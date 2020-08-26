Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Osteoporosis Treatment market.

The global osteoporosis treatment market size was USD 10.74 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 15.08 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.

We have updated Osteoporosis Treatment Market with respect to COVID-19 Impact.

Osteoporosis is a condition oriented with high-risk fractures in men, postmenopausal women, geriatric population, and others. Osteoporosis patients mainly tend to break bones, hip, forearms, spine, and wrist. Therefore, it is described as the metabolic disease that reduces bone mineral density leading to fracture. Thus, the increase in the prevalence of osteoporosis is boosting the osteoporosis drugs market growth. Osteoporosis is mainly observed in women. According to the International Osteoporosis Foundation, it is observed that 25% of women and 5% of men aged above 65 are considered as the majority of people suffering from osteoporosis.

Furthermore, some of the other factors that prompt to increase risk of osteoporosis are rheumatoid arthritis, family history of osteoporosis, long term usage of medications that affect bone strength or hormone level such as oral steroid is propagating the growth. Moreover, a rise in healthcare expenditure in discovery and drug development coupled with an increase in awareness of drugs available for the treatment of osteoporosis are the significant factors influencing the osteoporosis treatment market growth during the forecast period.

MARKET TRENDS

Increasing Clinical Trials and Better Diagnostic Solutions to Drive the Market

Increase in production of novel drugs and increase in awareness associated with the treatment and diagnosis of osteoporosis condition are factors responsible for driving the market. This, coupled with the rising focus of the developing countries to increase unmet needs of osteoporosis treatment is continuously triggering the key players to launch new products, aiming to provide more effective treatment. For instance, companies are focusing on the pipeline for osteoporosis therapeutics by route of administration. Poor patient compliance is associated with silent nature of the disease that weakens the bones over the years. Thus, manufacturers are focusing on the launch of transdermal patches for osteoporosis drug delivery. For instance, Teijin Pharma is developing the product named abaloparatide a transdermal patch which is in phase II trials. Along with this, Zosano Pharmas is developing microneedle patch for the delivery of teriparatide. Therefore, such novel product launches are anticipated to push new route of drug administration that lead to a rise in reduction of compliance rates coupled with improved quality of osteoporosis treatment.

Furthermore, increasing technological advances have resulted in introduction of new efficient diagnostic solutions for screening of osteoporosis. For instance, launch of bindex by BONE INDEX FINLAND LTD used for osteoporosis diagnostics with international guidelines. Accuracy, simplicity of usage, and quickness of this device helps in high volume risk group screening. Hence, number of diagnosed patients are increasing and that is resulting in increase in number of patients receiving osteoporosis treatment.

MARKET DRIVERS

New Product Launches to Accelerate the Growth of the Osteoporosis Treatment Market

Osteoporosis drugs are mainly used in the treatment of the patients suffering from osteoporosis, multiple fractures, geriatric people suffering from osteoarthritis, and women suffering from postmenopausal disorders. A rise in awareness about disease and available treatment options has influenced the adoption of osteoporosis treatment across the globe. Therefore, the adoption of the osteoporosis treatment has triggered the manufacturers in the development of the new product such as EVENITY by Amgen, Inc. The product received approvals from USFDA, European Commission and The Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW) in 2019. Evenity is indicated for the bone-forming monoclonal antibody which works by inhibiting the sclerostin activity by increasing bone formation and reducing the bone resorption. Such introductions of advanced drug with more effectiveness are significantly driving the growth of the global osteoporosis drugs market during the forecast period.

Rise in Prevalence of the Osteoporosis Globally is Likely to Drive Market Growth

The rise in hip fractures, vertebral fractures, and severe fractures in postmenopausal women is considered to be influencing the growth of the osteoporosis drug market. The osteoporosis condition is majorly observed in geriatric patient pool, postmenopausal women, patients suffering from parathyroid hormone disorder, and men with a high risk of fractures that are contributing to the prevalence of the osteoporosis conditions. Therefore, according to the International Osteoporosis Foundation, it is estimated that 1 in 3 women and 1 in 5 men over the age of 50 are expected to experience osteoporosis fractures. In addition to this, in 2000, almost about 9 million new osteoporotic fractures were recorded, amongst which 1.6 million were patients with hip fracture, 1.7 million were suffering from forearm fracture, and 1.4 million were vertebral fractures. These increasing numbers are anticipated to fuel demand for osteoporosis treatment drugs during the forecast period. For instance, according to the National Osteoporosis Foundation, it is observed that around 10 million people in U. S and 65 million people in Europe and Japan are suffering from osteoporosis, while 34 million people have osteopenia (low bone mass). Thus, an increase in prevalence across the globe is prompting the manufacturers to focus on research and development of newer products. This, in turn, will significantly contribute to the growth of the osteoporosis treatment market.

