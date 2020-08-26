Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Antiepileptic Drug market.

`The global antiepileptic drugs (AED) market size was USD 16.56 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 20.33 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 2.4% during the forecast period.

Millions of people are affected by neurological disorders worldwide, and over 80% of the death takes place in the low and middle-income countries. The World Health Organization (WHO) has estimated that around 50 million people have epilepsy worldwide. Epilepsy is a common serious brain disorder occurring due to several different causes leading to epileptic seizures. Due to the rising prevalence of epilepsy, there is a large economic burden on the healthcare systems globally. Patients with epilepsy suffer from sudden behavioral changes, severe emotional distress, and loss of consciousness. Top players of the antiepileptic drugs market are currently focused on the introduction of medications that have lesser side-effects to the patients. Moreover, they are also focused on increasing the potentiality of the drugs to control the symptoms of epilepsy effectively.

MARKET TRENDS

Key Players Focusing on Introducing Effective Third Generation Antiepileptic Drugs (AED) to Facilitate Market Growth

There is a crucial need for the implementation of new strategies to revisit the standard Antiepileptic Drugs (AED) discovery and development. This will help in achieving the unmet epilepsy treatment needs. Patent expiration of second-generation drugs is the key opportunity for the manufacturers in the development of generic as well as innovative antiepilepsy drugs. Coupled with this, procurement of Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) approval is proving healthy for the market growth and ultimately boosting the industry players to invest in complex clinical trials. For example, in November 2019, the USFDA approved XCOPRI of SK Life Science Inc., indicated for the treatment of partial-onset seizures. Also, In March 2018, Zogenix Inc. announced the positive results of phase-3 clinical trial of its Antiepileptic Drugs (FINTEPLA) under development. This continuous research and development to meet the unmet needs is projected to further propel the anticonvulsants drugs market growth during the forecast period.

MARKET DRIVERS

Green Signal from USFDA to Stimulate Market Value

Despite the availability of AEDs in the market, one-third of the population faces intolerability for drugs. Countless efforts are in line by the manufacturers to diminish this problem. R&D has now been focused on the development of target-specific drugs concerning the neurobiology of the disease condition. Growing prevalence of epilepsy demanding for therapeutically effective medications is creating a pressure among the market players to introduce AEDs. The key decision of USFDA is providing confidence among the players for improving R&D and is also benefiting the patient population. Recently, in January 2020, the USFDA approved Valtoco, a nasal spray for the treatment of epilepsy in patients aged 6 years and older. Also, In June 2018, the USFDA approved Epidiolex for the treatment of rare forms of epilepsy in patients. This is the first drug comprising of active ingredient derived from marijuana. Such decisions taken by the approval committee is helping the manufacturers in providing potential therapies for the epileptic patients.

Active Government Support and Investments to Expedite Market Growth

Epilepsy is among the most common neurological conditions, with significantly higher prevalence in the emerging countries. According to the Epilepsy Foundation of America and the World Health Organization (WHO), in the year 2019 an estimated 50 million people globally had epilepsy. China, India, and Brazil were among the countries with higher proportion of the population suffering from the condition. To minimize the burden of this disease, as well as to expedite the availability of better treatment options, governments from countries across the world are providing active support. For example, the Australian government in March 2018 announced an investment worth USD 2 million for conducting medical research on epilepsy.

Additionally, the Morrison Government in April 2019 invested USD 9.2 million for childhood epilepsy medications. The backing of the government is proving beneficial for the patients in controlling the seizures. This is projected to fuel the adoption of anticonvulsants drugs and boost the antiepilepsy drugs market growth.

MARKET RESTRAINT

Epilepsy Medicine Shortage to Restrict the Market Growth

Despite increasing incidence of epilepsy, seizures, and other chronic conditions in the emerging countries, certain factors are limiting the antiepileptic drugs market growth. One of the major factors restraining the growth of the market is steep rise in medicine supply shortage. Patients are stockpiling these medicines as there is a shortage of drugs in the pharmacies. This has raised an alarm in investigating the medicine supply chain globally. This devastating situation can be seen worsening in the U.K. and in the other European countries such as Britain due to Brexit uncertainty. This is ultimately affecting the global antiepileptic drugs (AED) market as the U.K. is becoming a less desirable market for epilepsy medications.

SEGMENTATION

By Drug Generation Analysis

Second Generation Drugs Dominated the Global Market

Based on drug generation, the antiepileptic drugs (AED) market is segmented into first generation, second generation, and third generation. According to our research findings and estimations, the second-generation drugs segment holds the dominating Antiepileptic Drugs (AED) market share. Second generation drugs include Lyrica, Keppra, Banzel, and others. Lyrica has been the blockbuster drug for epilepsy treatment and has the maximum share in the market. It has proved its potential in slowing the impulses of the brain and controlling the seizures. Pfizers Lyrica has dominated the epilepsy market until 2019 before its patent expiry. But it is still in demand owing to the benefits of the drug. Other second-generation drugs have proved their potential in reducing the symptoms of epilepsy.

