings, foam dressings, and others.

On the basis of indication, advanced wound dressings market is segmented into diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, surgical wounds, and others. On the basis of end user, the global market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, home care settings, and others. Geographically, the market is segmented into five major regions, which are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The regions are further categorized into countries.

Along with this, the report analysis comprises of market dynamics and competitive landscape. Additionally, the report offers insights on the prevalence of key disease indications (diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, surgical wounds etc.) for key countries/region, recent industry developments such as partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, regulatory framework by key countries, global reimbursement scenario, and economic cost burden for treatment of chronic wounds by key countries/ region.

SEGMENTATION

By Product

Alginate Dressings

Hydrogel Dressings

Film Dressings

Hydrocolloid Dressings

Antimicrobial Dressings

Foam Dressings

Others

By Indication

Diabetic Foot Ulcers

Pressure Ulcers

Surgical Wounds

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Home Care Settings

Others

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key Industry Developments:

In February 2019, Axio Biosolutions Private Limited announce the launch of MaxioCel, an innovative chitosan-based advanced wound dressing.

In November 2018, Molnlycke Health Care AB announced its plans to launch Mepilex Border Flex, an innovative wound dressing offering benefits such as reduced frequency of dressings changes, and overall cost reduction.

In June 2018, KCI Licensing, Inc., launched a new digital platform called Nurse2Nurse application, designed specifically for wound care nurses.

In April 2017, MPP Group LLC, announced the launch of its new portfolio of dextranomer-based advanced wound dressings in the global market.