MARKET RESTRAINT

Adverse Effects and Increased Risk of Osteoporosis Drugs Are Restraining the Growth of the Market

Despite the growth of the market over the years owing to increase in the incidence of osteoporosis conditions, a rise in healthcare awareness, increased womens health maintenance, increase in new product launches by manufactures to strengthen market share, are some of the factors that are impeding the growth of the market during the forecast period. The factors such as patent expiry of drugs owing to a rise in risk factors, adverse effects of the drugs, and others are hindering the growth. Furthermore, the side effects of anti-inflammatory drugs and the absence of clear evidence to prove their efficacy of the product are hampering the growth of the market. The other side effects of osteoporotic drugs such as hot flashes, vomiting, leg cramps, change of bowels, diarrhea, and others are also hampering the market. Moreover, the stringent regulations, delay in FDA approvals, product recalls, and other such factors might also impede the growth of the osteoporosis treatment market.

SEGMENTATION

By Drug Class Analysis

Bisphosphonates Dominated the Global Market

Based on the drug class, the osteoporosis treatment market is segmented into bisphosphonates, hormone replacement therapy, selective estrogen receptor modulator (SERMs), rank ligand inhibitor (RANKL), and others. Bisphosphonates are dominating the growth of the market as these are considered as the first line of osteoporosis treatment. Furthermore, drugs containing bisphosphonates help in the reduction of bone loss by decreasing osteoclast activity. Therefore, they slow down the bone loss by improving bone strength and bone density. New product launches with increased effectiveness in a short period is also boosting the growth of the market. For instance, Fosamax (alendronate) and Actonel (risedronate) are consumed on a daily and weekly basis. Whereas,

Reclast need to be consumed once in a year to treat osteoporosis.

Hormone replacement therapy drugs segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to a rise in the prevalence of the growth hormone deficiencies in the key countries, an increase in demand for therapeutic areas which is safe and effective comparatively with minimum risks of and others. Additionally, the parathyroid hormone helps in stimulating cells that form new bones hence are widely used for the patients suffering from multiple fractures. In addition to this, manufacturers have also launched biosimilar of forteo for the osteoporosis treatment which is also expected to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, the launch of new SERMs and RANKL drug class product, such as prolia, evenity, and arzofiene increase bone mineral density are also propagating the growth of the market.

By Route of Administration Analysis

Parenteral Route of Administration is Accelerating the Growth of the Market

In terms of the route of administration, the osteoporosis drug market is classified into oral and parenteral. The parenteral route of administration is considered to lead the market owing to the increase in adoption of the parenteral drugs as they contribute towards 70% revenue of the osteoporosis drug market. Along with this, the increase in consumption of the parenteral drug is further effecting in a larger production, which is positively influencing the growth of the market over the years. Whereas, the oral route of administration segment is anticipated to register a relatively significant CAGR during the forecast period, owing to launch of some new biosimilar that is more convenient for the consumption without any risk in the osteoporosis treatment.

By Distribution Channel Analysis

Increasing Patient Pool in Hospitals for Osteoporosis Â Treatment to Drive the Hospital Pharmacies Segment

Based on the distribution channel, the market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies & stores, and online pharmacies. A rise in a number of the patients visiting the hospitals for the treatment of the osteoporosis, active government support towards hospital pharmacy development, and others factors are fueling the growth of hospital pharmacies. Furthermore, retail pharmacies & stores segment is expected to experience wider growth owing to increase in partnership with orthopedic centers that help in the treatment of osteoporosis, a rise in womens health centers for the maintenance of womens health, and others. Moreover, other distribution channels such as online pharmacies are anticipated to boost the growth owing to online drug purchases and a major focus of the manufacturers to strengthen their distribution channel. Considering the growth of hospital pharmacies, it is expected that the demand for osteoporosis treatment will fuel in the years to come.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

