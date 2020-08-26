Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Mushroom market.

The global mushroom market consumption was 12.74 million tons (MT) in 2018 and is projected to reach 20.84 million tons (MT) by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.41% in the forecast period.

Mushrooms are edible fungi that have been classified as vegetables, however technically they are not considered as plants. Mushrooms are rich in riboflavin, potassium, vitamin D, selenium, and other ingredients that are beneficial for human health. Results of the clinical and preclinical studies on edible mushroom consumption suggest that their consumption may support healthy immunity, weight management, and enhancement of overall health. Additionally, mushroom consumption can potentially reduce the risk of diseases, such as prostate cancer and breast cancer.

Agaricus bisporus, also called as common mushroom or button mushroom, is widely cultivated and consumed mushroom type in the world. Mushroom is gaining gradual recognition and is becoming a crucial part of the diet not only in developed markets but also in developing markets.

With the expansion of the global mushroom industry, the commercial production and distribution of mushroom have improved significantly. Positive trade scenario for mushroom, coupled with initiation of cultivation of number of mushroom varieties across the major mushroom producing countries/regions, is expected to fuel the growth of mushroom market in the forthcoming years.

Organization of sales distribution channel for the sale of processed and fresh mushroom across several regions where demand for the product is high is anticipated to further propel the sales of mushroom. Furthermore, the high medicinal value of the mushroom and increasing awareness about it among people is expected to contribute to the growth of the mushroom market during the foreseeable years.

MARKET DRIVERS

Mushrooms are Nutrition-Dense Food -Rising Health Consciousness is Leading to Increased Demand for Food that has High Nutritional Value 

Growing demand for food that is low in fat and cholesterol content and is packed with nutrients such as selenium, potassium, vitamins, and other micronutrients is expected to escalate the growth of the global mushroom market. Rapidly expanding the foodservice industry is boosting the demand for mushroom across hotels, restaurants, and cafeterias. Increasing adoption of mushrooms as a substitute for meat, coupled with increasing number of vegan populations, is anticipated to further drive the growth of the market during the foreseeable years. Growing demand for processed mushroom especially across western countries is generating export opportunities for major mushroom producing Asian countries.

Increasing investment in R&D to Improve Commercial Cultivation of Mushroom Can Offer Growth Opportunities to the Global Mushroom Market.

The governments across several countries are investing in the production of high-quality mushroom varieties that are not only safe for human consumption but can also be exported to other countries to generate revenue. Adoption of the advanced pest management system to control damage caused due to pest infection in mushroom can further result in higher mushroom yields, which will ultimately aid the market growth of mushrooms.

SEGMENTATION

By Type Analysis

Button Mushroom to Hold the Largest Market Share

The button mushroom is the widely consumed mushroom type across the world and can potentially offer a number of health benefits. The mushroom type is commercially grown in almost all the major mushroom producing countries such as China, USA, Italy, UK, Germany, Taiwan, and others. Increased R&D on white button mushroom to find out about its potential in preventing cancer, along with its availability at affordable prices as compared to specialty mushroom varieties is projected to escalate the demand for button mushrooms during the forecast period. The demand for Shiitake mushroom is expected to grow in the upcoming years as the consumption of Shiitake in Southeast Asian countries and European countries is increasing at a decent pace.

By Form Analysis

The Demand for Fresh Mushroom is Witnessing Rapid Increase

The demand for fresh mushroom is increasing across the globe, especially across U.S. and other developed economies, due to the growing demand for healthier food products in which no preservatives are added. The U.S. is one of the largest producers of fresh mushrooms. The demand for fresh mushroom is projected to witness a steep rise across developing economies of Asia Pacific and in European countries due to rising consumer inclination towards organic food.

In countries, such as South Korea, India, and others, where particular mushroom varieties such as button mushrooms are grown in abundance, the cost of fresh mushroom is comparatively lower. Low price of fresh mushroom as compared to certain processed mushroom forms may push the sales of fresh mushroom across the aforementioned countries.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

The Asia Pacific is the Leading Region in the Global Market; Europe Market is Projected to Witness Fastest Growth

The per capita consumption of mushroom in China, which is the largest producer of mushroom in the world, is higher than any other country. The consumption of mushroom in Asian countries such as Japan, India, and others is increasing at a significant pace attributed by increasing production along with the increased import of mushrooms in these countries. Adoption of advanced and modern mushroom cultivation techniques by mushroom farmers of the region is expected to fuel the mushroom market of the region in the forthcoming years. The volumetric consumption of mushroom in the Asia Pacific was 10.25 Million Ton in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast years.

Mushroom production and consumption in Europe is growing rapidly due to increasing demand for nutrition-rich food in the region. In countries such as the U.K., Netherlands, Germany, Spain, and others the demand for mushroom for medicinal purposes is witnessing decent growth and the trend is expected to continue during the upcoming years. Utilization of advanced mushroom processing techniques by mushroom producers and distributors in Europe is predicted to contribute to the growth of the processed mushroom sales across the region.

The mushroom market trends in North America, especially in the U.S., is expanding significantly due to the higher demand for the product attributed by abundance of health benefits offered by mushrooms. The U.S. is one of the largest producers of button mushrooms in the world. Key market players in North America are adopting advanced cultivation technology along with merger and acquisition activities to increase their production capacity and maintain their prominence in the regional market.

INDUSTRY KEY PLAYERS

Increasing Focus on Merger & Acquisition Activities by International Market Players

The mushroom market in many developed and developing economies is proliferating at a significant pace, however, their systematic distribution is still a challenge across many countries and regions. Investment by industry players as well as the government to improve the distribution system of fresh and processed mushroom can bring immense growth opportunities for the sales of mushroom across the world. A number of key market players are focusing on merger & acquisition strategies to remain prominent in the global market.

List Of key Companies Profiled

Agro Dutch Industries Ltd.

Weikfield Foods Pvt. Ltd.

BioFungi GmbH

California Mushroom Farms Inc.

Monaghan Mushrooms

Highline Mushrooms

Scelta Mushrooms BV

Monterey Mushrooms, Inc.

Nasza Chata

Banken Champignons B.V.

Bonduelle

Ecolink Baltic

REPORT COVERAGE

The increasing demand for a mushroom which is leading to increasing investment by key players and government to step up the cultivation of edible mushroom is a significant growth engine of the global mushroom market share. Mushroom is commercially grown at large scale in countries, such as China, U.S., and several European countries. The consumption of mushroom across European and Asian countries is projected to flourish significantly during the forecast period due to increased production as well as the positive trade scenario of mushroom across the world.

Along with this, the report provides an elaborative analysis of the mushroom market dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights provided in the report are the overview of related markets, recent industry developments such as mergers & acquisitions, the regulatory scenario in key countries, and key industry trends.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Segmentation

By Type

Button Mushroom

Shiitake Mushroom

Oyster Mushroom

Others

By Form

Fresh Mushroom

Frozen Mushroom

Dried Mushroom

Canned Mushroom

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Netherlands, Spain, France, U.K., Germany, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Israel, and Rest of the MEA)

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT

In March 2018, Highline Mushrooms, a leading mushroom company of Canada has purchased Prairie Mushrooms, a leading coast-to-coast mushroom grower-shipper in Canada.

In August 2019, Highline Mushrooms announced an investment of USD 20 Million in the establishment of a second crossfield mushroom farm. The new farm is planned to build adjacent to Highline™s existing Crossfield facility.

In September 2018, Sylvan Inc., a largest global producer of mushroom spawn announced its plan to sign a partnership agreement with Yuguan China. The deal was aimed to bring market expansion opportunities for both the companies in the forthcoming years

