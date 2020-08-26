“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Fixed-wing VTOL UAVS market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Fixed-wing VTOL UAVS market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Fixed-wing VTOL UAVS report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Fixed-wing VTOL UAVS report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Fixed-wing VTOL UAVS market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Fixed-wing VTOL UAVS market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Fixed-wing VTOL UAVS market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Fixed-wing VTOL UAVS market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Fixed-wing VTOL UAVS market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Fixed-wing VTOL UAVS Market Research Report: ALTI UAS, URKSPECSystems, Arcturus UAV, Vertical Technologies, Carbonix, Lockheed Martin, Textron, Threod Systems

Global Fixed-wing VTOL UAVS Market Segmentation by Product: Electric, Hybrid, Gasoline

Global Fixed-wing VTOL UAVS Market Segmentation by Application: Surveillance and Reconnaissance, Combat Operations, Inspection and Monitoring, Remote Sensing, Surveying, Aerial Imaging

The Fixed-wing VTOL UAVS Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Fixed-wing VTOL UAVS market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Fixed-wing VTOL UAVS market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Fixed-wing VTOL UAVS market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Fixed-wing VTOL UAVS industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Fixed-wing VTOL UAVS market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Fixed-wing VTOL UAVS market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Fixed-wing VTOL UAVS market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Fixed-wing VTOL UAVS Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Fixed-wing VTOL UAVS Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Fixed-wing VTOL UAVS Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Electric

1.4.3 Hybrid

1.4.4 Gasoline

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Fixed-wing VTOL UAVS Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Surveillance and Reconnaissance

1.5.3 Combat Operations

1.5.4 Inspection and Monitoring

1.5.5 Remote Sensing

1.5.6 Surveying

1.5.7 Aerial Imaging

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Fixed-wing VTOL UAVS Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Fixed-wing VTOL UAVS Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Fixed-wing VTOL UAVS Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Fixed-wing VTOL UAVS, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Fixed-wing VTOL UAVS Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Fixed-wing VTOL UAVS Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Fixed-wing VTOL UAVS Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Fixed-wing VTOL UAVS Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Fixed-wing VTOL UAVS Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Fixed-wing VTOL UAVS Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Fixed-wing VTOL UAVS Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Fixed-wing VTOL UAVS Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Fixed-wing VTOL UAVS Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Fixed-wing VTOL UAVS Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Fixed-wing VTOL UAVS Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Fixed-wing VTOL UAVS Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Fixed-wing VTOL UAVS Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Fixed-wing VTOL UAVS Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Fixed-wing VTOL UAVS Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Fixed-wing VTOL UAVS Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Fixed-wing VTOL UAVS Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Fixed-wing VTOL UAVS Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Fixed-wing VTOL UAVS Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Fixed-wing VTOL UAVS Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Fixed-wing VTOL UAVS Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Fixed-wing VTOL UAVS Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Fixed-wing VTOL UAVS Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Fixed-wing VTOL UAVS Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Fixed-wing VTOL UAVS Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Fixed-wing VTOL UAVS Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Fixed-wing VTOL UAVS Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Fixed-wing VTOL UAVS Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Fixed-wing VTOL UAVS Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Fixed-wing VTOL UAVS Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Fixed-wing VTOL UAVS Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Fixed-wing VTOL UAVS Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Fixed-wing VTOL UAVS Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Fixed-wing VTOL UAVS Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Fixed-wing VTOL UAVS Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Fixed-wing VTOL UAVS Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Fixed-wing VTOL UAVS Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Fixed-wing VTOL UAVS Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 Japan by Players, Type and Application

