The global robotic vacuum cleaner market size was valued at USD 6.5 Billion in 2018 is projected to reach USD 39.1 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 25.3% during the forecast period.

We have updated Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Market with respect to COVID-19 Impact.

With the emergence of industrial robots, global market growth is estimated to be significant over the forecast period. The advancements incorporated across the robotics industry has resulted in more applications across the industries such as manufacturing, automotive, healthcare etc., aiding the expansion of the global robotic vacuum cleaners market size.

Robotic Vacuum Cleaner is an automated cleaning machine with intelligent software programming, a smart navigation system, adjustable suction power, and scheduling mechanism. Adoption of robotic vacuum cleaners over the traditional cleaners is expected to increase as a result of various benefits such as cost-effectiveness in terms of human resources.

Additionally, time efficiency and ease in the cleaning of large spaces without human intervention are expected to contribute to the growth of global robotic vacuum cleaner market significantly. Moreover, industrial robotic vacuum cleaners are beneficial for cleaning equipment and accessories in metal work, printing, food & beverage and pharmaceutical industries. Kevac SRL, a manufacturer of industrial vacuum cleaners with high filtering efficiency, has specifically designed KOIL230 of KOIL series for removal of coolants and oil from metalwork machines.

Major applications served by residential robotic vacuum cleaner are mopping, UV sterilization of the household atmosphere along with security cameras for security from intruders or fire and intercom services. Furthermore, the various innovative features, including voice interaction, are expected to result in the increased popularity of the product. Manufacturers are developing cleaners with voice recognition ability to receive and interpret the spoken commands.

Furthermore, the voice recognition feature can be used in a Wi-Fi enabled smart robot vacuum cleaner embedded with a voice activation system such as Amazons Alexa. For instance, iRobot Corporation has developed a residential robotic vacuum cleaner, Roomba i7+, having advanced intelligence and automation with smart mapping technology through Alexa-enabled device.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

“”Adoption of automated products across the residential sectors””

In order to save time and energy, the end-users across the residential sectors are mainly focusing on adopting the automated products. With the use of robotic vacuum cleaner, a shift towards the smart home technology is observed, which bodes well for the global market. However, with the development of new electronic technologies and their integration with older, traditional building technologies, the intelligent home is now becoming a real possibility and attraction. Furthermore, integration of air filters in a robotic vacuum cleaner for consumers with allergies is expected to drive the global robotic vacuum cleaner market revenue.

To avoid exposure to allergens from dust or pets, customers are increasingly shifting their focus on robotic cleaners, thus enhancing the demand for residential automated vacuum cleaners. One of the major socioeconomic factors expected to drive the global robotic vacuum cleaners market growth is increased female employment. Thus, resulting in decreased time for household activities which is expected to contribute to the household robotic vacuum cleaners sales. Furthermore, battery life plays a major growth inhibitor role as they enhance the operating time, thus making these vacuum cleaners less time consuming.

By type segment, floor vacuum cleaner held the largest portion in the global robotic vacuum cleaners market share in 2018, owing to the need of the smart robotic floor cleaning. The major sale increase in the floor robotic vacuum cleaner is due to its automate features for cleaning, in order to reduce health implications of the process of cleaning and save time. This segment is also anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR over the forecast period, with the growth of home automation and Artificial intelligence enabled products.

Among the distribution channel segment, offline channel held the highest share in 2018, mainly due to the trust factor that has gained by the offline services of the companies. Whereas, online sales channel will influence the global robotic vacuum cleaner market trend, due to the growth of the ecommerce industry.

Household sector is projected to dominate the global robotic vacuum cleaner market, owing to the growth of the smart home and adoption of automated technology for the products that are used for daily routine. Also, investments in new production capacities in the emerging markets as well as investments in production modernization have led to a rising number of robotic installations. Across the commercial sector, offices are anticipated to have highest share due to the ease of work and modernization across the commercial sector, swelling the global market further.

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

“”Increasing manufacturing of robotics products is favoring the growth of Asia Pacific over the forecast period.””

