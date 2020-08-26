Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Dental Implants market.

The Global Dental Implants Market size was USD 3,870.0 Mn in 2018, is projected to reach USD 5,725.7 Mn by the end of 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.1% in the forecast period (2019-2026).

We have updated Dental Implants Market with respect to COVID-19 Impact.

Tooth loss is increasingly common problem resulting from aging, poor eating habits, lack of oral hygiene, and accidents among the population across the world. Dental implants are the devices used to support the dental prosthetics/false teeth. The demand for the these implants is expected to grow at rapid pace owing to the advantages provided by the implants over other tooth replacement methods such as safety, effectivity, naturally looking teeth, and durability. Extended application of computer-aided design/computer aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) technology in implant dentistry has resulted in the simplified and cost effective production of precise and durable implant components. Moreover, CAD/CAM technology facilitates noninvasive flapless surgeries resulting in reduced healing time, postoperative discomfort while preserving soft tissues surrounding the teeth. Growing awareness about oral care, surge in the economies, and rise in the importance of aesthetic restoration of dental implants are some of the factors poised to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key Market Drivers

Major factors contributing to the global dental implants market growth includes increasing incidences of tooth loss, growing demand for aesthetic dentistry, rise in per capita healthcare spending, and launch of technologically advanced products in this market. Innovations in terms of material quality such as biocompatibility, non-allergic nature, natural appearance are boasting the adoption of dental implants by the patients. Moreover, rise in the prevalence of oral diseases such as dental caries, periodontal diseases, and tooth decay are likely to fuel the global market during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

Titanium Implants Segment to Continue Its Dominance Throughout the Forecast Period

Titanium implants segment held lions share in the global market in the year 2018. The segment is projected to expand at highest growth rate maintaining its dominance by the end of 2026 attributable to its suitability to almost all the procedures, non-allergic nature, and biocompatibility. Other implant materials include Zirconium and alloys made with mixing the titanium with other materials.

In terms of type of product, the endosteal implants held major market share in the year 2018. The endosteal implants are most popular types of implants which are positioned in the bone. According to the American Academy of Periodontology, the endosteal implant is the most common implant used in dentistry. The two common types of endosteal implants are cylinder (also called screw-type) and blade. Complex and comparatively invasive procedures for using transosteal implants is likley to hinder the transosteal implants segment growth during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

Advancements in The Technologies, Large Geriatric Population Base, Presence of Large Number of Players in Europe Are Contributing to The Dominance of Europe in The Market

Europe Dental Implants Market Size, 2018

Europe dominated the dental implants market share in 2018. The region is projected to continue its dominance during the forecast period owing to high adoption of these implants, presence of large number of manufacturers, favorable reimbursement policies, and continuously rising geriatric population. Followed by Europe, North America is projected to hold second largest share in the global market expanding at considerable CAGR during the forecast period. Asia Pacific region is projected to expand at significantly high growth rate owing to presence of large patient pool, growing adoption of advanced implants in dentistry, and growing medical tourism to the countries such as India, China, and Singapore.

Key Players

Institut Straumann AG Leads the Market with Broad Product Portfolio and Wide Range of Premium Products Offered

Straumann has a broad product portfolio in the premium segment of the industry and offers a wide range of implants with premium prices. Strong product offerings along with successful penetration across major revenue generating regions including Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, and South America of the world has made the company to become a leading provider of the dental implants across the globe. Followed by Straumann, Danher and Dentisply Sirona marks the strong global presence in this market.

Global Dental Implant Market, Key Players

Institut Straumann AG

Danaher

Dentisply Sirona

Henry Schein, Inc.

Zimmer Biomet

Osstem Implant

BioHorizons

CeraRoot SL.

Anthogyr Group

Dentium

Report Coverage

Dental implants are most common solutions for the missed tooth/teeth due to periodontal injuries, accidents, or any such condition which requires replacement of the tooth. These are safe, effective, and well established procedures and the adoption of the implants is increasing continuously even in the emerging regions attributable to the treatment merits, successful esthetic appearance, growing healthcare awareness, rise in the number of dental practitioners, and surge in the economy across the countries such as India and China. According to statistics by the American College of Prosthodontists, more than 36 million Americans are teeth less, and 120 million people in the U.S. are missing at least one tooth. This indicates a great opportunity for the players willing to invest in this market.

The report provides qualitative and quantitative insights on dental implants market growth analysis and detailed analysis of market size and growth rate for all possible segments in the market. The market is segmented by material, type, design, end-user, and the region. In terms of material, the market is segmented into titanium, zirconium, and others. In terms of type, the market is studied for the segments such as endosteal implants, subperiosteal implants, and transosteal implants. Based on design, the global market can be categorized in to tapered implants and parallel implants. Various end-users covered in the report includes hospitals, dental clinics, and academic and research institutes. Geographically, the market is segmented into five major regions, which are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The regions are further categorized into countries.

Along with this, the report provides elaborative analysis of the market dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights provided in the report are the pricing analysis, competition matrix for key products by key players, key mergers and acquisitions, new product launches, regulatory and reimbursement scenario, and overview of technological advancements in these implants.

Segmentation

By Material

Titanium Implants

Zirconium Implants

Others (Ceramic, Porcelain-Fused-to-Metal)

By Type

Endosteal Implants

Subperiosteal Implants

Transosteal Implants

By Design

Tapered Implants

Parallel Implants

By End-user

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Academic & Research Institutes

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key Industry Developments:

In August 2017, Dentsply Sirona Inc. introduced the Lucitone HIPA (High Impact Pour Acrylic) denture base.

In June 2016, DENTSPLY Sirona announced a definitive agreement to acquire MIS Implants Technologies (Israel), a leading player in the value implants market.

In April 2015, Straumann (Switzerland) acquired Neodent (Brazil), a leading player in the Brazilian market.