6.1 Japan Fixed-wing VTOL UAVS Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 Japan Fixed-wing VTOL UAVS Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 Japan Fixed-wing VTOL UAVS Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 Japan Fixed-wing VTOL UAVS Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 Japan Fixed-wing VTOL UAVS Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top Fixed-wing VTOL UAVS Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 Japan Top Fixed-wing VTOL UAVS Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 Japan Fixed-wing VTOL UAVS Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 Japan Fixed-wing VTOL UAVS Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 Japan Fixed-wing VTOL UAVS Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Japan Fixed-wing VTOL UAVS Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 Japan Fixed-wing VTOL UAVS Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 Japan Fixed-wing VTOL UAVS Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 Japan Fixed-wing VTOL UAVS Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 Japan Fixed-wing VTOL UAVS Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 Japan Fixed-wing VTOL UAVS Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 Japan Fixed-wing VTOL UAVS Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 Japan Fixed-wing VTOL UAVS Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Japan Fixed-wing VTOL UAVS Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan Fixed-wing VTOL UAVS Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 Japan Fixed-wing VTOL UAVS Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 Japan Fixed-wing VTOL UAVS Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 Japan Fixed-wing VTOL UAVS Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Fixed-wing VTOL UAVS Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Fixed-wing VTOL UAVS Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Fixed-wing VTOL UAVS Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Fixed-wing VTOL UAVS Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Fixed-wing VTOL UAVS Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Fixed-wing VTOL UAVS Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Fixed-wing VTOL UAVS Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Fixed-wing VTOL UAVS Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Fixed-wing VTOL UAVS Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Fixed-wing VTOL UAVS Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Fixed-wing VTOL UAVS Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Fixed-wing VTOL UAVS Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Fixed-wing VTOL UAVS Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Fixed-wing VTOL UAVS Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Fixed-wing VTOL UAVS Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Fixed-wing VTOL UAVS Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Fixed-wing VTOL UAVS Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Fixed-wing VTOL UAVS Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Fixed-wing VTOL UAVS Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Fixed-wing VTOL UAVS Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 ALTI UAS

12.1.1 ALTI UAS Corporation Information

12.1.2 ALTI UAS Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 ALTI UAS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 ALTI UAS Fixed-wing VTOL UAVS Products Offered

12.1.5 ALTI UAS Recent Development

12.2 URKSPECSystems

12.2.1 URKSPECSystems Corporation Information

12.2.2 URKSPECSystems Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 URKSPECSystems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 URKSPECSystems Fixed-wing VTOL UAVS Products Offered

12.2.5 URKSPECSystems Recent Development

12.3 Arcturus UAV

12.3.1 Arcturus UAV Corporation Information

12.3.2 Arcturus UAV Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Arcturus UAV Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Arcturus UAV Fixed-wing VTOL UAVS Products Offered

12.3.5 Arcturus UAV Recent Development

12.4 Vertical Technologies

12.4.1 Vertical Technologies Corporation Information

12.4.2 Vertical Technologies Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Vertical Technologies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Vertical Technologies Fixed-wing VTOL UAVS Products Offered

12.4.5 Vertical Technologies Recent Development

12.5 Carbonix

12.5.1 Carbonix Corporation Information

12.5.2 Carbonix Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Carbonix Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Carbonix Fixed-wing VTOL UAVS Products Offered

12.5.5 Carbonix Recent Development

12.6 Lockheed Martin

12.6.1 Lockheed Martin Corporation Information

12.6.2 Lockheed Martin Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Lockheed Martin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Lockheed Martin Fixed-wing VTOL UAVS Products Offered

12.6.5 Lockheed Martin Recent Development

12.7 Textron

12.7.1 Textron Corporation Information

12.7.2 Textron Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Textron Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Textron Fixed-wing VTOL UAVS Products Offered

12.7.5 Textron Recent Development

12.8 Threod Systems

12.8.1 Threod Systems Corporation Information

12.8.2 Threod Systems Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Threod Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Threod Systems Fixed-wing VTOL UAVS Products Offered

12.8.5 Threod Systems Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Fixed-wing VTOL UAVS Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Fixed-wing VTOL UAVS Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