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global robotic vacuum cleaner market revenue and also projected to observe lucrative growth. China is expected to drive the market growth in Asia Pacific as a result of the decreased unit price of robotic vacuum cleaners. In addition, Japan has also made a notable growth in global robotic vacuum cleaner market due to the launch of advanced technologies and innovative products. For Instance, in 2018, Panasonic launched MC-RS810 and MC-RS310vacuum cleaners in Japan, which cleans the room using the obstacle detecting sensors, laser, ultrasonic waves and infrared rays.

Asia Pacific Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Market, 2018

In Europe, due to larger household spaces and high rate of carpet usage, demand for automated vacuum cleaners is increasing. Also, significant presence of robot manufacturers across the Europe is also driving the global robotic vacuum cleaners market growth. Moreover, In Western Europe, the light-weighted and cordless vacuum cleaners are gaining popularity and are expected to drive the product growth in the near future.

Furthermore, manufacturers in U.S. are developing technologically advanced robotic vacuum cleaners. For instance, U.S. based iRobot Corporation has manufactured technologically advanced residential robotic vacuum cleaners series ranging from Roomba and Braava. As a result, North America is also projected to have substantial growth rate after Asia Pacific region in the global market.

KEY PLAYERS

“”iRobot Corporation, ECOVACS and Dyson Company holds a Considerable Market Share in Terms of Revenue””

iRobots is the considered to be the major player across the globe and has accounted sales of robotic vacuum cleaners for more than 20 Million units across the world in 2018. This is mainly due to the company capable of enhancing the robotic technology across many types of other domestic robot categories like security systems, lawn mowers, etc. In the U.S., iRobot is considered to have considerable in the global robotic vacuum cleaners market share due to the brand name of the company. Ecovas have major presence in China and is anticipated to increase its presence and revenue across the other parts of the globe. Apart from this, major manufacturers are focusing on introducing robotic vacuum cleaners with a fast force feedback control algorithm for robotic vacuum cleaners using artificial intelligence technology.

LIST OF THE KEY COMPANIES PROFILED IN THE REPORT

Dyson Ltd

ECOVACS

iRobotÂ Corporation

LG Electronics

Samsung Corporation

Kevac SRL

Proscenic

Matsutek Enterprises Co. Ltd

Neato Robotics

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Panasonic Corporation

Bissell Inc.

Miele & Cie. KG

Sharp Corporation

REPORT COVERAGE

The report provides qualitative and quantitative insights on the global market and detailed analysis of market size & growth rate for all possible segments in the market. The market has been segmented by type, by application, by price, by distribution channel, by operation mode, application and geography. By type, the market is categorized into floor vacuum cleaner, window vacuum cleaner, pool vacuum cleaner.

Based on application, the market is bifurcated into household and commercial. Based on price, the global robotic vacuum cleaners market is bifurcated into Below US$ 150, US$ 150 â€“ 300, US$ 300 â€“ 500, Above US$ 500. By distribution channel, the market id categorized into online and offline. Based on operation mode the market for robotic vacuum cleaners is classified into self-drive and remote control. Â Geographically, the market is segmented into five major regions, which are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The regions are further categorized into countries.

Along with this, the report provides an elaborative analysis of the market dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights provided in the report are the price trend analysis, recent industry developments such as mergers & acquisitions, the regulatory scenario in key countries, consolidated SWOT analysis for key players, and emerging market trends.

By Type

Floor Vacuum Cleaner

Window Vacuum Cleaner

Pool Vacuum Cleaner

By Application

Household

Commercial

Hospital

Offices

Airports

Others

By Operation Mode

Self-Drive

Remote Control

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

By Price

Below US$ 150

US$ 150 – 300

US$ 300 – 500

Above US$ 500

By Region

North America (The U.S. and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT:

6th January 2019: ECOVACS officially launched its new AI (Artificial Intelligence) powered floor cleaning residential robot, the DEEBOT OZMO 960 and the award-winning window cleaning robot, the WINBOT X, in CES (Consumer Electronics Show) 2019 held in Las Vegas.

2nd January 2017: Samsung Electronics announced the latest innovative and popular line of POWERbot vacuum cleaners, VR7000 in CES (Consumer Electronics Show) 2017 held in Las Vegas, that is made for hard-to-reach places and has enough suction capacity.

