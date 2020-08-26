Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Smart Glass market.

The global smart glass market size was USD 3.97 billion in 2018 is projected to reach USD 15.02 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 18.2% during the forecast period from 2019 -2026.

The smart glass market is driven by the increasing use of smart glass in various applications such as architectural, automotive, aerospace, and marine. Further, technological innovations of smart glasses and architectural advancements in the majority of buildings for the installation of smart windows are the factors playing a key role in the switchable glass market.

Smart glass is the switchable glass or switchable glazing that gets activated and alters its light transmission properties when voltage, light, or heat are applied to the glasses. These glasses change their appearance from transparent to translucent or opaque and vice versa. This can be produced using various technologies such as thermochromic, electrochromic, suspended particle, polymer dispersed liquid crystal, and photochromic devices. These glasses help to control the temperature, sound, natural daylighting, and solar heat gain in buildings, hence mainly used in commercial buildings where controlling operative environment is essential.

MARKET TRENDS

Rising Need for SPD Glass in the Aerospace Industry to be a Key Market Trend

The rapidly growing aerospace industry has led to the demand for smart glasses. The manufacturers of aircraft are promoting the use of larger windows that would have more functionality and passenger control. For this purpose, they are using smart glasses, mainly SPD glass. These glasses offer essential properties required to improve the aircraft functions, such as quick and uniform response, excellent acoustic insulation, light-control, and superior heat-rejection when parked on the ramp. These properties provide more comfort to the passengers by controlling unwanted glare, preserve view, and daylight with the touch of a button. Hence, the increasing need for smart windows in aircraft will serve as a major market trend.

MARKET DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Automotive Smart Glass to Produce Glass Panels will Drive the Market

The smart glasses are widely used in panels such as windows, rear-view mirrors, windshields, sunroofs, and panoramic roofs of the vehicles. In these panels, the glasses are used to provide natural air conditioning, protect from UV rays, control light that enters the passenger compartment, and maintain comfortable temperatures in the vehicles. The increasing demand for larger sunroofs and panoramic roofs in vehicles, along with the increasing number of vehicles having a sunroof, is rising the demand. Additionally, the initiative to minimize energy consumption and to reduce CO2 emissions is encouraging manufacturers to develop glazing and anti-heat glass solutions for the vehicles. These positive factors in the automotive industry are expected to drive the market.

Increasing Adoption of Smart Glass in Construction Industry to Drive the Market

Smart glass has gained massive importance in the construction industry due to its capability of delivering energy conservation, inherent thermal and acoustic insulation to the buildings, reduction of glare, and 3D designer proposition. It is also used to provide technical attributes and distinctive aesthetics to the various parts in the building premises, including windows, skylights, partitions, and sunroofs. The rising popularity of smart building and green building technologies, couples with increasing need to produce electrochromic windows in developing countries are the factors fueling the demand in the construction industry.

MARKET RESTRAINT

High Cost of Smart Glass to Limit its Adoption

The high cost associated with smart glass installation is anticipated to be a major restraint for the smart glass market. The cost is decided based on factors such as material cost, installation cost, electricity cost, whereas the functional features include the speed of control, degree of transparency, and possibilities for dimming. These costs make these glasses highly expensive in comparison to conventional glasses; due to which, manufacturers find it challenging to enumerate the return on investment to the end-users. Hence, its application has been primary across luxury verticals.

SEGMENTATION

By Technology Outlook

Suspended Particle Device (SPD) Glass Technology Likely to Lead Throughout the Forecast Period

The smart glass market is segmented into polymer dispersed liquid crystal (PDLC) glass, suspended particle device (SPD) glass, electrochromic (EC) glass, photochromic glass, and thermochromic glass. The suspended particle device glass is the leading segment during the review period. SPD is a small light-absorbing microscopic particle that can be manually modified by light or temperature sensors, wall switch, and motion detector. These smart plug precisely control the amount of light, glare, and heat passing through glasses. Further, the suspended particle device glass helps to restrict the harmful UV rays and provide acoustic insulation. These features are expected to increase the demand for SPD glasses segment in various end-use industries such as automotive & transportation, construction, and electrical & electronics.

The growth of the electrochromic (EC) glass is attributed to its increasing use in various applications, such as residential & commercial buildings and healthcare devices. The EC glasses change its shade from transparent to opaque or vice versa when an electrical voltage is applied to it. These glasses are majorly used in offices, hospitals, and homes to create partitions, windows, and for skylights purposes. Hence, increasing demand for glasses with light management systems from various end-use industries will drive the market.

