Smart greenhouse is a farming technique, which helps user to monitor and control the growth condition of the plant and to optimize the growing process of the plants. In addition, the major goal of smart greenhouse is to implement a system which will allow user to remotely monitor all conditions required for the growth of the crops. Smart greenhouse provides different benefits such as maintaining a micro-climate environment for the crops, optimizing the yielding process, and minimizing manual intervention. In addition, it provides farmers with data on external environment and type of soil, which reduces the risk of pests and avoids disease outbreak. Furthermore, increase in need for organic food across the globe has replaced traditional farming with adoption of smart greenhouse.

Increase in popularity of organic food across the globe and increase adoption of IoT and artificial intelligence by farmers and agriculturists drive the growth of the market. In addition, ease of crop monitoring and harvesting fuel the growth of the market. However, high investment costs owing to deployment of expensive systems in smart greenhouses hamper the growth of the market. Furthermore, rise in adoption of vertical farming technology and increase in public-private partnership in the agriculture sector is expected to provide lucrative opportunity for the market growth.

Click To Get Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00028690

The smart greenhouse market is segmented into type, component, end user, and region. By type, it is bifurcated into hydroponic and non-hydroponic. By component, it is divided into HVAC Systems, LED grow lights, irrigation system, valves & pumps, sensor & control system, and others.

By end user, it is classified into commercial growers, research & educational institutes, retail gardens, and others. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the global smart greenhouse market analysis include Argus Controls, Certhon, Cultivar, Greentech Agro LLC, Heliospectra AB, Hort Americas, Lumigrow, Inc., Netafim, Rough Brothers and Sensaphone. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global smart greenhouse market forecast along with the current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the global smart greenhouse market size is provided in the report.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

– The quantitative analysis of the market for the period 2020-2027 is provided to determine the market potential.

Interested in purchasing this Report? Click here @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AMR00028690

Key Market Segments:

By Type

– Hydroponic

– Non-hydroponic

By Component

– HVAC Systems

– LED Grow Lights

– Irrigation System

– Valves & Pumps

– Sensor & Control System

– Others

By End User

– Commercial Growers

– Research & Educational Institutes

– Retail Gardens ?

– Others

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Netherlands

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Australia

o Singapore

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

Key Market Players:

– Argus Controls

– Certhon

– Cultivar

– Greentech Agro LLC

– Heliospectra AB

– Hort Americas

– Lumigrow, Inc.

– Netafim

– Rough Brothers

– Sensaphone

Continue…

Contact Us

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider.