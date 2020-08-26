Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Gantry Industrial Robots market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Gantry Industrial Robots Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Gantry Industrial Robots market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Gantry Industrial Robots Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (1-Axis, 2-Axis, 3-Axis, 4-Axis, & Others), By Application (Handling, Palletizing, Welding & Others), By Industry (Packaging, Automotive, Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverage, Semiconductors & Electronics, Heavy Engineering Machinery, Aerospace & Railway, & Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

The global gantry industrial robots market size was USD 2.34 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 4.64 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.

We have updated Gantry Industrial Robots Market with respect to COVID-19 Impact.

Inquire before buying

Considering the current market scenario, in order to maintain optimal utilization of resources the companies are moving towards automations. In order to cater these requirements, robots were introduced for industrial use. The first industrial robot Unimate manufactured by Unimation was operated by General Motors on its assembly line. With the introduction of robots in the industries many processes which required precision with increased output were automated.

Gantry robots are types of industrial robots which consist of a manipulators installed at overhead systems which allows movement across parallel planes. These gantry robots are also referred to as cartesian robots and linear robots. The robots are easier to program as they work on X, Y, Z coordinates systems along with that they are not limited by less floor space restraints. Cartesian gantry robots are designed based on the application such as gripping technology & axis options thus offering required flexibility and maximum output. Cartesian robots work in parallel with other operations since they work above or below the work envelop hence resulting in less cost of operations and provide more floor space for different tasks. These types of robots provide many operational applications, benefiting in the manufacturing process along with material handling for many industries. Additionally, gantry robots have an added advantage, as it can access machines and products form overhead for a smooth process.

The cartesian gantry system works on cartesian coordinate systems that is (X,Y,Z) which means that these robots move in a straight line on 3 axis (side to side, in and out & up and down). These are the most popular industrial machines as they provide high speed, variety in stroke length, precision and variable size of the operation.

MARKET DRIVER

Ongoing Automation and Continued Innovation to Improve Technical Efficiency of Gantry Industrial Robots

The rapid production and delivery of customized products at competitive prices are the main reasons to automate production process. Automation enables manufacturers to keep or to relocate production in established economies without sacrificing cost-efficiency. Automation in the manufacturing process increases the consistency of production with more precision & accuracy. Robots improve the overall productivity besides using fewer resources.

Integration of intelligent systems in automation has improved the production process alongside making it human friendly with reduced complexity of machine controls. This will enable localization and regionalization of the manufacturing process resulting in catering to customer demands in local markets with short production lead time along with reduced political risks.

SEGMENTATION

By Type Analysis

The 4- Axis Gantry Industrial Robots is Likely to Generate Significant Revenue Share Due to its multiple applications

The type segment in the scope of the study includes 1 -axis, 2 -axis, 3 -axis, 4 -axis and others gantry industrial robot types.

The 4 -axis linear industrial robots are expected to have a major share as these robots are majorly used by every industry for various purposes varying from manufacturing to material handling. The growth of these types of robots is also expected to boost the market along with the 3 -axis robots as these are not limited to one application. The 4 -axis robots are projected to have significant gantry industrial robots market share. This owed to their demands from industries such as automotive, packaging, aerospace & railway among others.

The 1 -axis and 2 -axis robots are expected to show steady growth during the forecast period owing to their limited application. The 2 -axis linear robots are anticipated to have a significant market share as they are widely accepted in welding, semiconductor & electronics along with the plastic industry. These types of robots are expected to have a major impact in the small and medium industries as they perform limited tasks but with more precision and control, aiding the industries to increase their overall efficiency.

The 6 -axis cartesian robot trend is likely to exhibit a steady yet recognizable growth owing to their usage for application such as palletizing, handling of materials and others. Regardless of the huge scope of these axis types of robots, the cost involved in the installation & operation is comparatively higher. Furthermore, these are mostly installed at places with wide spaces and for large size of operations which is limiting the growth opportunity.

By Application Analysis

Palletizing Application is Expected to Have Major Market Share During the Forecast Period

The application segment covered in this report includes handling, palletizing, welding and others (dispensing). Palletizing is widely used by packaging, pharmaceuticals, automotive and plastic industries making it one of the significant applications among others. Handling is anticipated to show substantial growth as it is required in almost every large, medium and small industries. The handling includes tasks such as pick and place, transportation of products from one place to another and others.

