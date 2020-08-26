Procurement analytics uses quantitative methods to wring out more value from purchase data for better negotiation, product pricing, and vendor management. The market is growing as individuals, small & medium scale enterprises, and large enterprises are adopting procurement analytics to improve their efficiency and productivity.

Rapid advances in technology, digital innovation increased the need for data-driven solutions to aid them in better decision-making and this is likely to propel the business of companies operating in the procurement analytics market. Also, the increasing demand for sustainable solutions which facilitates in raising operational efficiency is expected to drive the procurement analytics market. On the other hand, the concern over data security and data privacy is negatively impacting on market growth. However, the adoption of machine learning and artificial intelligence and the need for cloud-based analytical solution are expected to create new opportunities for procurement analytics market globally.

Click To Get Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TIP00012409

The Major Market Player Included in This Report are:

1.BRIDGEi2i Analytics Solutions

2.Coupa Software Inc

3.Genpact

4.JAGGAER

5.Oracle corporation

6.Proactis

7.Rosslyn Data Technology

8.SAP SE

9.SAS Institute Inc

10.Zycus

The “Global Procurement Analytics Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Procurement Analytics industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Procurement Analytics market with detailed market segmentation by technology, type and geography. The global Procurement Analytics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Procurement Analytics market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global Procurement Analytics market is segmented on the basis of application, deployment, and industry vertical. Based on application, the market is segmented as supply chain analytics, risk analytics, spend analytics, demand forecasting, contract management, and vendor management. On the basis of the deployment the market is segmented into cloud and on-premises. On the basis of industry vertical the market is segmented into retail & e-commerce, manufacturing, government & defense, healthcare & life sciences, telecom & IT, energy & utility and banking, financial services & insurance.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Procurement Analytics market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Procurement Analytics market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Procurement Analytics market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Procurement Analytics market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the Procurement Analytics market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Procurement Analytics market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Procurement Analytics in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Procurement Analytics market.

The report also includes the profiles of key Procurement Analytics companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Interested in purchasing this Report? Click here @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/TIP00012409

Major Features of Procurement Analytics Market Report:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size; leading players and segments in the global Procurement Analytics market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global Procurement Analytics market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

Continue..

Contact Us

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider.