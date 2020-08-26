Data Bridge Market Research has published a new report titled Returnable Packaging Market reports provides 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are Brambles Ltd, Schoeller Allibert, Menasha Packaging Company LLC, DS Smith, Akro-Mils / Myers Industries Inc., NEFAB GROUP, Rehrig Pacific Company, IPL inc., SCHÜTZ GmbH & Co. KGaA, Vetropack, Amatech Inc., Monoflo International, mjsolpac Ltd, CABKA Group, UFP Technologies Inc., Ckdpack Packaging Inc., Multipac Pty. Ltd., Tri-Wall Limited, GWP Group, Wiegand-Glas GmbH, Mpact, Toyo Glass Co. Ltd., and RPP Containers.

Global returnable packaging market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 61.84 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing demand from a number of industries for the utilization of reusable packaging products and systems.

By Product Type (Pallets, Crates, IBCs, Drums & Barrels, Bottles, Dunnage, Others),

Material (Plastic, Metal, Wood, Glass, Foam),

End-Use (Automotive, Food & Beverages, Consumer Durables, Healthcare, Others)

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing demand of returnable packaging solutions and services from the various end-use industries due to its cost efficiency and benefits is expected to drive the market growth

Benefits of bigger pack size and ability to use the big size to transport a larger amount of product and contents, fully utilizing the space provided is also expected to drive the market growth

Differing regulations regarding the packaging across the differing logistical regions is expected to restrain the market growth

High costing of initialization and cost-benefit ratio is narrow for the small-scale manufacturers which is expected to restrain the market growth

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 Returnable Packaging market Size by Regions

6 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

7 North America Returnable Packaging Revenue by Countries

8 Europe Returnable Packaging Revenue by Countries

9 Asia-Pacific Returnable Packaging Revenue by Countries

10 South America Returnable Packaging Revenue by Countries

11 Middle East and Africa Revenue Returnable Packaging by Countries

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2026

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

