What is Extra Neutral Alcohol (ENA)?

Extra neutral alcohol (ENA) is the principal raw material and an essential ingredient used in the production of potable alcohol, perfumes, toiletries, paints, lacquers, antiseptics, medical sprays, drugs, and other products. It is usually distilled from molasses or grains and distilled multiple times to produce the desired colorless and odorless alcohol. Extra neutral alcohol contains about 95 percent of alcohol by volume. It is an excellent solvent and hence is used in industrial applications to produce paints, coatings, and inks.

The growing consumption of alcohol, increasing disposable incomes, rise in club culture in urban areas around the world, and the proliferation of clubs, lounges, and bars has given an impetus to the alcohol industries. The steadily growing alcohol industry has subsequently created a conducive business environment for the allied extra neutral alcohol industry. The growing consumer preference for branded liquors over country liquors has fostered the growth of the extra neutral alcohol industry. The uses of extra neutral alcohol as volatile carriers of fragrances and solvents have led to their uses in perfumes and sprays in the cosmetic and personal care industry. Moreover, the widespread applications of extra neutral alcohol in various consumer goods such as air fresheners, colognes, detergents, syrups, etc. are expected to drive the extra neutral alcohol in the forecast period.

Major vendors covered in this report:

– Agrochemical and Food Company Ltd (AFCL)

– Greenpoint Alcohols

– Illovo Sugar Ltd.

– Kakira Sugar Works Ltd (KSW)

– Mumias Sugar Company

– NCP Alcohols

– Sasol Solvents

– Swift Chemicals

– Tag Solvent Products

– USA Distillers

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Extra Neutral Alcohol (ENA) market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Extra Neutral Alcohol (ENA) market segments and regions.

The research on the Extra Neutral Alcohol (ENA) market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Extra Neutral Alcohol (ENA) market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and info graphics.

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2020–2027? What will be the market size during the estimated period? What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the Extra Neutral Alcohol (ENA) market during the forecast period? Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the Extra Neutral Alcohol (ENA) market? What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the Extra Neutral Alcohol (ENA) market across different regions? What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the Extra Neutral Alcohol (ENA) market? What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?

