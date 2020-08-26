Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Prothrombin Complex Concentrate PCC market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Prothrombin Complex Concentrate PCC Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Prothrombin Complex Concentrate PCC market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Prothrombin Complex Concentrate (PCC) Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Product Type (3-factor PCC, 4-factor PCC), By Application (Congenital and Acquired Coagulation Factor deficiency), By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), and Regional Forecast 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

The global prothrombin complex concentrate (PCC) market size was USD 536.3 million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 1,076.5 million by the end of 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.1%.

We have updated Prothrombin Complex Concentrate PCC Market with respect to COVID-19 Impact.

Inquire before buying

PCC holds significant potential in the plasma therapeutics industry in emerging countries. The demand for fresh frozen plasma (FFP), which is considered to be a major alternative therapy to prothrombin complex concentrate, is reducing at a significant rate owing to the longer time it takes for infusion. The increasing focus of key companies towards enhancing the number of plasma collection centers is a key factor contributing to the worldwide PCC market growth.

Moreover, the proactive governments of key countries are participating in the treatment of rare bleeding disorders by recommending prothrombin complex concentrate usage and stating their dosing guidelines. The rising interest of public authorities in the growing research and regulatory approvals of PCC products is expected to boost the expansion of the global prothrombin complex concentrate industry in the forecast period of 2018-2025.

Market Segmentation

“”4-Factor prothrombin complex concentrate (PCC) to Emerge as Most Attractive Product Type””

The annual cost of hospitalization for bleeding associated with warfarin is estimated to be hundreds of millions of dollars, which has become a global challenge. Key players such as CSL Behring are thus focusing on introducing specific therapeutics for warfarin-induced prophylactic bleeding. 4-factor PCC accounted for a major global prothrombin complex concentrate market share in 2017.

Improved penetration of leading 4-factor prothrombin complex concentrate brands such as Kcentra & Beriplex in the emerging countries and the rising number of invasive procedures across the globe are expected to propel the expansion of 4-factor PCC segment with a remarkable CAGR during 2018-2025.

In terms of application, acquired coagulation factor deficiency is likely to be the fastest growing segment for the forecast duration, owing to the proven clinical efficacy of brands such as Kcentra in restoring the reduced clotting factors relatively faster than plasma. Various end users in the global prothrombin complex concentrate market are the hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and others (physicians offices, clinics, emergency centers, long-term & urgent care centers, etc.).

A significant range of funds allocated by the government to the hospital sector of emerging economies is estimated to boost the growth of hospitals by the end of forecast duration.

Regional Analysis

“”Improved Supply-demand Balance of Critical Care Therapeutics Enables Market Exhibit Highest CAGR in Asia Pacific””

North America generated revenue of USD 210.2 Million in 2017 and is anticipated to emerge dominant in the global prothrombin complex concentrate market during the forecast period. Growth witnessed in the region is likely to be driven by increasing collaborations between key players & distributors in the U.S., aimed at ensuring the efficient supply of products in the region. Likewise, a high prevalence of congenital coagulation factors deficiency in Europe is projected to augment the growth of the market in the region.

However, the Asia Pacific market is expected to expand at a relatively higher CAGR during 2018-2025, which is attributable to the realigned reimbursement policies for rare blood disorders in the emerging countries of the region, and expansion of plasma collection centers in China and India.

North America Prothrombin Complex Concentrate (PCC) Market, 2017

Key Market Drivers

“”CSL Limited and Shire to Account for More Than Half of the Market Share in Terms of Revenue””

CSL Limited emerged as the leading player with the highest market share in 2017, as the company is engaged in realigning its diversification strategy to improve the accessibility of its key brands Kcentra and Beriplex. A significant number of plasma collection centers owned by Octapharma AG and Grifols SA across the globe makes them strategically important players in global PCC market. Other players operating in the prothrombin complex concentrate market report are Sanquin, Shire plc, China Biologic Products Limited, Kedrion, etc.

Report Coverage

The integration of the plasma industry with rare bleeding diseases has changed the face of bleeding disorders management. Prothrombin complex concentrates is one of the widely accepted therapy for the urgent reversal of oral anticoagulants and warfarin.

The report provides qualitative and quantitative insights on the global PCC market and detailed analysis of market size & growth rate for all possible segments in the market. The market is segmented by product type, applications, and end users. On the basis of product type, the global prothrombin complex concentrate market is categorized into 3-factor PCC and 4-factor PCC.

Based on the applications, the market is segmented into congenital coagulation factor deficiency and acquired coagulation factor deficiency. Various end users covered in the report are hospitals, ambulatory surgical centres, and others. Geographically, the market is segmented into five major regions, which are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The regions are further categorized into countries.

Along with this, the report provides elaborative analysis of the global prothrombin complex concentrate market dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights provided in the report are the prevalence of coagulation factor deficiency, recent industry developments in the global prothrombin complex concentrate industry such as mergers & acquisitions, the regulatory scenario in key countries, an analysis in relation to alternative therapies, reimbursement scenario, and key industry trends.

SEGMENTATION

By Product Type

3-factor PCC

4-factor PCC

By Application

Congenital Coagulation Factor Deficiency

Acquired Coagulation Factor deficiency

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key companies covered in the report

Grifols SA

CSL Behring

Octapharma AG

Sanquin

Shire

Kedrion S.p.A

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc.

Other players

Key Industry Developments

In August 2018, Grifols S.A acquired 24 plasma donation centers in the U.S., which were previously operated by Biotest Pharmaceuticals Corp., a subsidiary owned by Biotest US Corporation. As a result, Grifols now own 249 plasma donation centers to increase the supply of plasma proteins to be used for therapeutic purposes.

In June 2017, CSL Limited acquired Wuhan Zhong Yuan Rui De Biological, a Chinese plasma fractionator, which provides it a strategic position in the plasma fractionation market in China. Also, CSL received approval for its leading PCC brand Kcentra in Japan in 2017.

In October 2017, China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. acquired Tianxinfu Medical Appliance Co., Ltd., a medical devices company, which will enable the company to launch its PCC product at neurosurgical and another surgical department which were previously covered by Tianxinfu.

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Prothrombin Complex Concentrate PCC in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Prothrombin Complex Concentrate (PCC) Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Product Type (3-factor PCC, 4-factor PCC), By Application (Congenital and Acquired Coagulation Factor deficiency), By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), and Regional Forecast 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580