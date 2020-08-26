This Future Market Insights report presents a detailed forecast for the APAC savoury ingredients market from 2016 to 2026. The report aims to offer insights on the advancements in the APAC savoury ingredients market. The study demonstrates market dynamics that are expected to influence the current environment and future status of the APAC savoury ingredients market over the forecast period and offers updates on trends, drivers, restraints, value forecasts, and opportunities for manufacturers operating in the APAC savoury ingredients market.

Meat and poultry products are marinated and barbecued using savoury flavours and seasonings, which is a major factor driving the demand for savoury ingredients. There is an increasing shift in consumer preferences towards convenience foods containing savoury ingredients and this trend is prevalent in several countries in the APAC region. An increasing consumption of meat in countries such as China driven by a growing demand for protein rich food is another factor pushing the need for savoury ingredients, as meat products typically contain savoury ingredients to offer an enriched flavour. These factors are expected to bolster the growth of the savoury ingredients market over the next five to six years. However, stringent government regulations on the use of monosodium glutamate (MSG) may hamper the growth of the APAC savoury ingredients market.

The report starts with an overview of the APAC savoury ingredients market and focuses on the total market share of the APAC savoury ingredients market by each of the types such as yeast extract, monosodium glutamate, hydrolysed vegetable protein, hydrolysed animal protein, and nucleotides and others, which is present in various forms such as liquid, powder, and paste. The subsequent sections of the report highlight the country wise demand for savoury ingredients.

It provides a market outlook for 2016–2026 and sets the forecast within the context of the flavour market, including new technological developments as well as product offerings in the APAC savoury ingredients market. This study discusses key regional trends contributing to the growth of the savoury ingredients market in Asia Pacific; and also analyses the degree to which drivers are influencing the market in each region.

In the final section of the report, a competitive landscape has been included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view of leading companies operating in this market. Detailed profiles of manufacturers are included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings, and recent developments in the savoury ingredients space. Key players in the APAC savoury ingredients market include ingredient manufacturers and suppliers.

Research methodology

The report provides a detailed analysis of every segment in the savoury ingredients market across the Asia Pacific region. In addition, the report offers forecasts not only in terms of CAGR, but also analyses on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities. Another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key segments in terms of absolute dollar. Absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective.

Key segments

By Type

Yeast Extract

Monosodium Glutamate

Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein

Hydrolysed Animal Protein

Nucleotides and Others

By Form

Liquid

Powder

Paste

By Application

Food Dips and Soups Instant Noodles & Sauces Meat & Seafood Bakery Products & Savoury Snacks

Pet Food

Others

By Region

China

India

Japan

ASEAN

Australia & New Zealand

Rest of APAC

Leading Market Key Players

Angel Yeast Co. Ltd.

AB Mauri Food Inc.

Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

FOODCHEM International Corporation

The Fufeng Group

Halcyon Proteins

Sensient Technologies Corporation

Royal DSM

Lesaffre (Biospringer)

ABF Ingredients (Ohly)