Welding and others (dispensing) is projected to witness steady growth during the forecast period as they have a predefined set of applications. Moreover, the welding industry is witnessing moderate growth and is expected to grow considerably during the forecast period resulting in steady growth for its related industries.

By Industry Analysis

The Automotive Segment to Exhibit Significant CAGR during the Forecast Period

The industry segment considered in the scope includes packaging, automotive, pharmaceuticals, food & beverage, semiconductors & electronics, heavy engineering machinery, aerospace & railway and others (plastic industry, etc.). Advantage in automotive industry is expected to boost the gantry industrial robots market demand. The business of passenger cars has become gradually intricate over the decade as a substantial proportion of the production procedures nowadays require automation solutions using robots. Makers of hybrid and electric cars are experiencing robust demand for a wider range of car models just like the customary car manufacturers. This transformation is expected to fuel the gantry robots demand during the forecast period.

Semiconductors & electronics is expected to share a significant market growth driven by elements such as the rising production & demand of electronic components & integrated chips. Furthermore, packaging, heavy engineering machinery along with the food & beverage industry is projected to have significant growth during the forecast period which is estimated to enhance the development of the linear industrial robots market.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

The scope of the report comprises of five major regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Asia Pacific generated a revenue of USD 1.11 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to emerge as the prevalent region in the cartesian industrial robots market during the forecast period. China remains the world´s largest robot market with a similar number of robots installed in Europe and the Americas together. This result is in line with China´s policy to promote domestic manufacturers.

Asia Pacific Gantry Industrial Robots Market Size, 2018 (USD Billion)

North America is projected to witness steady growth during the forecast period. Owing to the ongoing trend of automated production in order to strengthen the U.S. industries in both domestic and global markets. Moreover, Europe as a whole is predominantly far advanced regarding automation. This is evident from the robot density existing in the automotive industry. Furthermore, the highly developed nature of automation in Europe is also clear from looking at the manufacturing industry.

Middle East & Africa and Latin America are expected to grow at a moderate rate during the forecast period. The growth is owed to the initiatives taken by the government to increase production quantity along with increasing investments from the public sector.

INDUSTRY KEY PLAYERS

Prominent Players in the Market are Focussing on Offering Innovative Application for Gantry Robot Systems

The leading players such as Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., TOSHIBA MACHINE CO.,LTD, Liebherr, ABB Ltd., Kuka AG, FANUC CORPORATION have a dominant position acquiring ~45% of the gantry industrial robots market size. These gantry robot manufacturers are focusing on setting up their plants in emerging and developing economies in order to maintain their market share. These economies are proven to be cost-effective and high output regions as they have an abundance of resources along with government initiations to boosts the manufacturing sector.

List of Key Companies Profiled:

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.

TOSHIBA MACHINE CO.,Ltd.

Liebherr

ABB Ltd.

Kuka AG

FANUC CORPORATION

PARKER HANNIFIN CORP

Sage Automation Inc.

Bosch Rexroth AG

Gudel Group AG

REPORT COVERAGE

The research report offers an in-depth analysis of the market. It further provides details on the adoption of gantry industrial robots across several regions. Information on trends, drivers, opportunities, threats, and restraints of the market can further help stakeholders to gain valuable insights into the market. The report offers a detailed competitive landscape by presenting information on key players, along with their strategies, in the market.

An Infographic Representation of Gantry Industrial Robots Market

View Full Infographic

To get information on various segments, share your queries with us

Report Scope & Segmentation

Segmentation

By Type

1-Axis

2-Axis

3-Axis

4-Axis

Others (6 Axis)

By Application

Handling

Palletizing

Welding

Others (Dispensing)

By Industry

Packaging

Automotive

Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverage

Semiconductors & Electronics

Heavy Engineering Machinery

Aerospace & Railway

Others (Plastic Industry, etc.)

By Region

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT:

March 2019: Liebherr”s launched LP 200 gantry robot. This robot is mostly appropriate for handling smaller and agiler components

February 2018: FANUC CORPORATION announced the acquisition of Life Robotics, a robot maker which specializes in collaborative robots. This was the first acquisition for the company in 15 years

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Gantry Industrial Robots in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Gantry Industrial Robots Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (1-Axis, 2-Axis, 3-Axis, 4-Axis, & Others), By Application (Handling, Palletizing, Welding & Others), By Industry (Packaging, Automotive, Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverage, Semiconductors & Electronics, Heavy Engineering Machinery, Aerospace & Railway, & Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580