Automated storage and retrieval systems (ASRS) are computer-controlled systems that store and retrieve products from inventory or production line. These systems are a type of warehouse automation technology that are designed for high volume of loads to be moved into and out of storage. They are operated from workstation and are widely used in the production and distribution facilities to gain high precision, accuracy, and speed for inventory/warehouse management. These systems are capable to handle a variety of loading units such as pallets, containers, boxes, and others. Thus, industries adopt these computerized robotic systems to automate operations such as unloading, sorting, put-away, storage, order-picking, staging, and loading. In addition, ASRS has four major components-storage racks, input/output system, storage and retrieval (S/R) equipment, and computer management system.

It is often integrated with a warehouse execution software (WES), warehouse management software (WMS), or other controls. There is a significant improvement in the efficiency of transportation, storage, and retrieval of materials as these systems help in delivery of materials safely to the desired destination at the right time and at a minimized cost. For instance, automated guided vehicles use embedded floor wires to direct driverless vehicles to various locations in the plant.

The automated storage and retrieval system market is segmented into type, function, industry vertical, and region. On the basis of type, it is classified into autostore, carousel, mid load, mini load, unit load, and vertical lift module. On the basis of function, it is divided into on- assembly, distribution, kitting, order picking, storage, and others. By industry vertical, it is segregated into aviation, automotive, chemicals, retail & e-commerce, food & beverages, healthcare, metals & heavy machinery, semiconductors & electronics, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The market players operating in the automated storage and retrieval system market include Bastian Solutions, Inc., Beumer Group, Daifuku Co., Ltd., Dematic, Honeywell Intelligrated, Kardex Group, KNAPP AG, Murata Machinery, Ltd., SSI Schaefer Group, and TGW Logistics Group. These major players have adopted various key development strategies such as business expansion, new product launches, and others, which help drive the growth of the global automated storage and retrieval system market.

