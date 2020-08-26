The global insect repellent market is segmented by repellent type into coils, liquid vaporizers, sprays/aerosol, mats, cream and oil; by ingredient into natural and synthetic; by sales channel into online and offlineand by regions. The insect repellent market is anticipated to mask a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period i.e. 2019-2027.

The rising penetration of insect repellents in untapped rural markets across the developing countries as well as in the under-developed countries along with growing demand for plant-based repellents in urban regions around the world due to increasing environmental concerns is estimated to drive the insect repellentmarket considerably over the forecast period. Mosquito borne diseases are one of the major factors that are contributing towards the sturdy growth of insect repellents market across the globe.

With the presence of aware urban consumer population, increasing government disease prevention initiatives and growing incidences of mosquito-borne diseases across the region, Asia Pacific is budding as a regional insect repellent utilizing market. Moreover, growing focus on R&D activities in insect repelling product innovations is estimated to impact the market considerably over the forecast period. On the back of favorable, humid climate for insect breeding across Middle East and Africa, the market is expected to exhibit a robustdemand for insect repellents over the forecast period.

Increasing Insect borne Disease Prevalence Rate

In the year 2017, WHO reported that more than 17% of all infectious diseases, causing more than 700 000 deaths annually were caused due to insect (vector) borne diseases. The high occurrences of infection rate and deaths caused by infection carrying vectors such as various types of mosquitoes, sandflies, Triatomine bugs, fleas, aquatic snails, lice and many others are expected to drive the market for insect propellants robustly during the forecast period.

Growing Malarial Incidences

Additionally, the incidences of insect borne diseases are very high around the globe. For instance, 219 million cases of malaria were reported in 2017 across 90 countries by World Health Organization with almost 3.2 billion people living in areas at risk of malaria transmission in 106 countries and territories and in 2016, malaria caused an estimated 216 million clinical episodes and 445,000 deaths. These factors together are anticipated to display a sturdy growth in the insect repellent market over the forecast period.

However, the stringent laws associated with the product acceptance by the government along with strict regulatory standards set across the globe are expected to hinder the growth of the insect repellent market.

The report titled “GlobalInsect RepellentMarket: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers detailed overview of the global insect repellentmarket in terms of market segmentation by repellent type, by ingredient, by sales channel and by regions.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global insect repellentmarket which includes company profiling ofCoghlans Ltd., Quantum Health, Enesis Group, ExOfficio LLC., Jyothi Laboratories, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Repel, Homs LLC and Dabur International. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global insect repellentmarket that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