The global osteoporosis drugs market in North America accounted for USD 4.72 billion in 2018. The North America market is expected to dominate the osteoporosis treatment market. The dominance of the region is classified by a rise in incidence of the osteoporosis conditions. For instance, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it is estimated that almost 1 in 4 American women and 1 in 20 American men over the age of 65 years suffer from osteoporosis. Additionally, factors such as increase in expenditure of research and development activities, rapid adoption of the new drug, availability of the advanced drug delivery systems, and others are anticipated to contribute towards the dominant share of the region. Europe is estimated to flourish next to North America considering the osteoporosis treatment owing to new drug launches, active government support, and others. For instance, the European Commission approved the drug named EVENITY (romosuzumab) for the treatment of severe osteoporosis in women. Thus, government interest to create awareness and manufacturers interest to expand the market across the globe has spurred the demand for the drugs in the specific region triggering the growth of the market. According to the International Osteoporosis Foundation in 2015 the prevalence of osteoporosis over the age of 50 and above in France is noted to be 6.9% in men and 22.7% in women. In Germany the prevalence of osteoporosis among men suffering with osteoporosis is 6.7% and among women it is 22.5%, thereby augmenting the demand for osteoporosis treatment The market in the Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR. The growth in the CAGR is characterized by a rise in geriatric patient pool suffering from osteoporosis, increase in adoption of the new drug for the treatment of osteoporosis, and others. Also, economically developing countries such as China and India are considered as the major contributors in the healthcare expenditure, which is expected to result in the highest CAGR in the region. The market in Latin America and the Middle East & Africa region is at the nascent stage owing to improved healthcare infrastructure, a rise in awareness among the population, and others.

KEY INDUSTRY PLAYERS

Diverse Product Portfolio and Product Launches of Amgen Inc. and Eli Lilly and Company to Propel the Company Share

The key players dominating the osteoporosis treatment market are Amgen Inc. and Eli Lilly and Company. The companies are dominating market due to its diverse product portfolio and introduction of new products. For instance, a new product named EVENITY by Amgen Inc. was introduced for the treatment of severe osteoporosis is propelling the growth. In terms of revenue, Amgen Inc. holds the dominance owing to its blockbuster product Prolia. The significant upscale of the product across the globe is anticipated to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period. Eli Lilly and Company is a major market player owing to its aim for the development of the osteoporosis drugs along with its blockbuster product like Forteo supporting in terms of revenue.

In addition to this, companies such as Novartis AG and Â F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd are also focusing on the development of their product portfolio and market penetration. Therefore, the market is expected to experience tough competition over the course of the period.

LIST OF KEY COMPANIES PROFILED:

AbbVie Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

Amgen Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Novartis AG

Sanofi

Pfizer Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Others

KEY INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS:

August 2019 â€“ The biosimilar teriparatide biosimilar named terrosa by GEDEON Richter was launched in Europe after the patent expiry for its reference product. This product is indicated for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and in men with a high risk of fracture along with osteoporosis associated with sustained systemic glucocorticoid therapy in women and men at increased risk of fracture.

January Â 2016 â€“ Taisho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., launched anti-inflammatory analgesic patch formulation LOQOA tape for the treatment of osteoarthritis pain inflammation. This tape provides powerful anti-inflammatory analgesic action.

REPORT COVERAGE

The osteoporosis treatment market report provides a detailed analysis of the market and focuses on key aspects such as leading companies, and leading indications of the osteoporosis disorders. Besides this, the report provides key insights into the market trends and highlights major industry developments such as mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations, pipeline analysis, and new product launches.Â In addition to this, the report also focuses on the major driving factors and restraints that are influencing the market growth over the course of the period.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Segmentation

By Drug Class

Bisphosphonate

Hormone Replacement Therapy

Selective Estrogen Receptor Modulator (SERMs)

RANK ligand (RANKL) Inhibitor

Others

By Route of Administration

Oral

Parenteral

By Distribution Channel

Hospitals Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies & Stores

Online Pharmacies

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia- Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

