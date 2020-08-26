“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Pressure Isolation Valves market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Pressure Isolation Valves market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Pressure Isolation Valves report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Pressure Isolation Valves report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Pressure Isolation Valves market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Pressure Isolation Valves market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Pressure Isolation Valves market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Pressure Isolation Valves market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Pressure Isolation Valves market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Pressure Isolation Valves Market Research Report: Argus Machine, Emerson, Val-Technik, Velan, IVAR Group, Takagi, MANKENBERG GmbH, Rupture Pin Technology, Swagelok Company, Frank’s International, Berendsen Fluid Power, PARKER, Clippard, Camfil APC, Moog, PBM Valve, DeltaValve

Global Pressure Isolation Valves Market Segmentation by Product: Ball Valves, Butterfly Valves, Knife Gate Valves, Plug Valves, Others

Global Pressure Isolation Valves Market Segmentation by Application: Chemical Industry, Oil and Gas Industry, Power Industry, Others

The Pressure Isolation Valves Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Pressure Isolation Valves market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Pressure Isolation Valves market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Pressure Isolation Valves market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Pressure Isolation Valves industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Pressure Isolation Valves market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Pressure Isolation Valves market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Pressure Isolation Valves market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Pressure Isolation Valves Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Pressure Isolation Valves Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Pressure Isolation Valves Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Ball Valves

1.4.3 Butterfly Valves

1.4.4 Knife Gate Valves

1.4.5 Plug Valves

1.4.6 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Pressure Isolation Valves Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Chemical Industry

1.5.3 Oil and Gas Industry

1.5.4 Power Industry

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Pressure Isolation Valves Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Pressure Isolation Valves Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Pressure Isolation Valves Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Pressure Isolation Valves, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Pressure Isolation Valves Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Pressure Isolation Valves Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Pressure Isolation Valves Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Pressure Isolation Valves Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Pressure Isolation Valves Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Pressure Isolation Valves Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Pressure Isolation Valves Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Pressure Isolation Valves Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Pressure Isolation Valves Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Pressure Isolation Valves Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Pressure Isolation Valves Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Pressure Isolation Valves Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Pressure Isolation Valves Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Pressure Isolation Valves Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Pressure Isolation Valves Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Pressure Isolation Valves Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Pressure Isolation Valves Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Pressure Isolation Valves Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Pressure Isolation Valves Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Pressure Isolation Valves Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Pressure Isolation Valves Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Pressure Isolation Valves Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Pressure Isolation Valves Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Pressure Isolation Valves Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Pressure Isolation Valves Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Pressure Isolation Valves Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Pressure Isolation Valves Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Pressure Isolation Valves Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Pressure Isolation Valves Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Pressure Isolation Valves Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Pressure Isolation Valves Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Pressure Isolation Valves Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Pressure Isolation Valves Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Pressure Isolation Valves Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Pressure Isolation Valves Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Pressure Isolation Valves Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Pressure Isolation Valves Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Pressure Isolation Valves Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Pressure Isolation Valves Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 China Pressure Isolation Valves Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 China Pressure Isolation Valves Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 China Pressure Isolation Valves Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 China Pressure Isolation Valves Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Pressure Isolation Valves Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 China Top Pressure Isolation Valves Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 China Pressure Isolation Valves Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 China Pressure Isolation Valves Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 China Pressure Isolation Valves Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 China Pressure Isolation Valves Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 China Pressure Isolation Valves Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 China Pressure Isolation Valves Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 China Pressure Isolation Valves Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 China Pressure Isolation Valves Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 China Pressure Isolation Valves Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 China Pressure Isolation Valves Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Pressure Isolation Valves Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 China Pressure Isolation Valves Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 China Pressure Isolation Valves Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 China Pressure Isolation Valves Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 China Pressure Isolation Valves Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 China Pressure Isolation Valves Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Pressure Isolation Valves Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Pressure Isolation Valves Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Pressure Isolation Valves Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Pressure Isolation Valves Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Pressure Isolation Valves Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Pressure Isolation Valves Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Pressure Isolation Valves Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Pressure Isolation Valves Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Pressure Isolation Valves Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Pressure Isolation Valves Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Pressure Isolation Valves Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Pressure Isolation Valves Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Pressure Isolation Valves Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Pressure Isolation Valves Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Pressure Isolation Valves Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Pressure Isolation Valves Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Pressure Isolation Valves Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Pressure Isolation Valves Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Pressure Isolation Valves Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Pressure Isolation Valves Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Argus Machine

