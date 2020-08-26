Forecast Period 2020-2026: A comprehensive analysis of the market structure along with the forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the market have been delivered through this Paper Bags Market business document. The market is greatly transforming because of the moves of the key players and brands including developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions that in turn changes the view of the global face of industry.

The Major players profiled in this report include Elson Packaging Industries Pvt. Ltd., Langston Bag, Novolex, Smurfit Kappa, Global-Pak Inc., Ronpak, Inc., UNITED BAGS, INC., El Dorado Packaging, International Paper, GENPAK FLEXIBLE, JohnPac, Paperbags Limited, Mondi, Welton Bibby & Baron, WestRock Group, Shanghai Deding Packaging Material Co.,ltd., B&H Bag Company, Extrapack Ltd., Flormartbags Srl, Grupo Consist Magyarország among other players domestic and global

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Paper Bags Market

Paper bags market is expected to be witnessing market growth at a potential rate of 4.20% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027, with this growth giving rise to the market reaching an estimated valuation of USD 6.88 billion by the end of the above-mentioned forecast period. This rising market value is expected to be caused by the increasing prevalence of retail outlets and retail sector growth witnessing throughout the different regions worldwide amid increasing awareness and consciousness of the consumers to adopt biodegradable and environmental friendly packaging products.

Paper bags are packaging that are generally developed from kraft paper and are used for packaging and transporting products such as consumer goods, agricultural goods, electronics, and other forms of products. These bags find their usage as shopping bags, packaging products or even as sacks for transporting heavyweight products. These bags are open from one end which is used for inserting the contents desired in these bags and sealed from the other end to ensure that the contents are not spilled.

A number of government initiatives recently have been about imposing environmental friendly packaging products and solutions to shift the focus of industries from utilization of plastic products towards biodegradable solutions such as paper packaging, pulp packaging and various others. Many applicable industries and players of these industries have initiated the adoption of paper bags on a large scale with a number of major retailers and multi-national retail outlets shifting towards paper bags on the sale of their goods. These trends are expected to act as growth drivers for paper bags market.

There are a significant amount of benefits prevalent with paper bags, there is also the presence of one significant factor that is restricting the market growth of paper bags in the forecasted period of 2020-2027, which is the high volume of deforestation activities required for the continuous production of paper bags.

Conducts Overall PAPER BAGS Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of –

By Type (Sewn Open Mouth, Pinched Bottom Open Mouth, Pasted Valve, Pasted Open Mouth, Flat Bottom, Others),

Thickness (1 Ply, 2 Ply, 3 Ply, More than 3 Ply),

Material Type (Brown Kraft, White Kraft),

End User (Agriculture & Allied Industries, Building & Construction, Food & Beverage, Retail, Chemicals, Others)

Paper Bags Market Country Level Analysis

Paper bags market is analysed and market size, volume information is provided by country, type, thickness, material type and end use as referenced above.

The countries covered in the market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific in the Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa as a part of Middle East and Africa, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Asia-Pacific will hold the largest market share amongst the various other regions, whereas North America will have the second largest market share because of the increasing awareness and consciousness amongst the consumers to avoid plastic packaging products and methods. Asia-Pacific will also witness the highest growth rate due to the surge of retail industrial establishments in the region giving rise to high consumption rate for paper bags from this sector.

There are 13 Chapters to thoroughly display the Paper Bags market.

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 Paper Bags market Size by Regions

6 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

7 North America Paper Bags Revenue by Countries

8 Europe Paper Bags Revenue by Countries

9 Asia-Pacific Paper Bags Revenue by Countries

10 South America Paper Bags Revenue by Countries

11 Middle East and Africa Revenue Paper Bags by Countries

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2027

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

Customization Available: Global Paper Bags Market

Data Bridge Market Research is a leader in consulting and advanced formative research. We take pride in servicing our existing and new customers with data and analysis that match and suits their goal. The report can be customised to include production cost analysis, trade route analysis, price trend analysis of target brands understanding the market for additional countries (ask for the list of countries), import export and grey area results data, literature review, consumer analysis and product base analysis. Market analysis of target competitors can be analysed from technology-based analysis to market portfolio strategies. We can add as many competitors that you require data about in the format and data style you are looking for. Our team of analysts can also provide you data in crude raw excel files pivot tables (Factbook) or can assist you in creating presentations from the data sets available in the report.

