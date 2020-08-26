Biotech ingredients are primarily natural ingredients that comprise of essential oils, oleoresins, and other plant extracts. These ingredients are commonly derived using major techniques including steam distillation, solvent extraction, cold pressing or compression, and carbon dioxide extraction. Biotech ingredients such as biopharmaceuticals incorporate complex proteins, for example, antibodies, nucleic acids, or antisense oligonucleotides that are delivered by techniques which are not the same as immediate extraction from normal, non-built life forms.

Leading Biotech Ingredients Market Players:

Boehringer Ingelheim, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly, Glaxosmithkline, Merck, Novartis International, Pfizer, Sanofi, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Others

The biotech ingredient market has witnessed a significant growth owing to factors such as rising consumer shift towards natural and organic products. In addition to that, the rising application of biotech ingredients in some of the end-use industries, such as food and beverage, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals, is further propelling this market. Furthermore, technological advancements related to next-generation antibody therapies coupled with monoclonal antibodies, including antibody-drug conjugates by key players, are some other factors projected to further influencing this market. However, the limited availability of raw materials used for the manufacturing of biotech ingredients may hamper the growth of the biotech ingredients market. Also, high initial set-up costs and stringent environmental regulations are some factors anticipated to hamper the growth of the global biotech ingredient market. Nevertheless, growing consumer shift from synthetic to natural products is influencing the manufacturers to develop products based on biotech ingredients. This is expected to offer immense opportunities for the growth of biotechnology ingredients market.

The “Global Biotech Ingredient Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the biotechnology industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the biotech ingredient market with detailed market segmentation by type, product, expression system, and geography. The global biotech ingredient market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading biotech ingredient market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global biotech ingredient market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The biotech ingredient market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