By Applications Outlook

Automotive & Transportation Is Expected to Generate the Highest Revenue

Based on applications, the smart glass market is categorized into construction, automotive & transportation, consumer electronics, power generation, and others. The automotive & transportation segment is the largest contributor to the market. In vehicles, this glass is majorly used in sunroofs and panoramic roofs, as it tints the roofs from clear to dark or vice versa with a click of button. It helps to provide instant privacy, heat insulation, and maintain the temperature from the external weather. Whereas, the panoramic roofs feature as a coverable sunshade to keep the compartment cooler when the glass portion is closed. It helps to reduce UV rays penetration, glare control, noise control, and makes passengers more comfortable. Hence, increasing demand for smart sunroofs and panoramic roofs will drive the demand for smart glasses from the automotive industry.

In the construction industry, smart glasses are majorly utilized to create windows, partition, and skylights in the buildings. It is available invariety such as colored switchable glass, sound insulating switchable glass, fire-resistant switchable glass, and double-glazed glass. The rising industrialization, coupled with innovative design in new buildings, will drive the demand in the construction industry.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

The findings based on our research methodology indicate that Europe holds the highest revenue in market, in which Germany is the largest contributor. The smart glass market growth in this region is attributed to the increasing demand in the architectural and automotive & transportation applications. In these applications, smart glass is majorly used to reduce sound, heat, glare, and to maintain privacy. Rising number of commercial buildings and stringent regulations to reduce CO2 emissions are some other factors increasing the demand in this region.

In North America, the US is the leading contributor of the market. Rising end-use industries such as healthcare and consumer electronics have surged the demand for switchable glass in this region. In the healthcare industry, smart glasses are majorly used to maintain privacy, and this reduced the use of blinds and curtains in operating rooms.

Besides, these glasses work instantly and are easy to clean and maintain. Asia Pacific accounted for a sustainable rise during the forecast period, wherein China and India are the leading contributors, attributed to the booming automotive and construction industries. Rapid industrialization and urbanization in these countries are expected to increase the need for smart glass in residential & commercial buildings, hospitals, and institutes. These factors are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for switchable glass in this region.

KEY INDUSTRY PLAYERS

Research Frontiers Inc. and vision systems came together to produce electronically dimmable window

In April 2019, Vision Systems and Research Frontiers Inc. launched a Vision Systemsâ€™ SPD-Smart Electronically Dimmable Windows (EDWs) technology to produce an electronically dimmable window for aerospace industry. The other companies such as Gauzy, Hitachi chemicals also invested in R&D activities, and production & engineering services, to produce the highest-performing electronically dimmable windows in the world. These companies made an investment of over 200 million to provide the best comfort, safety, and functional smart glass to the airplanes so passengers can avoid the heat and glares from entering the cabin. Electronically dimmable windows have the ability to change the darkest shade to the most transparent state in just 0.65 seconds and 3 seconds switching speed to get the brightest to darkest, irrespective of window size.

LIST OF KEY COMPANIES PROFILED:

Saint-Gobain

View

GENTEX CORPORATION

Corning

Polytronix, Inc.

Smartglass International Limited

Pleotint LLC

SPD Control Systems Corporation

Glass Apps

Asahi Glass Co., Ltd.

Research Frontiers

Asahi India Glass Ltd.

Scienstry,Â Inc

Essex Safety Glass

NSG Group

SCHOTT AG

Central Glass Co., Ltd.

Gauzy Ltd and Entities

BSG Glass

Other key market players

KEY INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS:

January 2017 â€“Â NSG UMU Products Co., Ltd. acquired a license from Research Frontiers Inc. to manufacture and sell SPD-SmartGlass products throughout Mexico, Canada, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and China.

April 2016 -Â The PPG company came into partnership with SageGlass, a subsidiary of Saint-Gobain that offers electrochromic glass. The partnership allows PPG to promote SageGlass in promotional and communication activities to help the architect to design more visually compelling, sustainable, and comfortable buildings.

REPORT COVERAGE

The smart glass market report offers qualitative and quantitative insights on smart glass products and services and the detailed analysis of market size & growth rate for all possible segments in the switchable glass market.

Along with this, the report provides an elaborative analysis of market dynamics, emerging trends, and competitive landscape. Key insights offered in the report are the adoption trends of smart glass by individual segments, recent industry developments such as expansions, acquisitions, product development, consolidated SWOT analysis of key players, Porterâ€™s five forces analysis, business strategies of leading market players, macro and micro-economic indicators, and key industry trends.

Smart Glass Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Technology (Polymer Dispersed Liquid Crystal (PDLC) Glass, Suspended Particle Device (SPD) Glass, Electrochromic (EC) Glass, Photochromic Glass, and Thermochromic Glass), By Application (Architectural, Automotive & Transportation, Consumer Electronics, Power Generation, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

