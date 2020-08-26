Open source intelligence (OSINT) is the information collected from public sources such as those available on the internet. It is, however, not only restricted to internet but rather makes use of all the publicly available sources. OSINT is the insight gained from processing and analyzing public data sources such as websites, radio, broadcast TV, and social media. The main benefit of open source intelligence is that it is less expensive than traditional information collection tools. OSINT tools allow users to cope up with different sources and provide a real-time analysis about any information.

Increase in the amount of open and accessible personal data, corporate content, and government databases to intelligence organizations around the world leads to rise in OSINT investments. Several types of security organizations are investing in open source intelligence tools to increase their monitoring capabilities and research capabilities, in the open web, deep web, and darknet.

Moreover, increase in the use of technology, which includes artificial intelligence is considered as a major opportunity for the open source intelligence market.

Increase in adoption of open source intelligence tools among various organizations and surge in demand for cloud-based OSINT among SMEs drive the growth of the market. In addition, increase in need of OSINT by various industries to gain insights for business planning fuels the growth of the market. However, lack of awareness about OSINT and concerns related to data quality issues hamper the growth of the market. Furthermore, emerging trends such as social media analytics is expected to present major opportunities for the expansion of the market in the future.

The open source intelligence market is segmented into source, technique, end user, and region. As per source, the market is segmented into media, internet, public government data, professional & academic publications, commercial, and others. By technique, the open source intelligence market is divided into text analytics, video analytics, social media analytics, geospatial analytics, security analytics, and others. As per end user, it is classified into government intelligence agencies, military & defense intelligence agencies, cyber security organizations, law enforcement agencies, financial services, private specialized business, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the open source intelligence market analysis are Alfresco Software Inc., Digital Clues, Expert Systems S.p.A, Google LLC, Maltego Technologies GmbH, OffSec Service Limited, Octogence Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Palantir Technologies Inc., Recorded Future, Inc., and Thales Group. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global open source intelligence market forecast along with the current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– Information about the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the global open source intelligence market size is provided in the report.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

– The quantitative analysis of the market from 2020 to 2027 is provided to determine the market potential.

Key Market Segments

By Source

– Media

– Internet

– Public Government Data

– Professional & Academic Publications

– Commercial

– Others

By Technique

– Text Analytics

– Video Analytics

– Social Media Analytics

– Geospatial Analytics

– Security Analytics

– Others

By End User

– Government Intelligence Agencies

– Military & Defense Intelligence Agencies

– Cyber Security Organizations

– Law Enforcement Agencies

– Financial Services

– Private Specialized Business

– Others

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Spain

o Russia

o Nordic Countries

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Middle East & Africa

o Latin America

o Rest of LAMEA

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– Alfresco Software Inc.

– Digital Clues

– Expert Systems S.p.A

– Google LLC

– Maltego Technologies GmbH

– OffSec Service Limited

– Octogence Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

– Palantir Technologies Inc.

– Recorded Future, Inc.

– Thales Group

