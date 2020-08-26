Supply chain management (SCM) software facilitates the activities of the entire supply chain. SCM software is used in supply chain transactions and helps to manage supplier relationships and business processes. In addition, it provides accurate information and an end to end view of supply chain processes. It integrates the organization and supply chain together into a single system, and helps end users oversee areas such as warehousing, purchasing, marketing, sales, shipping, and others, which help enterprises to make efficient business decisions.

The growth of the global SCM software market is driven by advancements in industrial-grade digital technology, increase in inclination towards cloud-based supply chain management software, and rise in need for improved supply chain visibility. However, lack of IT infrastructure in the underdeveloped nations and increase in security & privacy concerns are expected to impede the market growth. On the contrary, upsurge in demand for transportation management systems (TMS) software and growth in trend Internet of Things (IoT) are expected to present major opportunities for market expansion in the near future.

The Major Market Player Included in This Report are:

The report provides the profiles of key players operating in the market such as SAP, Oracle Corporation, JDA Software Group, Inc., Infor, Manhattan Associates, Epicor Software Corporation, The Descartes Systems Group Inc., HighJump, Kinaxis Inc., and IBM Corporation.

The global supply chain management (SCM) software market is segmented on the basis of deployment model, user type, industry vertical, product, and region. Based on deployment model, the market is divided into on-premise and cloud based. By user type, it is bifurcated into small & medium sized enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. Depending on industry vertical, it is fragmented into consumer goods, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, retail, manufacturing, food & beverages, transportation & logistics, and others. According to product, it is classified into transportation management system, warehouse management system, supply chain planning, procurement software, and manufacturing execution system. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY DEPLOYMENT MODEL

On-premise

Cloud Based

BY USER TYPE

Small & Medium Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

Consumer Goods

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Retail

Manufacturing

Food & Beverages

Transportation & Logistics

Others

BY PRODUCT

Transportation Management System

Warehouse Management System

Supply Chain Planning

Procurement Software

Manufacturing Execution System

BY REGION

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

SAP

Oracle Corporation

JDA Software Group, Inc.

Infor

Manhattan Associates

Epicor Software Corporation

The Descartes Systems Group Inc.

HighJump

Kinaxis Inc.

IBM Corporation

