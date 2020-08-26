This Future Market Insights report examines the ‘Middle East and Mediterranean Tahini Market” for the period 2014–2020. High demand of tahini as a base ingredient for various dips and spreads to give the food a Mediterranean touch has created the demand for Tahini worldwide. However, as Tahini is native to Middle East & Mediterranean, manufacturers have their own unique recipes to produce these products.

The Tahini market report starts with an overview & introduction of the global sweet & savoury spreads market followed by detailed market forecast and analysis of Mediterranean & Middle East Tahini Market. In the next section, FMI covers the Tahini market performance in terms of market dynamics.This section includes FMI’s analysis of the key trends, drivers and restraints from the supply and demand side, which are influencing the tahini market in Middle East and Mediterranean. Impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints, based on the weighted average model is included in the report to better equip and arm clients with crystal clear decision-making insights.

The primary focus of the following section is to analyse the tahini market by adoption among various segments; the primary product types covered under the scope of the report are paste & spreads, halva & other sweets, and sauces/dip.

The next section of the report highlights Tahini adoption by regions. It provides a market outlook for 2014–2020 and sets the forecast within the context of the Tahini ecosystem, various regions has been accessed by each product type. This study discusses the key regional trends contributing to growth of the tahini market on a worldwide basis, as well as analyses the degree at which global drivers are influencing this market in each region. Key regions assessed in this report include Middle East Excluding GCC (Turkey, Israel, and Lebanon), North Africa, GCC and Mediterranean Europe (France, Spain, Italy and Greece).

The unique section that we added in the report is the end user analysis of tahini market on the basis of survey from tahini manufacturers, distributors and exporters in the Mediterranean & Middle East region.

All the above sections, by application or by regions, evaluate the present scenario and the growth prospects of the tahini market for the period 2014 –2020. We have considered 2014 as the base year and provided data for the trailing 12 months.

To calculate the tahini market size, we have considered revenue generated from the sale of tahini by various manufacturers. The Tahini market is a fragmented market when we consider each application segment, however to tap the growing market, multinationals are aggressively adopting the strategy of exports and new product launches with Tahini as major ingredient. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue by value across the Tahini market. In order to offer an accurate forecast, we started by sizing the current market, which forms the basis of how the tahini market will develop in the future. Given the characteristics of the market, we triangulated the outcome of three different types of analysis, based on supply side, downstream industry demand and economic envelope.

It is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities across the tahini market. This detailed level of information is important for the identification of various key trends of the tahini market.

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key tahini application segments, sub-segments, regional adoption and product segment revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the tahini market.

Furthermore, to understand key growth segments in terms of growth & adoption of tahini applications and regions, Future Market Insights developed the tahini market attractiveness index. The resulting index should help providers identify real market opportunities.

In the final section of the report, tahini competitive landscape is included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view, based on categories of provider in the value chain, presence in Tahini product portfolio and key differentiators. Key categories of providers covered in the report are tahini manufacturers. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective & detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment in the tahini value chain and the potential customers for the same.

Key Middle East & Mediterranean players in tahini market are El Rashidi El Mizan, Al-Wadi Al-Akhdar S.A.L, Halwani Bros. Co., Haitoglou Bros S.A. and Prince Tahina Ltd. Most of the major players are based in Middle East and they are adopting various go-to-market strategies to expand their market share in this growing Tahini market.

