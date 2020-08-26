Dental equipment and consumables are the tools used by dental experts to offer tooth treatment to the patients. They include tools mainly to observe, treat, repair and remove teeth and also nearby oral structures. All these tools are used to operate on tissues by the experts during a dental examination.

Demand Scenario

The global dental equipment and consumables market was USD 29.6 billion in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD 46.72 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 6.74% during the forecast period

Request For Report sample @ https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/3913

Growth by Region

North America leads the market owing to the intensifying demand for cosmetic surgery, unhealthy eating routine coupled with a large number of patients with dental problems. On the other hand, Europe is expected to witness an immense potential for the development owing to the widespread presence of market players introducing advanced techniques. Asia-Pacific region is also experiencing a major outbreak due to the growing awareness and developing medical tourism factors. While countries in South America, Middle East and Africa face a moderate growth rate due to the growing healthcare infrastructure and awareness among people for dental diseases.

Drivers vs Constraints

The market is mainly driven by worldwide growing incidences of oral health problems as well as dental disorders coupled with dental advancements in technologies in CAD/CAM. However, the global dental equipment and consumables market is curbed by an excess price of dental treatment along with lack of reimbursement policies.

Industry Trends and Updates

CD & R and CareCapital Advisors Ltd., a specialist investment platform focusing on dental and consumer health in Asia have announced an agreement to acquire Carestream’s Dental Business, a leading provider of dental technology with a portfolio in digital imaging equipment to enhance the company’s growth potential globally.

Dentsply Sirona Incorporation, the largest manufacturer of professional dental products and a global leader in the dental industry has announced the launch of its new product ‘Azento’ in the U.S. considered as a single tooth replacement solution revolutionizing the digital implant workflow by streamlining implant planning as well as purchasing and delivery thus customizing to the needs and timeframe of dentists and patients.

More Info of Impact Covid19 @ https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/covid-19-analysis/3913