Third generation drugs such as Vimpat, Briviact, and others are also penetrating the market in full swing and are proving beneficial in curing epilepsy. UCBs Vimpat is expeditiously increasing in the U.S., Europe, and Japan epilepsy markets. This segment is anticipated to emerge as the fastest growing segment in the market owing to introduction of new drugs and growing investments in R&D of the drugs. For example, UCB received USFDA approval for Briviact to treat partial-onset seizures in pediatric epilepsy patients. Additionally, patent expiration of the second-generation drugs are providing opportunities for the manufacturers in launching new medications. First generation drugs are likely to witness a slower growth in the market owing to the decrease in sales of the medications.

By Distribution Channel Analysis

Increase in Epilepsy to Boost Sales of Hospital Pharmacies

The emergence of hospital pharmacies for neurology, cardiology, and other conditions in developed and emerging countries is attracting a large patient pool suffering from chronic and acute conditions. The pool mainly comprises of patients suffering from conditions which are treated in hospitals equipped with advanced infrastructure and adequate facilities. The hospital pharmacies segment is estimated to have dominant share in the market. Growing number of hospitals, along with adequate reimbursement policies provided by these settings, are some of the major factors responsible for higher proportion of epilepsy patients being treated in these facilities. This is eventually responsible for the adoption of antiepileptic drugs by the hospital pharmacies globally.

Retail pharmacies are anticipated to emerge as the fastest growing segment owing to the increase in adoption of epilepsy drugs by these facilities. Availability of epilepsy drugs in the pharmacies which is easy accessible to the patients will boost the retail pharmacies segmental growth in the forecast period.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

The antiepileptic drugs (AED) market size in North America stood at USD 7.96 billion in 2018. The market in the region is characterized by higher diagnosis and treatment rates for neurology conditions, coupled with adequate reimbursement policies for epilepsy drugs. These factors, along with higher awareness among patient population towards new treatment options and availability of advanced epilepsy drugs in the region, are responsible for dominant share of the region in the global market. Moreover, higher investments in R&D are mainly responsible for the dominance of the North American region. The market in Europe and Asia-Pacific is projected to register comparatively higher CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing number of antiepilepsy drugs receiving CE mark approvals in 2018 and 2019 are anticipated to drive the demand for anticonvulsants drugs in Europe during 2019-2026. Expected regulatory approvals in Asia Pacific and penetration of key players in the region, together are projected to drive the epilepsy drugs market revenue in Asia Pacific during the forecast period. The market in Latin America and the Middle East & Africa is currently in nascent stage. However, developing healthcare infrastructure in these regions and growing prevalence of epilepsy disorders is projected to fuel the Antiepileptic Drugs (AED) market demand during the forecast period.

KEY INDUSTRY PLAYERS

High Demand for Lyrica to Render Pfizer a Dominating Position

Lyrica has provided therapeutically effective benefits in treating epileptic patients leading to increased demand over the years and has been responsible for dominance of Pfizer Inc. But, due to the patent expiration of Lyrica in 2019, its share is expected to decline rapidly as the other key players have come up with generics for Lyrica.

However, other market players such as UCB S.A., Eisai Co., Ltd. have launched novel medications proving therapeutically effective in controlling epilepsy. As patent expiration of major drugs can be seen in the coming years, industry players are focused on investing in R&D for the launch of innovative as well as generic products in the antiepileptic drugs (AED) market. This is projected to positively impact the global market as these companies are anticipated to gain more market share during the forecast period.

LIST OF KEY COMPANIES PROFILED:

Pfizer Inc.

UCB S.A.

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

H. Lundbeck A/S

Eisai Co., Ltd.

Sanofi

Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc.

Other Prominent Players

KEY INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS:

January 2020 â€“ Eisai Co., Ltd. announced the launch of FYCOMPA in China for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in patients aged 12 years and older.

July 2018 â€“ Dr. Reddy Laboratories Ltd. announced the distribution and co-promotion agreement with UCB S.A. for Briviact in India. Briviact is approved for the treatment against partial-onset seizures in patients aged 16 years or older.

REPORT COVERAGE

The antiepileptic drugs market report provides detailed information regarding various insights of the market. Some of them are growth drivers, restraints, competitive landscape, regional analysis, and challenges. It further offers an analytical depiction of the antiepileptic drugs market trends and estimations to illustrate the forthcoming investment pockets. The market is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2026 to provide the financial competency of the market. The information gathered in this report has been taken from several primary and secondary sources. Besides this, the report offers insights into the market anticonvulsants drugs trends and highlights key industry developments. In addition to the factors above, the report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market over the recent years.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Â Segmentation

By Drug Generation

First Generation

Second Generation

Third Generation

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia- Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

