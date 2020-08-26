Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Europe Sesame Seed market.

The Europe sesame seed market size was USD 445.9 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 638 million by the end of 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.73% in the forecast period.

We have updated the Europe Sesame Seed Market with business impact analysis and disruption caused by COVID-19.

Growing awareness in European countries towards the health benefits offered by the consumption of sesame seeds and the rapid adoption of food products that include health-enhancing properties is propelling the growth of sesame seed market. Sesame seeds are a rich source of energy, omega 3 fatty acids, healthy fats, and elements such as iron, magnesium, calcium, and fiber required by the body.

Rising adoption of the product as flavoring agents and taste modifiers in various food products, such as burgers, biscuits, bread, and others is expected to influence the market positively in the forthcoming years. Furthermore, the rising import of sesame seed by prominent European countries is further anticipated to aid the growth of the Europe sesame seed industry. Sesame seeds imported by European countries are majorly sourced from India, Sudan, and Nigeria.

Increased focus on sustainability policies in the procurement of sesame seeds along with the achievement of Fairtrade product labelling standards and launch of new products are the key strategies adopted by the Europe sesame seed companies. The Europe sesame seed market is projected to grow at promising rate on account of increase in number of local market players that are performing in conventional as well as organic sesame seed market of the region.

“”Food Processing Has Accounted for the Largest Market Share and is Projected to Witness High CAGR””

The food processing application segment is anticipated to hold a major market share of approximately 36% during the forecast years. A significant portion of sesame seed imported and produced goes to the food processing industry of Europe for the preparation of processed food products snack bars, tahini, and others.

Escalating demand for food products made up of nutritive ingredients, such as sesame seed and oil is projected to foster the Europe sesame seed market. A prominent share of sesame seed is processed to produce sesame oil, which is a significant vegetable oil used for cooking and various other applications. Sesame oil is used extensively in hummus preparation and salad dressings across several European countries, especially in Germany and U.K.

The confectionery industry segment is projected to follow the food processing segment in terms of market share exhibiting a CAGR of 4.15% during the forecast years. Sesame seeds are used in the production of a number of confectionery items, especially traditional sweet confectioneries. Considerable growth in the confectionery industry of some European economies and rising demand for health confectionery products is expected to fuel the growth of the segment. Rising bakery industry of the region is further anticipated to foster the growth of Europe sesame seed market as sesame seeds are getting widely used in various baked goods as taste enhancers as well as for enhancing the aesthetics of the food.

Regional Analysis

“”Turkey is the Largest Market for Sesame Seed and is Projected to Grow at the Highest CAGR””

Turkey is the largest market for sesame seed and accounted for approximately 54% of volumetric share in the Europe sesame seed market. Sesame is a crucial part of the Turkish diet and hence used in the preparation of a range of Turkish dishes. The country is highly dependent on imports of sesame seed. However, the slowdown in consumption of sesame seed is projected during the foreseeable years, owing to rising prices of the seeds. Greece is anticipated to hold a significant market share in the Europe market due to high usage of sesame as a crucial ingredient in preparation of traditional Greek dishes such as Tahini, Halva, and others.

Europe Sesame Seed Market, 2018

Germany sesame seed market is anticipated to grow moderately during the forecast years, attributed to the growing utilization of sesame seed in various bread toppings, pastries, pretzels, and other snack products. High imports of sesame seed by Germany is further expected to boost the market growth of the country. The sesame seed market in France is projected to grow by the fastest CAGR of 7.69% during the forecast years, attributed to increasing innovation by market players, coupled with high rising demand of organic sesame seed across the country.

Report Coverage

Sesame seeds are oilseed crops that are existent on the planet since ages. With increase in knowledge about the health benefits of sesame seeds their utilization in food products has increased immensely across the globe. Wide variety of sesame seeds ranging from white seeds, brown seeds, and black sesame seeds are widely used by food manufacturers in various food applications. Along with food manufacturers, the demand for sesame seed also comes from food service industry, especially restaurants.

The report provides qualitative and quantitative insights on the Europe sesame seed market and detailed analysis of market size & growth rate (in terms of Value and Volume) for all possible segments in the market. The market is segmented by application and country. On the basis of application, the Europe market is categorized into food processing, baking industry, confectionery industry, industrial uses (cosmetics & pharmaceuticals), and seed use for oil extraction. Geographically, the market is segmented into prominent European countries, which are Turkey, Greece, Germany, Russia, France, Poland, and Rest of Europe.

Along with this, the report provides an elaborative analysis of the market dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights provided in the report are the overview of related markets, recent industry developments such as mergers & acquisitions, new product innovations and launches, the regulatory scenario in key countries, and key industry trends.

Key Companies Covered in the Report

Haitoglou Bros S.A.

Dipasa Europe B.V.

Olam International

Schluter & Maack GmbH

Ari Susam San. ve Tic. A.S.

A. & Gustav Kuchler (Amsterdam Commodities N.V.)

Dabeth Industries

JKT Foods Europe BV

JANNIS S.A.

Tampico Trading GmbH

Other key players

SEGMENTATION

By Application

Food Processing

Baking Industry

Confectionery Industry

Industrial Uses (Cosmetics & Pharmaceuticals)

Seed Use for Oil Extraction

By Geography

Turkey

Greece

Germany

Russia

France

Poland

Rest of Europe

Key Industry Developments

In February 2018, Haitoglou Bros selected Logistics Vision Suite for its supply chain operations, for its warehouse and distribution operations in Greece.

