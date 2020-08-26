Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Active Wound Care market.

The global active wound care market size was valued at USD 1,361.7 Million in 2017 and projected to reach USD 2,039.9 Million by 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.2% in the forecast period.

We have updated Active Wound Care Market with respect to COVID-19 Impact.

A significantly rising aging population and prevalence of chronic and lifestyle diseases including diabetes and obesity are some of the factors boosting active wound care market share. A large patient pool suffering from chronic wounds such as surgical wounds, diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, and others is also promoting growth in the market.

Tissue Regenix, a U.S. based regenerative medicine company, introduced its dermal substitute product – DermaPure HD in 2014. This product is based on dCELL technology, a patented regenerative medicine technology by Tissue Regenix. Various new entrants are entering the market, introducing products in the allograft, xenograft, dermal substitutes, and cell-based therapies segment, with an aim to cater to the unmet needs and growing demands of the patient population in the global market.

“”Unmet Needs in the Treatment of Chronic Wounds Globally is Driving the Demand for Innovative Treatment Options in the Market.””

The growing economic cost burden of chronic wounds including direct and indirect costs of treatment, along with prolonged treatment duration and lack of efficiency of wound dressings and devices in treating chronic wounds, has presented significant unmet needs in the global market. This is presenting a huge opportunity for market players to enter the active wound care market by introducing new products based on regenerative technologies, with an aim to reduce overall treatment duration and cost.

This, coupled with efficient treatment outcomes to patients suffering from chronic wounds, will fuel demand for innovative active wound care treatment options. In April 2018, MTF Biologics (previously known as Musculoskeletal Transplant Foundation) announced the launch of AminoBand Viable Membrane at the Wound Healing Society (WHS) meeting in the U.S.

Market Segmentation

On the basis of product type, the global active wound care segments include biological skin equivalents (allografts, xenografts, cell-based therapies), growth factors (platelet-derived growth factors, epidermal growth factors, others), biological dressings (collagen dressings, active dressings), and others. The biological dressings segment accounted for 8.1% global active wound care market share in 2017. On the basis of indication, the global active wound care market segments include diabetes foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, lower limb ulcers, and others. On the basis of end-user, the global market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics, home care settings, and others.

Regional Analysis

“”Recent Regulatory Approvals in the U.S., Combined with Adequate Reimbursement Policies, are Driving the Adoption of Active Wound Care Products in North America””

There is an increasing demand for innovative treatment options for chronic wounds in North America, owing to rising prevalence of wounds, increasing economic cost burden, and increasing efforts by regional and national governments to reduce the overall treatment duration. All above factors indicate that the North American active wound care market growth in on the dominating side.

These factors have led to increasing number of regulatory approvals for active wound care products including skin substitutes and growth factors in the U.S. This, along with adequate reimbursement policies in the region, are factors responsible for dominant share in North American market in 2017. The increasing prevalence of diabetes in Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa regions, is poised to propel the active wound care products demand for treatment of diabetic foot ulcers. Latin America is anticipated to register moderate CAGR during 2018-2025.

North America Active Wound Care Market, 2017

Key Market Drivers

“”Presence of a Strong and Innovative Portfolio for Dermal Substitutes and Biological Skin Equivalent Products, has Propelled Organogenesis, MiMedex, and Integra LifeSciences to Lead the Global Market.””

The current active wound care market is consolidated owing to the strong portfolio and diverse product offerings by major players in the active wound care products space. Organogenesis, Inc., MiMedex, and Integra Life Sciences are among the leading players in the active wound care industry. A well-established brand presence and a strong distribution channel have been instrumental in the success of these players in the market. Other market players operating in the market include MTF Biologics, Osiris Therapeutics, Inc., Tissue Regenix, Smith & Nephew, Acell Inc., and Solsys Medical.

List of Companies Profiled

MiMedx

Tissue Regenix

Smith & Nephew

Organogenesis Inc.

Acell Inc.

Integra Life Sciences

Solsys Medical

Osiris Therapeutics, Inc.

Other Prominent Players

Report Coverage

An increasing number of new approvals for products such as growth factors, biological skin equivalents, and biological dressings are factors leading to increasing demand for new active wound care products in the global market. Players functioning in active wound care market are focusing on R&D to innovate their product offerings with improved clinical efficiency.

This is projected to lead to an increasing number of new products entering the global market during the forecast period. However, comparatively higher costs of active wound therapies are one major factor projected to restrain the adoption of active wound care products in emerging countries.

The report on the active wound care market provides qualitative and quantitative insights on active wound care industry trends and detailed analysis of market size & growth rate for all possible segments in the market. The market is segmented as per product type, indication, and end-user.

On the basis of product type, the global market is further segmented into biological skin equivalents (allografts, Xenografts, and Cell-based Therapies), growth factors (Platelet-derived Growth Factors, Epidermal Growth Factors, and Others), biological dressings (Collagen Dressings and Biological Dressings), and others. On the basis of indication, the global active wound care devices market is segmented into diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, lower limb ulcers, and others.

On the basis of end-user, the global market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, home care settings, and others. Geographically, the market is segmented into five major regions, which are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The regions are further categorized into countries.

Along with this, the report on active wound care market analysis includes market dynamics and competitive landscape. Additionally, the report offers insights on the prevalence of key disease indications (diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, lower limb ulcers etc.) for key countries/region, recent industry developments such as partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, new product launch, regulatory framework by key countries, global reimbursement scenario, and economic cost burden for the treatment of chronic wounds by key countries/ region.

Key Industry Developments

Nanomedic, an Israel-based medical device company, has developed a proprietary device SpinCare â€“ a medical gun sprays nanofibers to treat burns, and other chronic wounds. The company plans to launch the product in the last quarter of 2019, in Europe followed by U.S., and other countries.

