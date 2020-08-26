Supply chain management software is the software tool that is used in managing supplier relationships, executing supply chain transactions, and controlling associated business operations. Supply chain management software help to raise output, reduce the cost, lower delay, and higher efficiency, henceforth increase demand for this software that fueling the growth of the supply chain management software market. The growing adoption of cloud-based technology is further triggering the growth of the supply chain management software market.

The various benefits of supply chain management software such as it manage the inventory, production, transportation, and sourcing. Additionally, it supervises the purchase order, and sales and distribution. Henceforth, growing demand for the supply chain management software that anticipating the growth of the market. Furthermore, the rising need to manage complex supply chain operations, coupled with the increasing digitalization, is expected to booming the growth of the supply chain management software market.

The Major Market Player Included in This Report are:

– Blue Yonder Group, Inc.

– Epicor Software Corporation

– IBM Corporation

– Infor

– Kinaxis Inc.

– K?rber Logistics Systems GmbH

– Logility, Inc.

– Manhattan Associates, Inc.

– Oracle Corporation

– SAP SE

The “Global Supply Chain Management Software Market Analysis to 2027? is a specialized and in-depth study of the Supply chain management software industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview supply chain management software market with detailed market segmentation by deployment type, enterprise size, product, end-user, and geography. The global supply chain management software market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading supply chain management software market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the supply chain management software market.

The global supply chain management software market is segmented on the basis of deployment type, enterprise size, product, end-user. On the basis deployment type the market is segmented as on-premise, cloud. On the basis enterprise size the market is segmented as small and medium-sized enterprise, large enterprise. On the basis product the market is segmented as transportation management system, warehouse management system, supply chain planning, procurement software, manufacturing execution system. On the basis end-user the market is segmented as automotive, transportation and logistics, aerospace and defense, healthcare, retail, oil and gas, food and beverage, others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global supply chain management software market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The supply chain management software market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting supply chain management software market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the supply chain management software market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the supply chain management software market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from supply chain management software market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for supply chain management software in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the supply chain management software market.

The report also includes the profiles of key supply chain management software companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