12.1.1 Argus Machine Corporation Information

12.1.2 Argus Machine Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Argus Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Argus Machine Pressure Isolation Valves Products Offered

12.1.5 Argus Machine Recent Development

12.2 Emerson

12.2.1 Emerson Corporation Information

12.2.2 Emerson Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Emerson Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Emerson Pressure Isolation Valves Products Offered

12.2.5 Emerson Recent Development

12.3 Val-Technik

12.3.1 Val-Technik Corporation Information

12.3.2 Val-Technik Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Val-Technik Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Val-Technik Pressure Isolation Valves Products Offered

12.3.5 Val-Technik Recent Development

12.4 Velan

12.4.1 Velan Corporation Information

12.4.2 Velan Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Velan Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Velan Pressure Isolation Valves Products Offered

12.4.5 Velan Recent Development

12.5 IVAR Group

12.5.1 IVAR Group Corporation Information

12.5.2 IVAR Group Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 IVAR Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 IVAR Group Pressure Isolation Valves Products Offered

12.5.5 IVAR Group Recent Development

12.6 Takagi

12.6.1 Takagi Corporation Information

12.6.2 Takagi Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Takagi Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Takagi Pressure Isolation Valves Products Offered

12.6.5 Takagi Recent Development

12.7 MANKENBERG GmbH

12.7.1 MANKENBERG GmbH Corporation Information

12.7.2 MANKENBERG GmbH Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 MANKENBERG GmbH Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 MANKENBERG GmbH Pressure Isolation Valves Products Offered

12.7.5 MANKENBERG GmbH Recent Development

12.8 Rupture Pin Technology

12.8.1 Rupture Pin Technology Corporation Information

12.8.2 Rupture Pin Technology Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Rupture Pin Technology Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Rupture Pin Technology Pressure Isolation Valves Products Offered

12.8.5 Rupture Pin Technology Recent Development

12.9 Swagelok Company

12.9.1 Swagelok Company Corporation Information

12.9.2 Swagelok Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Swagelok Company Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Swagelok Company Pressure Isolation Valves Products Offered

12.9.5 Swagelok Company Recent Development

12.10 Frank’s International

12.10.1 Frank’s International Corporation Information

12.10.2 Frank’s International Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Frank’s International Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Frank’s International Pressure Isolation Valves Products Offered

12.10.5 Frank’s International Recent Development

12.12 PARKER

12.12.1 PARKER Corporation Information

12.12.2 PARKER Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 PARKER Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 PARKER Products Offered

12.12.5 PARKER Recent Development

12.13 Clippard

12.13.1 Clippard Corporation Information

12.13.2 Clippard Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Clippard Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Clippard Products Offered

12.13.5 Clippard Recent Development

12.14 Camfil APC

12.14.1 Camfil APC Corporation Information

12.14.2 Camfil APC Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Camfil APC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Camfil APC Products Offered

12.14.5 Camfil APC Recent Development

12.15 Moog

12.15.1 Moog Corporation Information

12.15.2 Moog Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Moog Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 Moog Products Offered

12.15.5 Moog Recent Development

12.16 PBM Valve

12.16.1 PBM Valve Corporation Information

12.16.2 PBM Valve Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 PBM Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 PBM Valve Products Offered

12.16.5 PBM Valve Recent Development

12.17 DeltaValve

12.17.1 DeltaValve Corporation Information

12.17.2 DeltaValve Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 DeltaValve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.17.4 DeltaValve Products Offered

12.17.5 DeltaValve Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Pressure Isolation Valves Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Pressure Isolation Valves Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

