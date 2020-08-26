A tea bag is small, porous, sealed bag containing dried tea leaves, which is immersed in boiling water to make hot drink. Traditionally, tea bags have been square or rectangle in shape. Recently circular and tetrahedral bags have come to the market. The global automatic tea bag packaging equipment market will grow at a CAGR of 4.46% during the period.

Growth by Region

Europe will dominate the market due to growing consumer interest about the consumption of tea. Turkey, Germany, and the UK have contributed significant share in the market.

Drivers vs Constraints

Increasing adoption of automation among packaging equipment manufacturers is major factor driving the market. The need for absolute perfection in terms of efficiency and flexibility is also driving the automatic tea bag packaging equipment market.

Industry Trends and Updates

Teepack presented one of the newest member of their machine portfolio, PERFECTA FAMILY SIZE. The machine has been designed to fill double-chamber tea bags with up to 22 cm2 filling volume, which makes it an ideal partner for the packaging of XL tea bags with thread and cardboard tag. The machine also provides the opportunity for the tea bags to be produced either with a stapled or a knotted thread.

