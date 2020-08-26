An optical ground wire, also known as OPGW, is a type of cable that is used in overhead power lines. Such cable combines the functions of grounding and communications. An OPGW cable contains a tubular structure with one or more optical fibers in it, surrounded by layers of steel and aluminum wire. The global OPGW cable market will reach 741.67 million USD by 2025 from 528.5 million USD in 2018 at a CAGR of 4.96% during the period.

Request For Report sample @ https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/4011

Growth by Region

Asia Pacific will grow at high rate owing to growing demand for electricity and broadband in emerging economies like China and India. South America will also grow at significant rate due to increasing demand for internet and increased electricity generation.

Drivers vs Constraints

Growing demand for electricity and growing demand for high speed internet are the major drivers of the market. However, the high cost of installation are hampering the market growth.

Request For Report Discounts @ https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/4011

Industry Trends and Updates

Prysmian Group completed the acquisition of General Cable Corporation, a U.S.-based developer of copper, aluminum, and fiber optic wires and cables.

More Info of Impact Covid19 @ https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/covid-19-analysis/4011