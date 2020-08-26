The integration of cloud to supply chain management provides greater flexibility for the business to scale the process according to their needs. Several small & medium enterprises are adopting the cloud supply chain management system with the aim to enhance the scalability and efficiency of the process and reducing cost. The cloud supply chain management system helps in minimizing failure and reliable tracking of the whole process.

The cloud supply chain management market is fueled by the driving factors such as increasing awareness about cloud-based supply chain management system, increasing demand for enhancing efficiency and reducing potential failure. However, the growing security concerns among enterprises and data segregation issues among enterprises are the primary factors that might hinder the growth of cloud supply chain management market. The increasing growth of e-commerce sector is creating demand for more efficient solutions in the cloud supply chain management market.

The Major Market Player Included in This Report are:

– SAP SE

– BLUJAY SOLUTIONS

– HIGHJUMP INC.

– INFOR, INC

– JDA SOFTWARE GROUP, INC.

– KINAXIS

– MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES

– ORACLE CORPORATION

– TECSYS, INC.

– THE DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC.

The “Global Cloud Supply Chain Management Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunication industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of cloud supply chain management market with detailed market segmentation by solution, deployment type, enterprise size, industrial vertical and geography. The global Cloud supply chain management market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading cloud supply chain management market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the cloud supply chain management market.

The global cloud supply chain management market is segmented on the basis of solution, deployment type, enterprise size, and industrial vertical. Based solution, the market is segmented as transportation management, order management, procurement & sourcing, warehouse management, and others. On the basis of the deployment type the market is segmented as private cloud, public cloud, and hybrid cloud. On the basis of enterprise size the market is divided into large enterprise and small & medium enterprise. On the basis of industry vertical the market is segment as Food & Beverages, Medical & Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail & E-commerce, and Others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global cloud supply chain management market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Cloud supply chain management market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting cloud supply chain management market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Cloud supply chain management market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the cloud supply chain management market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from cloud supply chain management market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for cloud supply chain management in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Cloud supply chain management market.

The report also includes the profiles of key cloud supply chain management companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

