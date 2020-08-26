What is Dielectric Fluids?

Dielectric fluids are materials used in the electrical industry in medium to high voltage applications such as transformers, capacitors, high voltage switchgear, and high voltage cables. They are mainly used in these applications to provide electrical insulation, to subdue electric arc and corona discharge, and also serve as a coolant. An ideal dielectric fluid possesses properties such as high dielectric strength, high thermal stability, better heat transfer properties, non-flammability, inertness, low toxicity, and low cost.

The burgeoning electricity consumption across the globe has been a major factor behind the robust growth witnessed by the energy and power distribution industry. The expansion of energy grids and growing reliance on electricity across developing regions of Africa, Asia, and Latin America have fuelled the demand for distribution transformers and subsequently given an impetus to the dielectric fluids. The electrification of rural and underdeveloped areas in these regions is expected to create significant opportunities for the dielectric fluids manufacturers. The steadily increasing consumption of dielectric fluids used in traction transformers in tram-trains, railways, locomotives, etc. is projected to have a cascading effect on the growth of the dielectric fluids demand. Furthermore, the prevalent uses of dielectric fluids in electrical discharge machines (EDMs) widely employed in various manufacturing facilities have led to substantial consumption of dielectric fluids. The replacement of old dielectric fluids during maintenance and rework is also expected to further augment the demand for dielectric fluids.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Dielectric Fluids market.

The research on the Dielectric Fluids market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor's methodologies.

