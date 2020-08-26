Family/indoor entertainment center (FEC) is a miniature indoor amusement park, which is developed especially for families with children to teenagers-, and is often entirely indoors or associated with a larger operation such as a theme park. It offers a wide variety of entertainment activities for all age groups. FECs majorly serve larger metropolitan areas, and are small compared to full-scale amusement parks, with fewer attractions, a lower per-person per-hour cost to consumers than a traditional amusement park. In addition, FECs are more preferred as an entertainment and leisure option by families over the outdoor entertainment centers, as the environmental factors and climate changes do not affect any merriment and experience of customers.

Surge in per capita disposable income, availability of diversified gaming & entertainment options, and favorable youth demographics in the MENA region are the key factors that drive the growth of the MENA family indoor entertainment centers market. However, shift in preference of tech-savvy consumers toward home gaming & mobile devices, high initial cost of FECs, and increase in ticket prices majorly restrict the market growth. On the contrary, continuous launch of new FECs supporting family activities and integration of food & beverage and games such as participatory play are anticipated to create significant opportunities for growth of the family/indoor entertainment centers market. Moreover, substantial rise in investments by malls to attract consumers and integration of augmented reality (AR) & virtual reality (VR) gaming zones in FECs are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market.

The MENA family/indoor entertainment centers market is segmented into visitor demographics, facility size, revenue source, application, type, and country. In terms of visitor demographics, the market is categorized into families with children aging 0-8 years, families with children aging 9-12 years, teenagers (13-19), young adults (20-25), and adults (aged 25+). On the basis of facility size, it is divided into up to 5,000 sq. ft., 5,001 to 10,000 sq. ft., 10,001-20,000 sq. ft., 20,001-40,000 sq. ft., 1-10 acre, 11-30 acre, and over 30 acre. Depending on revenue source, it is segregated into entry fees & ticket sales, food & beverages, merchandising, advertisement, and others.

The applications covered in the study include arcade studios, AR & VR gaming zones, physical play activities, skill/competition games, and others. On the basis of type, the market is differentiated into children’s entertainment centers (CECs), children’s edutainment centers (CEDCs), adult entertainment centers (AECs), and location-based VR entertainment centers (LBECs). Country wise, the market is analyzed across Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, and Kuwait, and Rest of MENA.

The key players operating in the MENA family/indoor entertainment centers market include Dave & Buster’s, CEC Entertainment, Inc., Kidzania, Funcity, SMAAASH Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., Legoland, CAVU Designwerks Inc., a Majid Al Futtaim Company (Magic Planet), Landmark Group, and Adventureland

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– This study includes the MENA family/indoor entertainment center market analysis, trends, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

– The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the market.

– The MENA family/indoor entertainment center market size is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2027 to highlight the financial competency of the industry.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the MENA family/indoor entertainment center market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY VISITOR DEMOGRAPHICS

– Families with children (0-8)

– Families with children (9-12)

– Teenagers (13-19)

– Young Adults (20-25)

– Adults (Ages 25+)

BY FACILITY SIZE

– Up to 5,000 sq. ft.

– 5,001 to 10,000 sq. ft.

– 10,001 to 20,000 sq. ft.

– 20,001 to 40,000 sq. ft.

– 1 to 10 acre

– 11 to 30 acre

– Over 30 acre

BY REVENUE SOURCE

– Entry Fees & Ticket Sales

– Food & Beverages

– Merchandising

– Advertisement

– Others

BY APPLICATION

– Arcade Studios

– AR & VR gaming Zones

– Physical Play Activities

– Skill/Competition Games

– Others

BY TYPE

– Children’s Entertainment Centers (CECs)

– Children’s Edutainment Centers (CEDCs)

– Adult Entertainment Centers (AECs)

– Location-Based Entertainment Centers (LBECs)

BY COUNTRY

– Egypt

– Saudi Arabia

– United Arab Emirates

– Bahrain

– Kuwait

– Rest of MENA

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– Dave & Buster’s

– CEC Entertainment, Inc.

– Kidzania

– Funcity

– SMAAASH Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.

– Legoland

– CAVU Designwerks Inc.

– A Majid Al Futtaim Company (Magic Planet)

– Landmark Group

– Adventureland

