The global immunology market size was valued at USD 77,365.4 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 143,833.2 Million by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.1% in the forecast period.

We have updated Immunology Market with respect to COVID-19 Impact.

Existing market players operating in the global immunology market are focusing on constant innovations and up-gradation of their product portfolio with new and efficient product offerings for better treatment outcomes for the patients. One of the primary reasons for the growth of the global market is the increasing incidence of immunological and autoimmune diseases. Rise in awareness regarding immunological diseases in both developing and developed nations, and the higher prevalence of immunological disorders due to environmental factors, thus propelling the of the global immunology market growth. This, coupled with, increasing investments by major players in research and development activities are also boosting the growth of the market globally.

The change in the immunology market share is also primarily driven by a greater focus towards the R&D initiatives due to recent regulatory approvals, increasing trends of patent expiry and the subsequent emergence of comparatively cheaper biosimilars. Some of the other factors which are also contributing to the growth of the market are the increase in the efficiency of the immunology drugs leading to better patient outcomes and improved quality of life.

The introduction of new and sophisticated targeted therapies such as TREMFYA by Janssen Global Services, LLC (Johnson & Johnson) and Cosentyx by Novartis AG is expected to drive the growth of the immunology market in developed as well as emerging countries, during the forecast period 2019-2026.

“”Increasing adoption of monoclonal antibody (mAb), combined with the increasing prevalence of immunological diseases is driving the growth of the global market “”

Increasing adoption and demand for monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is the drug class of a number of immunology drugs and has a number of associated advantages such as its status as a high specific therapy, is one of the most prominent driving factors for the growth of the global immunology industry in 2018. Increasing R&D initiatives in the monoclonal antibody segment and a large number of drugs under the segment is also driving the growth in the monoclonal antibody (mAb) segment.

The immunosuppressant segment is estimated to grow at a faster CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributed to the anticipated increase in the revenue under this drug class, with the interleukin inhibitors becoming more prominent in the immunology market trend. Currently, there is increasing adoption of the immunosuppressants in the markets in the developing nations due to its higher achievement in terms of the efficient treatment leading to improved patient outcomes, and this is expected to contribute to the growth of the market at higher CAGRs during the forecast period.

Based on the drug class, the global immunology market segments include monoclonal antibody (mAb), fusion proteins, immunosuppressants, polyclonal antibody (pAb), and others. Monoclonal antibody (mAb) segment is estimated to have the largest market share among the drug class types.

The targeted therapy segment accounted for a market share of 64.5% in 2018 and is expected to rise during the forecast period. Based on disease indication, the global market segments include rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, plaque psoriasis, ankylosing spondylitis, inflammatory bowel disease, prophylaxis of organ rejection, and others. Based on the distribution channel, the global immunology industry segments include hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies, and others.

“”Growing Prevalence and Awareness of Autoimmune and Immunological Disorders and Increasing Adoption of Immunology Drugs Expected to Result in The Highest CAGR in the Asia Pacific””

North America generated a revenue of US$ 41,622.5 Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to account for a dominant share in the global market during the forecast period. The immunology market growth witnessed in the region is likely to be driven by the increasing adoption of advanced immunology drugs and rising prevalence of autoimmune and immunological disorders.

This is especially applicable in instances where there is a steady escalation of the symptoms and the disease progresses due to lack of efficient treatment. In developed countries, the adoption of advanced immunology drugs such as immunosuppressants is increasing along with the existing drug classes of monoclonal antibody (mAb) and polyclonal antibody (pAb) amongst others.

North America Immunology Market, 2018

Europe is estimated to be the second most dominant market after North America due to substantial R&D initiatives and adoption of advanced immunology drugs. Whereas, in emerging countries such as India and China, the rise in awareness of autoimmune and immunological disorders is fueling growth in the immunology market during the forecast period.

In countries like China and India, there is an existing conflict with the high prices attached to some of the immunology drugs. However, in countries like Japan, there is increased adoption and expenditure towards advanced immunology drugs. The Latin America and Middle East & Africa market is also estimated to have future growth potential in global immunology market growth.

“”AbbVie Inc., Johnson & Johnson, and Roche dominated the global immunology market in 2018 “”

AbbVie Inc., emerged as the leading player with the highest market share in 2018, as the company has the patent rights to HUMIRA (adalimumab), the worlds best-selling drug. The drug accounts for the highest revenue shares in the immunology segment and is approved for a number of disease indications including rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis. In addition, other market players are also getting product approvals such as TREMFYA by Janssen Global Services, LLC (Johnson & Johnson) and Cosentyx by Novartis AG. Other players operating in the Immunology market are Janssen Global Services, LLC (Johnson & Johnson), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Amgen Inc., Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, Astellas, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., UCB SA, and ALLERGAN.

AbbVie Inc.

Janssen Global Services, LLC (Johnson & Johnson)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Amgen Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Novartis AG

Astellas

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.

UCB SA

ALLERGAN

Other Prominent Players

The increasing prevalence of a number of autoimmune and immunological disorders in the general population is one of the key factors boosting the global immunology market revenue. The increasing R&D initiatives in the immunology industry and the recent regulatory approvals are also positively contributing to the growth of the market. The introduction of new products in the market, along with an increasing number of patients undergoing treatment for immunological diseases globally is projected to further augment the demand for immunology drugs during the forecast period.

The report provides qualitative and quantitative insights on the immunology industry trends and detailed analysis of immunology market size and growth rate for all possible segments in the market. The market segments include drug class, disease indication, distribution channel, and geography.

On the basis of the drug class, the global market segments include monoclonal antibody (mAb), fusion proteins, immunosuppressants, polyclonal antibody (pAb) and others. On the basis of disease indication, the market is categorized into rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, plaque psoriasis, ankylosing spondylitis, inflammatory bowel disease, prophylaxis of organ rejection and others. On the basis of the distribution channel, the immunology industry is categorized into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies, and others.

Along with this, the report analysis includes market dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights provided in the report are the prevalence of autoimmune and immunological disorders by key countries, regulatory scenario by key regions, key industry developments, overview of regulatory scenario by key countries, an overview of current advances in R&D for immunology.

Key Industry Developments

In April 2019, Novartis AGs product offering of Cosentyx (secukinumab) for the treatment of moderate to severe psoriasis was approved in China

In April 2019, AbbVie Inc. extended their immunology portfolio with the launch of their new product offering of SKYRIZI (risankizumab-rzaa) for the treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis

In July 2017, Janssen Global Services, LLC (Johnson & Johnson) announced the launch of TREMFYA (guselkumab) for the treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis

