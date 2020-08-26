The Pretzel Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the pretzel market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Top Key Players: – Auntie Anne’s, Boulder Brands, Conagra, Frito-Lay, Herr Foods, J And J Snacks, Mars, Mr. Pretzel, Pretzels Inc., Snyder’s-Lance

A pretzel is a kind of baked pastry made up of dough that is commonly knot shaped. The traditional shape of the pretzel has a distinctive symmetrical form coupled with the ends of a long strip of dough intertwined and then twisted back onto itself in a particular way (a pretzel loop). In this era, pretzels come in a wide range of shapes. Salt is the most commonly used seasoning for pretzels, complementing the washing soda or lye treatment that gives pretzels their traditional skin and flavor acquired through the Maillard reaction. Other seasonings used while making pretzel are cheeses, chocolate, sugar, cinnamon, seeds, sweet glazing, and nuts. Varieties of pretzels are available in the market, including soft pretzels, which is eaten shortly after preparation, and hard-baked pretzels, which have a long shelf life.

The pretzel market has witnessed a significant growth owing to factors such as increasing consumer preference for convenient food products and snacks items. In addition, different product innovation resulting in newer forms and flavors supplements the market growth. Furthermore, expansion of the food processing industry, coupled with the extensive research and development activity by the market players are boosting the market growth of pretzel globally. Also, the easy availability of pretzel in supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialty retailers, online retailers, and others is further influencing this market. However, intense competition from other food snacks in the market is expected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period. Nevertheless, with the steady growth in the food processing industry, there are opportunities for the market players to invest in this market.

The report analyzes factors affecting the pretzel market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the pretzel market in these regions.

