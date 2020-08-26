According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports (GMR), titled, “Global Dengue Treatment Market by Type, Route of Administration, End-user, and Region: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2017-2027”, the market was valued at US$ 296 Million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a healthy growth rate of 13.3 % by the year 2027. The global dengue treatment market is anticipated to grow owing to rising government initiatives to fight against dengue. Further, rise in medical insurance in developing countries, promising dengue pipeline, and increasing number of cases of dengue are the factors expected to drive the growth of the global dengue treatment market.

Request a free sample copy: https://growthmarketreports.com/request-sample/10

The global dengue treatment market is fragmented based on type, route of administration, end-user, and region. In terms of type, the market is segmented into Drugs, and Vaccines. Based on route of administration, the market is classified as oral, parenteral. On the basis of end-users the market is divided into hospitals, homecare, specialty clinics, and others. Based on region, the global dengue treatment market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America region is further bifurcated into countries such as U.S., and Canada. Latin America region is further segmented into Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America, Asia Pacific is further segmented into China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Europe region is further categorized into Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe, and the MEA region is further divided into Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, and Rest of MEA.

Enquiry Before Buying: https://growthmarketreports.com/enquiry-before-buying/10

In year 2020, the dengue treatment market is witnessing downtrend owing to the negative impact of COVID 19 pandemic. The shutdown of production activities, restrictions on transportation activities, and stoppage of international and domestic flights are some of the prime reasons responsible for this market trend. However, the market is expected to grow at a slow pace in future. The market growth pattern is hampered by fluctuations in demand and supply for dengue treatment drugs and vaccines due to closing of international trades.

Key Companies Profiled:

GeneOne Life Science, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Novartis AG

Sanofi

Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Speak with Analyst: https://growthmarketreports.com/speak-with-analyst/10

As per GMR industry analyst Akshata Ahire, “The Global Dengue Treatment Market is anticipated to witness significant growth during forecast period 2021-2027 driven by rising insurance policies, increasing awareness among people about dengue, and rising government initiatives. Moreover, the increasing incidence and prevalence of dengue globally due to climate change and increasing trade and travel, led increases the demand for the effective drug and vaccine to treat and prevent the dengue in the earliest possible ways. Key players in the market are actively focusing on R&D activities to develop drug and vaccines for dengue treatment.”

About Growth Market Reports:

GMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Industry Intelligence Solutions”. GMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Our key analysis segments, though not restricted to the same, include market entry strategies, market size estimations, market trend analysis, market opportunity analysis, market threat analysis, market growth/fall forecasting, primary interviews, and secondary research & consumer surveys.

Contact:

Alex Mathews

1st Floor,

Kalpavruksha Office No 1,

GK Lane Number 3,

Ingawale Nagar, Pimple Nilakh, Pune,

Maharashtra 411027

Phone: +1 909 545 6473

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://growthmarketreports.com/