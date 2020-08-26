Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Robotic Surgical Procedures market.

The global robotic surgical procedures market size valued at USD 3,912.2 million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 13,271.6 million by the end of 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 16.6%.

We have updated Robotic Surgical Procedures Market with respect to COVID-19 Impact.

Existing market players operating in the robotic surgical systems market are focusing on constant innovation and upgrading their portfolio with new and advanced product offerings. Moreover, an increasing number of patients undergoing surgical procedures, rising shift of healthcare providers towards minimally invasive surgical procedures, and rising adoption of robotic surgical systems in developed and emerging countries are some of the major factors projected to drive the number of robotic-assisted surgical procedures being performed globally.

The introduction of new and economical robotic surgical systems is expected to drive the growth of the robotic surgical procedures in developed as well as emerging countries, subsequently driving the growth in the market during the forecast period 2018-2025.

“”General surgery to account for the highest market share by 2025″”

New application areas of robot assisted surgical procedures is one of the most prominent driving factor for the growth of the global robotic surgical procedures market in 2017. Gynecology segment is estimated to have the largest market share among application types. Gynecology accounted for a market share of 28.7% in 2017. While, it varies in different regions as which procedure type is performed more, gynecology was estimated as largest preferred robot-assisted surgical procedure.

Globally, orthopedics application segment is estimated to grow at a faster CAGR during forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing number of new product introductions designed specifically for orthopedic procedures. Currently, there is a small number of orthopedic surgical procedures being performed using surgical robots, but this is expected to grow at a significantly high CAGR during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

“”The growing installed base of surgical robots and increasing adoption of robotic surgical procedures expected to result in highest CAGR in Asia Pacific””

North America generated a revenue of US$ 3,070.7 Mn in 2017, and is anticipated to account for a dominant share in the global robotic surgical procedures market during the forecast period. Growth witnessed in the region is likely to be driven by increasing adoption and increasing application areas of robot-assisted surgeries in the region. In developed countries, the penetration of robotic surgical systems is increasing along with the number of surgical procedures being performed.

Whereas, in emerging countries such as India and China, the adoption of surgical robots is fueling the growth in the robotic surgical procedures market during the forecast period. In Asian countries like China and India the robotic surgical systems are mostly used for urology. However, the adoption in other application areas such as orthopedic, neurology, general surgery, and gynecology is also increasing.

North America Robotic Surgical Procedures Market Share, 2017

Key Market Drivers

“”Intuitive Surgical Inc., to account for more than half of the market share in terms of revenue””

Intuitive Surgical Inc., emerged as the leading player with the highest market share in 2017, as the company has highest installed base of its flagship product da Vinci surgical system. A significantly high installed base in the U.S. and other European countries have been the key for the company. In addition, Intuitive Surgical Inc., is continuously getting approvals for new application areas for da Vinci surgical system. Other players operating in the robotic surgical procedures market are Zimmer Biomet, Stryker Corporation, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, Accuray Incorporated, CMR Surgical Ltd., Avatera Medical GmbH, Verb Surgical Inc., etc.

Aging population and sedentary lifestyles are major factors leading to rising incidence of age and lifestyle related chronic diseases among general population. The increasing prevalence and incidence of diseases such as diabetes, cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and orthopedic disorders is facilitating a large patient population undergoing surgical procedures globally. The report on global robotic surgical procedures market focuses on size in terms of revenue (US$ Mn), of robotic surgical procedures, for the period 2014-2025.

The report offers information pertaining to various dynamics of the market including drivers, restraints, opportunities for market players in the robotic surgical procedures market. The report analyzes and evaluates current market size, growth rate, and forecast of the global market, with regards to the application (gynecology, urology, general surgery, orthopedics, and others).

The report also offers key insights related to an overview of the robotic surgical systems market (2017) – for North America, Europe, APAC and rest of world, overview of the robotic surgical procedures volume (2017 and 2025) – at global level, pricing analysis – major robotic surgical systems, distributor analysis – for major manufacturers of robotic surgical systems, key mergers & acquisitions, key technological advancements in robotic surgical systems, regulatory scenario, and reimbursement scenario.

Key Industry Developments

In March 2019, Intuitive Surgical, Inc.€™s single-port system was approved by the U.S. FDA for certain transoral otolaryngology procedures such as lateral oropharyngectomy procedures and tongue base resection

In February 2019, Intuitive Surgical, Inc.€™s product offering of Ion endoluminal system was granted clearance by the U.S. FDA for the procedure of minimally invasive biopsy in the peripheral lung

In November 2018, Verb Surgical Inc. and Getinge announced a strategic partnership for the development of digital surgical solutions

