The smart and mobile supply chain solutions offer software tools for business solutions relating to supply chain management. It integrates optimizing inventories and synchronizing the supply with demand and manufacturing. These solutions incorporate managing information, material and financial flows about sourcing, procurement, production, storage, transportation and sale of goods or services. Smart and mobile supply chain solutions are critical for enhanced service, reduced costs and higher revenues of a business or a firm.

The smart and mobile supply chain solutions market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to high demands from third-party logistics service providers and rapidly growing e-commerce industry. Moreover, the growing demand for industrial automation and efficient supply chain solutions further boost the growth of the smart and mobile supply chain solutions market. However, lack of proper infrastructure is likely to hamper the growth of the smart and mobile supply chain solutions market. Nonetheless, emerging markets in developing countries provide ample opportunities for the key players operating in the smart and mobile supply chain solutions market during the forecast period.

The Major Market Player Included in This Report are:

– A.P. Moller

– Maersk A/S

– BluJay Solutions

– Epicor Software Corporation

– IBM Corporation

– Infor

– JDA Software Group, Inc.

– Manhattan Associates

– Oracle Corporation

– SAP SE

– The Descartes Systems Group Inc.

The “Global Smart And Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of smart and mobile supply chain solutions market with detailed market segmentation by components, enterprise size, industry vertical and geography. The global smart and mobile supply chain solutions market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading smart and mobile supply chain solutions market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global smart and mobile supply chain solutions market is segmented on the basis of components, enterprise size and industry vertical. Based on components, the market is segmented as transportation management systems (TMS), warehouse management systems (WMS), sourcing and procurement, supply chain planning (SCP) and manufacturing execution systems (MES). On the basis of the enterprise size, the market is segmented as small and medium enterprises and large enterprises. The market on the basis of the industry vertical is classified as BFSI, IT & telecom, transportation & logistics, healthcare, manufacturing, retail & consumer goods and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global smart and mobile supply chain solutions market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The smart and mobile supply chain solutions market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting smart and mobile supply chain solutions market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the smart and mobile supply chain solutions market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the smart and mobile supply chain solutions market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from smart and mobile supply chain solutions market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for smart and mobile supply chain solutions in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the smart and mobile supply chain solutions market.

The report also includes the profiles of key smart and mobile supply chain solutions companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

Major Features of Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Report:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size; leading players and segments in the global Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

